Keith Hackett oversaw hundreds of games in the top flight over a near two-decade career.

In 2022, he was asked to give each referee a score out of 10, with his comments about David Coote eyebrow-raising after his sacking.

A former Premier League referee once ranked every official in England's top flight, assigning each a score out of 10. Keith Hackett, an iconic figure in English refereeing, began officiating Football League matches in 1976 and retired nearly two decades later in 1994.

In 2022, Hackett was asked to evaluate all the officials in the Premier League, including David Coote – who has since been dismissed by the PGMOL following an investigation into videos in which he slammed both Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Ironically, Hackett identified 'decision-making' as one of Coote’s weaker areas, as he offered a candid verdict on each referee. Those comments are certainly quite interesting in hindsight.

John Brooks, Michael Salisbury and Tony Herrington had all featured in too few games to be ranked.

Hackett's Premier League Referee Ranking 1 Michael Oliver 8/10 2 Anthony Taylor 7.5/10 3 Darren England 7/10 4 Paul Tierney 7/10 5 Andre Marriner 6.5/10 6 Andy Madley 6/10 7 Stuart Atwell 5.5/10 8 Mike Dean 5.5/10 9 Craig Pawson 5/10 10 Martin Atkinson 5/10 11 Jonathan Moss 5/10 12 David Coote 5/10 13 Kevin Friend 5/10 14 Jarred Gillet 5/10 15 Robert Jones 4.5/10 16 Peter Bankes 4.5/10 17 Graham Scott 4/10 18 Chris Kavanagh 4/10 19 Simon Hooper 4/10

Simon Hooper: 4/10

Taking his spot at the bottom of the pile was Simon Hooper, with Hackett less than complimentary with his feedback:

"Sadly I believe that he is not up to the standard required of a Premier League Referee," the former official stated. "His mobility is below the standard expected of an elite referee and it means he becomes detached from play and then makes errors. I would remove him from the list."

Chris Kavanagh: 4/10

Despite believing in Chris Kavanagh's potential when he first got to the top flight, Hackett revealed that he was less than impressed with what he saw:

"Kavanagh offered such good potential when he joined the list. However, I have been disappointed with several of his performances. I do not think much in the way of dynamic sprinting and he gets caught out of position, leading to too many mistakes. He has the potential but needs to improve or be removed from the list."

Graham Scott: 4/10

On Scott, Hackett claimed: "He communicates well, but at times his decision making at the elite level lacks the appropriate accuracy. This should be his last season at this level - he just has not reached the required standards of an elite referee."

Peter Bankes: 4.5/10

The first man to get a score above four, but Hackett was not shy in stating that he thought that Peter Bankes was a more imposing official in the Championship:

"He has not demonstrated the positive form and confidence that we witness when he officiates a Championship game. He adopts a low-key approach but frankly needs to improve."

Robert Jones: 4.5/10

Robert Jones' ranking was purely based on the lack of games he had officiated at the time, with Hackett impressed with what he had seen from the budding referee:

"With seven appointments to date Jones is establishing his position on the panel. He has had a positive start and, like Gillett, should be appointed to more games."

Jarred Gillet: 5/10

The first-ever Premier League referee from overseas also made a good first impression on the veteran official, who wanted to see Gillet receive more game time:

"This top performing Australian referee joined the list and should be appointed to more games. Four appointments to date is insufficient to build a positive reputation, and now needs a run of matches."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gillet oversaw 142 A-League games in Australia before joining the PGMOL.

Kevin Friend: 5/10

Kevin Friend has since retired from active refereeing to take up a new role within the PGMOL. Hackett felt as though his time may have been coming when he gave his rankings:

"A long serving referee on the list but is inconsistent with his decision making. Flashes too many yellow cards rather than adopting a more effective management style."

David Coote: 5/10

Hackett's comments on Coote are all the more interesting given the 42-year-old's recent sacking. It appears his decision-making off the pitch was similar to the evaluation he received on it:

"He demonstrates good potential, but needs to improve his consistency and accuracy of his decision making. To date he has 11 appointments, issuing two red cards and 53 yellows."

Jonathan Moss: 5/10

Much like Friend, Jonathan Moss was in the swansong of his refereeing career when Hackett made his judgment call:

"Experienced referee who, frankly, too often gets detached from play and then makes errors. The PGMOL regard him higher than I do by way of performances. To date he has received 15 appointments issuing 4 red and 29 yellow cards."

Martin Atkinson: 5/10

At the time, Martin Atkinson was one of the most recognisable faces appearing in the centre circle. He had gained the respect of Hackett, but he admitted that Atkinson's standards slipped as he was winding down the clock:

"A loyal servant to the PGMOL but this year has not demonstrated his usual safe pair of hands. He appears to have lost some of his sprinting speed and becomes detached from play, leaving his decision-making accuracy below his usual high standard."

Craig Pawson: 5/10

Craig Pawson is a man who very much has a split reputation. Hackett can see why, as he revealed he always expected more from the official than he often saw:

"I always expect more out of this referee and would suggest that he needs to improve his movement around the field of play. The process of a referee is to see, recognise, think and act - which is what he needs to work on. He lets himself down through his positioning, although I have seen little signs of improvement."

Mike Dean: 5/10

Love him or hate him, there's no debate that Mike Dean was a character. In his prime he was one of the standard-bearers, but again, Hackett was aware of a drop-off from Dean, who know does punditry work:

"He has served the competition well but I would suggest that there is a dip in his form and I would recommend that he retire at the end of the season, when he will turn 54. The sending-off of Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis last Friday was his first red card of the season and his 50 yellow cards from 15 matches is a relatively low average for him."

Stuart Atwell: 5.5/10

Hackett praised Stuart Atwell for his fitness and mobility, but recognised at the time that the budding referee was still prone to too many mistakes:

"He is one of the fittest and mobile referees on the panel. He is gaining in confidence but still prone to making errors. In the season to date he has received 11 appointments, issuing one red and 37 yellow cards."

Andy Madley: 6/10

On Andy Madley, Hackett stated:

"This referee has established himself quickly and referees with confidence and maturity. His no-nonsense approach has gained him respect and I expect him to continue to improve. Would like to see him work on his sprinting speed. He has been given eight appointments and should be given a run of regular games to establish his position on the list."

Andre Marriner: 6.5/10

Another example of an official who has since retired, but Marriner's performances at this stage of his career were still enough to help him break into the top five:

"Marriner has gained a reputation of being a safe pair of hands, but sadly age is catching up with him and he struggles to apply a dynamic sprint. This is when errors can occur. The players trust and respect him and his low-key approach is appreciated by stakeholders in the game. He could be one of those considering retirement at the end of the season."

Paul Tierney: 7/10

Hackett awarded fourth spot to 7/10 rated Paul Tierney, saying:

"Tierney is an experienced referee but not showing the form that he has demonstrated in previous seasons. He has lost some of his top sprinting speed and this is leaving him detached from play and vulnerable to error.

"He is usually a first-class decision maker but I feel that with recent performances he is showing some hesitancy on the big decisions. This could be a slight drop in confidence."

Darren England: 7/10

Joining Tierney on seven but pipping him on the list is Darren England, on whom Hackett says:

"I have been impressed with this referee since his introduction into the Select Group 1 referees. His physical work-rate is first class and with every game he is gaining in confidence and making good decisions. He is under-utilised by the PGMOL having only received 9 Premier League appointments."

Anthony Taylor: 7.5/10

Proof that even the most respected officials aren't prone to mistakes. Anthony Taylor was ranked second, but recently missed what was deemed a blatant red card by Dejan Kulusevski despite the fact he was stood right in front of the incident. Nonetheless, Hackett said:

"Second English referee nominated for Qatar this year and has also officiated 15 Premier League games. He is very fit and mobile but there are times when I would like him to relax a little and manage players more effectively. This would help to reduce his average yellow cards per game as he has made 61 bookings. Smile Anthony, you are a good referee."

Michael Oliver: 8/10

There was never likely to be anyone else at the top than Michael Oliver. The Northerner was seen as the heir to Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg, and is now the go-to referee in England:

"Nominated by FIFA for the 2022 World Cup, he has shown a high level of decision-making accuracy this season. The foundation of his success and the reason why at Week 20 of the Premier League season he has received 15 referee appointments in total. "He has matured and players and managers trust and respect his approach when he is in the middle. The foundation of his success is his fitness level and the consistency of getting decisions correct."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/12/2024