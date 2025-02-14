Aston Villa’s request to reschedule next week’s clash with Liverpool has been denied by the Premier League, leaving them to navigate a brutal stretch of five games in just 14 days. This comes after Unai Emery’s side had only one league fixture scheduled for all of March, following the postponement of their match against the league leaders to accommodate the Carabao Cup final, where Arne Slot’s team will face Newcastle United on March 16.

The West Midlands club now faces a demanding run, taking on Ipswich Town, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace in the league before hosting Cardiff City in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28. With the Champions League round of 16 kicking off in early March, Villa had hoped to push the Liverpool fixture to the third week of the month.

Aston Villa's fixture schedule Date Opponent Venue (home or away) Competition February 15th Ipswich Town Home Premier League February 19th Liverpool Home Premier League February 22nd Chelsea Home Premier League February 25th Crystal Palace Away Premier League February 28th Cardiff City Home FA Cup

Their argument centered on having just one league game next month, against Brentford on March 8. However, the Premier League has rejected their appeal, as reported by The Telegraph, leaving Emery and his squad to contend with significant fixture congestion over the coming weeks.

Aston Villa Fume Over Punishing Fixture Pile-Up

The Villans are playing every 2.8 days on average between now and the end of February

Emery is competing on three fronts this season and targeting a top-four finish in the Premier League, while the club tries to juggle domestic commitments with European competition for the first time in over three decades. His squad is already struggling with injuries, with Ollie Watkins, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash, Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley all missing the FA Cup game against Tottenham last Sunday.

England international Ezri Konsa was also forced off with an injury in the first half, prompting defensive midfielders Boubacar Kamara and Lamare Bogarde to step in at centre-back. Emery’s squad rotation options will be further restricted, as Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi will be ineligible to face his parent club or Cardiff, having already featured in the FA Cup this season.

Reacting to the news, the Villa fans haven't taken well to a fixture pile-up that could well make or break their campaign. "Insanity. No wonder there’s so many injuries!" one X user remarked, while a second asked: "What possible justification does the Premier League have for not moving the fixture?" A third comment read: "Five games in 14 days is utterly ridiculous." Meanwhile, another called it an: "Absolute joke", as another concluded: "That's an absolute farce."

The one positive from Villa's upcoming gauntlet is the fact they are in good form, having lost just once in their previous six games. And with most of their February fixtures coming at home, there's every reason to believe Emery's side can make it out of the other side relatively unscathed as they currently sit eighth in the standings, six points adrift of the top four.