The relegation zone is often referred to as the Premier League's trap door - but it's fast becoming a revolving one for clubs yo-yo-ing between the Championship and the top flight. Barring a miraculous turnaround at Ipswich Town, Southampton or Leicester City, the 2024/25 Premier League season will mark the second consecutive one in which all three newly promoted clubs have gone straight back down again.

This isn't an anomaly either. It's a trend caused by growing changes in English football. Come the end of this season, there will have been 46 instances in which newly promoted sides have failed to beat the drop at the first time of asking in the Premier League. 11 of those will have come in the last six seasons, meaning 24% will have fallen in the last 18% of Premier League campaigns. It is perhaps not a seismic disproportion, but nonetheless shows the direction of travel.

What's more, this season will see six teams relegated for the second time in the last six seasons - in other words, 12 of the last 18 relegation spots have been filled by the same group of clubs. Compare that to the previous six seasons, and there were just four clubs relegated more than once, making eight of the 18 relegation spots. Again, not a catastrophic adjustment, but if the current rate is maintained, the numbers will look far more significant in a few years' time.

The Premier League has effectively been a closed shop since Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were all promoted in the 2021/22 season, with all three of those clubs surviving. Since then, everyone who has come up has gone straight back down, and in pretty pathetic fashion. Last season, there was a six-point gap between 18th and survival, despite 17th-placed Forest being docked four points and 15th-placed Everton being docked eight.

This season has felt even less competitive, especially since changes in management vastly improved Everton and Wolves' results; there is now a nine-point gap between 18th and 17th, while Southampton still need to find three points to avoid beating Derby's record of fewest points in a Premier League season. It will almost definitely be the lowest points haul of the three relegated clubs in Premier League history.

So, why have promoted teams found it so difficult during the last few seasons? As with everything in the Premier League these days, financial rules and the potential consequences of breaching them are a key factor. It is no coincidence that since Forest and Everton became the first Premier League teams to be docked points for PSR breaches, the combined spending of newly promoted clubs has been less. Forest in particular had a net spend of £162m during their first season back in the top flight, while Bournemouth's was £70m and Fulham's was £43m. Their total net spend was £275m.

It should be pointed out that clubs haven't been completely toothless since then; Burnley's net spend the year after was £90m, while Ipswich's this season has been £126m. Nonetheless, the combined net spend for the three promoted teams in 2023/24 was £142m, and this season it has been £229m. Wages, too, are another indicator of investment. Forest and Fulham's wage budgets from 2022/23 are two of the three largest among nine promoted clubs from the last three seasons, with Leicester being the exception for the current campaign. In total, the combined wages over the last three seasons have gone from £190m in 2022/23 to £103m in 2023/24 and £153m in 2024/25.

Overall, promoted clubs are spending less on their teams, which is no great surprise as FFP and PSR have put clubs under far more pressure financially. The Premier League showed its teeth with Forest and Everton's points deductions, while Leicester City managed to avoid the same fate on a technicality because they spent one season outside of the top flight, with the Championship having different spending rules. Top flight clubs can't make a loss of £105m over a three-year period, whereas for Championship teams it's £83m.

Which, in itself, highlights the biggest problem for clubs coming up from the Championship. The potential ramifications of PSR make it incredibly difficult for teams to correctly pitch themselves financially because, ultimately, you have to deliver a level of results that matches your investment. Fall short of that, and you could face points deductions. Throw in the fact that all penalties to date - and indeed the lack of clarity over the relegation loophole that spared Leicester a PSR charge - have felt inconsistent, and it's no wonder clubs are becoming more cautious.

Not long ago, the financial rewards of Premier League survival were everything to clubs in the Championship. But now, there's a limit on how much they're willing to chase it. Some clubs, like Luton, barely chased it at all. They spent just £26m on players to make the team competitive, accepted survival was a long-shot and went straight back down without even considering financially stretching themselves. This season, Leicester have recruited on a shoe-string as well, despite selling their best player in Keiran Dewsbury-Hall.

From a stability standpoint, perhaps English football will prove to be better for clubs not rolling the dice on staying in the Premier League. But there is no doubt it's making the bottom end of the Premier League product weaker. Relegation races have become foregone conclusions as clubs refuse to spend the level of money needed to make their sides truly competitive.

And ultimately, it's the fans of these clubs which become the biggest losers. Their ticket prices go up yet their matchday satisfaction goes down, as they see their sides get pulled apart by teams allowed to spend far more than their own. Throw in the often excruciating experience of VAR and the broadcaster-first approach to fixture scheduling, and who could blame Leicester, Southampton or Ipswich season-ticket holders for preferring life at the top of the Championship than the bottom of the Premier League?

Peaks and troughs felt fair-game in English football when every team experienced them. But as the Premier League becomes an increasingly closed shop, it's starting to feel increasingly unjust. After all, Manchester United and Chelsea can attest that there's no guaranteed correlation between financial spending and results. But while both of those seem able to splash out what they like while dancing around PSR, overspending to simply try stay in the same league as them now comes with financial investigations and court cases.