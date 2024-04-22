Highlights The Premier League have responded to Nottingham Forest's accusations that the VAR for their match against Everton was 'a Luton fan'.

Forest have now issued a second statement, saying that they stand by their original comments.

The FA have requested observations from Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo, Neco Williams, and Mark Clattenburg, the club's referee analyst.

The Nottingham Forest vs PGMOL saga has shown no signs of dying down as the relegation candidates have issued another statement, after the Premier League published their response to accusations made by the Midlands club.

The issue began following Forest's 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday, which saw three controversial penalty decisions go against the visitors. This led to a first club statement which claimed that the Garibaldis had warned the PGMOL that the VAR, Stuart Atwell, was a Luton Town fan. They then requested the audio from Stockley Park regarding these three incidents to be released.

The Premier League responded to this, stating: "The Premier League was extremely disappointed to read the comments made by Nottingham Forest on social media yesterday, following its match against Everton.

"It is never appropriate to improperly question the integrity of match officials, and the nature of these comments means the Premier League will also be investigating the matter in relation to the League’s Rules."

Forest Publish Another Statement

The club have reaffirmed their stance

Now, Forest have fired back on X, showing no signs of backing down. The club have put out a mammoth 253-word response on social media in which they stand by their original grievances. The statement reads: "We know match officials do not allow outside factors to influence their decision-making and that all referees are required to declare their ‘allegiances’ to PGMOL to avoid any perceived conflict or harm to the game’s reputation for integrity.

"However, it is clear PGMOL must amend its rule on allegiances to account for contextual rivalries in the league table, not just local rivalries. This is currently not within the criteria but should be. Mere reliance on match officials to recuse themselves if contextual rivalries exist invites conjecture, as some have recused themselves where others have not. "NFFC stands by its request for greater transparency around PGMOL appointments to further protect the game’s reputation, as intended in PGMOL’s existing approach to allegiances."

Never before have fans seen such a tirade from a club regarding on-field decisions. It has led to some suggesting that Mark Clattenburg, who works for the East Midlands side, resign from his role of referee analyst.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nottingham Forest are the only club in the Premier League to have a Referee Analyst.

FA Request Observations from Forest

The governing body asked to speak to three men in particular

Among the chaos, the FA have also gotten involved, asking to speak directly to Nottingham Forest. Specifically, three men were named that have been asked to submit their observations. As seen on X, the FA revealed that:

"We have formally requested observations from Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo, Neco Williams and Mark Clattenburg as a result of their comments following their Premier League match against Everton on Sunday 21 April. We will provide any further updates in due course."

Welshman Williams was outspoken on his feelings after the final whistle, claiming that teams in the top six would have been awarded penalties in the same instances. As of yet, Forest have not directly responsed to the FA's statement.