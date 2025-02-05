The Premier League have issued a response to Myles Lewis-Skelly's goal celebration during Arsenal's 5-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as he appeared to mock Erling Haaland. Things have grown heated between the two clubs following an explosive encounter earlier this season and their animosity continued in the rematch.

After Arsenal had taken the lead early in the match, Gabriel was seen celebrating in Haaland's face, before the Norwegian got on the scoresheet to equalise for City after the restart. Things fell apart for Pep Guardiola's men from there, though, and the Gunners ultimately ran away with the contest.

It was Arsenal's third goal of the contest and Lewis-Skelly's celebration after that got people talking, though. The full-back had an incredible showing against City and has emerged as one of the best teenagers in all of football this season. During the first match between the two clubs, he got into an exchange with Haaland and clearly hadn't forgotten that as he decided to poke fun at the striker after he scored. The former Borussia Dortmund man is known for his iconic goal celebration, where he sits in a meditation-like pose. Lewis-Skelly decided to replicate it during the game and the Premier League have now spoken out about it.

The Premier League Will Get Strict With Celebrations

They intend to punish those who mock others

The moment was met with a mixed reception from fans and media alike. Some thought it was great and others found Lewis-Skelly's actions disrespectful. When talking to Sky Sports, the Premier League's chief football officer, Tony Scholes, was asked about the incident and the recent rise in football celebrations being used to mock others, with Jamie Vardy doing something similar to Tottenham Hotspur fans in a match earlier this season. In quotes shared by the Metro, he said:

"There’s a balance. I think we all like to see celebrations. Some of the celebrations have been very funny, entertaining, but there’s a line. Once it crosses over into mockery or criticism then we would need to deal with it."

It was only last month that Iliman Ndiaye was booked for imitating a seagull as he scored for Everton against Brighton & Hove Albion.