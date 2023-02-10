Highlights The Premier League is currently filled with talented right-backs who excel both defensively and offensively, embodying the modern-day full-back.

The Premier League has been home to some of the best right-backs that the world has ever seen. The likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Gary Neville, and many more all spring to mind when thinking of some of the best who played in the English top flight.

But modern-day full-backs are very different to the right-backs of old. They have revolutionised the game, with expectations that they are as competent going forward as they are when defending.

Right now, the Premier League is absolutely stacked with quality right-backs. If you ask someone who the best of them all is currently, there is a good chance that they will bring up Chelsea’s Reece James. A solid defender who is capable of creating chances for attackers by whipping in dangerous crosses, he embodies what is expected of a full-back today.

With the new season getting underway, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would take a look at the current crop of right-backs in the Premier League and give our top 10 right now. And although James might be one of the best in his position, he is not our number one for a very important reason.

10 Kenny Tete

We’re opening this list with someone who developed into an excellent player last season. Former Ajax man Tete was a consistent presence at the back for Fulham last year, providing dynamism going forward on the right flank.

His six goal contributions in the league last season helped the Cottagers finish 10th, and he had drawn interest from Liverpool earlier in the summer transfer window. Marco Silva will not want to lose his first-choice right-back and will hope that Tete can help his team build on their impressive 2022/23 campaign

9 Tino Livramento

What is it about Chelsea’s academy and quality right-backs? Cobham has not only produced James and Tariq Lamptey, someone who might have made this list were it not for injuries, but also Newcastle’s new recruit, Livramento.

He might only 20-years-old, but the flying full-back has established himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the league. He might have been even higher on this list had he not missed a whole year of football because of an ACL injury. Southampton missed his presence as they marched towards relegation last season.

Despite his absence for the Saints, Newcastle had seen enough from him in the games he had played to spend £32 million on him. They now have two exceptionally talented right-backs on their books, but we’ll get to the second one later…

8 Matty Cash

On his day, Cash is a fantastic attacking option for Aston Villa. The defender’s energy allows him to get up and down the pitch with ease, and he is no slouch defensively either.

The Polish international was a big reason why Villa were able to qualify for the Europa Conference League last season under Unai Emery, with Cash playing 26 times for the Villans. But the Spanish manager does reportedly have reservations about whether the 26-year-old is the right man for that position moving forward. So, despite all of the above, it’s hard to justify him being any higher on this list.

7 Diogo Dalot

Jose Mourinho described Dalot as "the best full-back in Europe in his age group" when he signed for Manchester United in 2018. And while he might not be there quite yet, he has developed into a fine right-back while at Old Trafford.

A loan to AC Milan really helped him to progress, and since coming back, he has been brilliant for the club. Erik ten Hag played him 42 times in all competitions last season, and the Portuguese defender was a key reason why United returned to the Champions League for 2023/24 and got their hands on the Carabao Cup.

Given all of the above, there will definitely be some people scratching their heads and wondering why he isn’t any higher on this list. We just think there are better options in the division, including another Manchester United right-back.

6 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Speak of the devil. At one point last season, it looked as if Wan-Bissaka’s United career was coming to an end. Unfancied by Ten Hag, out of the starting lineup for multiple league games, and linked with a winter transfer to different Premier League clubs.

But what a resurgence he has had in the last few months! The ‘spider’ has been restored to the first team and has shone in multiple games, even turning into prime Cafu when the Red Devils faced Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final.

There are not many full-backs, if any, on this list who are better defensively than Wan-Bissaka, with Ten Hag now having two quality defenders to choose from on the right side of the defence. Fantastic stuff, Aaron.

5 Ben White

Arsenal’s number four had a very impressive season for the Gunners while playing out of his natural position. Typically played at centre-back in the past, White took to his new role like a duck to water.

The 25-year-old looked solid in defence and wasn’t too shabby going forward either. The Englishman bagged five assists for the Gunners last season as they pushed Manchester City for the title.

He will be hoping to help his side go one better this season, but will he do that at right-back or centre-back? He started Arsenal’s first game in the middle of the defence, but Mikel Arteta might be forced to push him out wide once again after new signing Jurrien Timber picked up an ACL injury.

4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Going forward there are not many full-backs better in the league than Alexander-Arnold. He is a dangerous creator in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, capable of whipping in pinpoint crosses for his forwards or advanced midfielders.

Then there is his passing and set-piece delivery to consider on top of that. On his day, he can win matches for the Reds on his own, and that is illustrated by his incredible assist record since he made his Premier League debut.

But last season there were serious questions over his defensive abilities, with the 24-year-old guilty of switching off and presenting the opposition with a chance to score. He did improve towards the end of the campaign, which helped Liverpool to finish fifth in the table. But if he wants to rank any higher here in the future, he has to continue those improvements throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

3 Reece James

Before everyone starts on us for not giving him the top spot, there is a very good reason why James only gets a bronze medal here. But make no mistake about it, he is one of the most exciting full-backs in world football.

As said earlier on, James possesses all the qualities you would want from a modern-day right-back. He’s excellent at the back, capable of muscling attackers off the ball or cleaning them out with a superb tackle. And he is brilliant going forward, with his inch-perfect crosses an attacker's dream. In the 2021/22 season, he assisted his teammates nine times and bagged five goals himself. Proof that he is a very capable attacker.

So, after all that, why is he third? Because despite all of the above, availability is the best ability. James picked up yet another injury in Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool, with Mauricio Pochettino confirming that he will be out for a few weeks. When you consider that he only played 16 league games last season because of multiple knocks, you do start to fear that he might be injury prone.

Hopefully, this latest setback is not a sign of things to come and he stays fit for the majority of the campaign. If not, Chelsea have a new talented right-back in Malo Gusto who might get enough minutes to prove why he deserves to be on this list.

2 Kieran Trippier

He might not have looked like an elite full-back while at Tottenham Hotspur, but Trippier found a new level in his first full season at Newcastle United. The defender, unlike James, played every league game for the Magpies last season and was a key part of the best defence in the division.

But we all know why Trippier is number two on this list. His quality going forward is incredible, with his passing ability and set-piece delivery a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

To help underline that point, only Bruno Fernandes played more key passes in the Premier League last year than Trippier (FBref). His quality on the ball is undeniable, and he will continue to be a key threat for Eddie Howe’s squad in the 2023/24 campaign. Were it not for number one’s achievements last season, he might even have claimed the top spot…

1 Kyle Walker

There will be some of you who disagree with our number one pick here, but given what Walker accomplished with Manchester City last season, as well as what he did in previous years, we can’t put him anywhere but first. The experienced full-back is regarded as one of the best worldwide.

He possesses immense speed, a quality which helps him lock up some of the very best in the game. Vinicius Jr found that out for himself when Real Madrid played City in the Champions League last season. On top of his trademark pace, he’s strong, a good tackler, and a leader at the back.

Then there is his trophy cabinet to factor in as well. Since moving from Tottenham Hotspur, the 33-year-old has got his hands on five Premier League titles and helped his team complete an impressive treble last season. There was talk that he might be going to Bayern Munich, but Fabrizio Romano reports he is now set to extend his stay at the Etihad. All of which means that the Premier League keeps its best full-back.

