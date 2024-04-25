Highlights Jarrad Branthwaite's crucial goal against Liverpool may be disallowed next season due to new offside technology rules.

Everton's win over their rivals all but secured their survival, while dealing a blow to the Reds' title hopes.

Liverpool now face an uphill battle in the Premier League title race, trailing Arsenal by three points with only four games left.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite played a crucial part in his side’s 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Liverpool, notching their first strike of the evening. But his goal may have been disallowed thanks to a new rule set coming in to play next season (2024/25).

In what will forever remain a memorable night at Goodison Park, Sean Dyche’s men scored either side of the half-time interval to win in incredible fashion, courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Manchester United-linked Branthwaite.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be disheartened to learn that Branthwaite’s opener for the Toffees would potentially not count when the new technology is in full swing next term, in order to aid the tightest of offside calls.

Why Branthwaite’s Goal May Have Been Ruled Out in 2024/25

Introduction of semi-automated offside coming soon

It was only last summer when the Premier League chiefs voted against the use of semi-automated offside technology – as seen at the World Cup – as they believed the evolution of technology is so rapid that it would soon be outdated.

They have seemingly made a U-turn on their decision a year on – and in addition to the linesmen and the officials dedicated to VAR employed for the 2023/24 season, semi-automated technology will also be available to aid the decision-making on close offside calls.

Going back to Branthwaite’s goal, the 21-year-old defender was deemed to be whiskers onside by Ibrahima Konate, who was slow in pushing up as the eventual scorer’s finish from close-range dampened their title charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton’s 2-0 win was their first Merseyside derby victory at Goodison Park since 2010.

After consultation with the VAR chiefs, referee Andrew Madley eventually ruled Branthwaite onside, and the goal was given. Video replays – used by VAR - merely showed a single green onside line used against the two defenders.

The typical offside red line that is often seen was absent to make things clearer and ESPN’s Dale Johnson reported that Branthwaite's run fell 'within the tolerance level of the current offside technology', whereas – for next season – the ruling will change to have zero tolerance.

“Everton’s goal was onside as Jarrad Branthwaite was within the tolerance level of the current offside technology (only single green line to Konate). Next season with the introduction of semi-automated technology, which has no tolerance level, it may well be disallowed.”

Liverpool Hopes Dampened, Everton Ecstatic

Reds three points adrift of Arsenal

While Everton are basking in a victory that makes it virtually impossible for them to succumb to relegation, the same cannot be said for their red counterparts, who now have a mountain to climb to compete with their fellow title-chasers.

For Liverpool, the defeat takes a massive dent out of their Premier League title aspirations with them now three points behind table-topping Arsenal, all while Manchester City, who are in third place, have two games in hand.

Liverpool and Everton - Remaining Premier League Fixtures Gameweek Liverpool Everton 35 West Ham (A) Brentford (H) 36 Tottenham (H) Luton (A) 37 Aston Villa (A) Sheffield Utd (H) 38 Wolves (H) Arsenal (A)

With four games left to play, Dyche’s well-oiled side have managed to overcome their points deduction to avoid falling into the drop zone. They sit eight points above 18th-placed Luton Town, who they travel to on May 3, in search of another crucial win during the tail end of the current campaign.