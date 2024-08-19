Highlights The FA has laid out rules on transfers of players under the age of 18

There are strict regulations on purchases of foreign players under 18.

Those U18 from the UK face little restrictions.

Clubs in the Premier League are always looking to rise up the ranks and gain any kind of slender advantage against their rivals. From the first week in August to the last week in May, drama encapsulates the division, but teams always want to make sure they are not in a relegation battle.

To help with that, they plan for the future - and that sees them try to sign players under the age of 18 who will naturally improve in the coming seasons. They are typically cheaper, but present a higher risk, with there being no guarantee that they will be 'Premier League ready'.

Despite this, it's becoming increasingly common, with Chelsea in particular trying to stockpile the best youngsters in the world. There are certain rules surrounding players under the age of 18, though, and we have outlined everything you need to know. Some players are made to wait for their debut.

Related How Loan Rules Work in English Football (2024) Here is a guide to the new rules regarding loan deals and how they could affect Premier League clubs.

Rules for Foreign Players Under 18

They can't move to the Premier League until they are 18

According to FA and Premier League rules, teams can not sign players under the age of 18 from abroad. This used to just apply to players outside the European Union, but after the United Kingdom opted for Brexit, it now relates to any player not situated in the country.

This does not mean clubs can't agree on transfers with players under the age of 18. Chelsea completed the signings of Kendry Paez and Estevao whilst they were 'minors', but they can only move to West London once they have turned 18. It's a rule to protect them from exploitation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea will pay an initial £30m for Estevao, making him one of the most expensive teenagers ever.

Typically, FIFA also prohibits the international transfer of minors. Signings between clubs in different leagues in the EU are exempt, whilst there are other exemptions. For example, if the player’s parents relocate to another country in which the new club is located, it's allowed.

For any player to be able to play in the United Kingdom and the Premier League, they must qualify for a work permit. The UK Home Office created a system where each foreign person must have a 'Governing Body Endorsement' (GBE), created by the FA alongside the Premier League and EFL. The GBE criteria was updated in the summer of 2023, allowing clubs playing in the Premier League the ability to sign a number of players who do not meet the current points requirements, which is limited to a maximum of four.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

GBE Criteria

The FA will grant a GBE if the player earns at least 15 points from the criteria, including:

The number of international appearances made in the previous 24 months.

The quality of the selling club based on their league, division position and progression in continental tournaments.

The number of club appearances (including domestic league and continental competitions).

Meanwhile, a player who makes a certain percentage of senior international appearances can be automatically granted a GBE, regardless of other metrics. This is classed as the 'Auto Pass' rule, as outlined below.

Points given due to the number of minutes played for their country - dependent on world ranking % of international appearances World Ranking 1-10 11-20 21-30 31-50 51+ 90-100% Auto Pass 2 80-89% Auto Pass 1 70-79% Auto Pass 0 60-69% Auto Pass 10 0 50-59% Auto Pass 10 8 0 40-49% Auto Pass 9 7 0 30-39% Auto Pass 10 8 6 0 20-29% 10 9 7 0 0 10-19% 9 8 0 0 0 1-9% 8 7 0 0 0

Related How Brexit Has Changed Premier League Transfers Brexit has changed every form of life in the United Kingdom — and Premier League football is no exception.

Rules for British Players Under 18

Very few restrictions remain

Although the process is incredibly complicated to sign players from abroad, it's a different story if you want to sign a youngster already based in the UK. There are very few restrictions, with the most important thing to not is that any U18 player will require their form to be countersigned by their parents.

The registering club will also be required to outline that a player under the age of 18 is not in full-time education — or provide it themselves. Players under the age of 18 are also only allowed to sign a three-year contract at most, once again reducing the risk of exploitation.

All regulatory data in this article was taken from The FA.