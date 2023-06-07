Football is now home to the mega-rich both on the pitch and in the owners’ box, and the Premier League is the most affluent competition of them all.

The spending power of England’s top-flight dwarfs its European challengers, attracting the best managers and players alike, although such talent comes at a price. A hefty price.

With Premier League spending now regularly topping £1 billion in the summer transfer windows, the players are commanding higher and higher wages.

Here we take a look at the seven highest-earning stars currently gracing English shores as stated by Salary Sport.

8 Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly back in July for a fee in the region of £33 million after the centre-back finally departed Napoli following years of speculation.

The Senegal international has long been heralded as one of the best players in his position in world football, yet his time at Stamford Bridge has not hit the heights expected just yet.

While Koulibaly’s former side Napoli lifted their first Serie A title since 1990 in his absence, Chelsea are set to finish in the bottom half of the table, making the defender’s £300,000-per-week wage packet appear even more astronomical than it already did.

7 Casemiro

Technically tied in fourth place is Manchester United’s Casemiro. Like Koulibaly, the five-time Champions League winner joined his current club in the summer after completing a £70 million move.

At Real Madrid, the Brazil international formed a formidable partnership alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and was tasked with solidifying Erik ten Hag’s new-look Red Devils.

And Casemiro has done just that, despite missing several games through suspension, justifying his £300,000-per-week earnings by guiding United to their first piece of silverware since 2016/17.

6 Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne in Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

Raking in a cool £340,000 every seven days is Kevin de Bruyne. Arguably Manchester City’s most influential midfielder, the 31-year-old has cemented his status as a club legend at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgium international has added a fifth Premier League title to his trophy collection this term and could make history by guiding the Cityzens to an incredible treble over the coming weeks.

Doubts were raised when City brought De Bruyne back to the Premier League all those years ago, but he has emphatically answered his critics ever since.

5 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is another Premier League debutant who instantly demanded significant financial reparations, yet it is undisputable that the 6 foot 4 goalscoring machine has justified Manchester City’s outlay.

Like De Bruyne, Haaland has been crucial in Pep Guardiola’s side’s charge to the title, breaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of 34 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

With the Norwegian star also earning £340,000-per-week, we have eight names on this list and perhaps none are more deserving of a pay rise than the prolific 22-year-old.

4 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling expecting the pass vs. Everton.

One player who moved away from Manchester City in the summer to make room for Haaland was Raheem Sterling, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £350,000-per-week to sign for Chelsea.

However, the former Liverpool ace has suffered a similar fate to most of his teammates in west London this season and has been unable to find the back of the net regularly.

The imminent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino could reignite Sterling’s stuttering career next term, though, firing Chelsea back up the top-flight standings.

3 Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane celebrates in Man Utd vs Barcelona

The second Manchester United player on this list is Raphael Varane. The towering central defender arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 to much fanfare.

Injuries limited the World Cup winner’s impact on the pitch in his maiden campaign, though, as United endured a turbulent season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Nevertheless, Varane has built a promising relationship with Lisandro Martinez this time around and is beginning to justify his £350,000-per-week earnings.

2 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is the third player reportedly taking home a whopping £350,000 on a weekly basis, and Liverpool would certainly be in a much worse position if they hadn’t persuaded him to commit his future to the club in the summer.

The immensely talented right-winger has been a talismanic figure for the Reds in recent years, claiming a Champions League crown, Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

It’s been a disappointing season for Liverpool, but despite that, Salah has continued to put up eye-catching numbers in terms of goals and assists.

1 David de Gea

Perhaps surprisingly to some, given how his stock has fallen in recent years, Manchester United’s David de Gea is currently the highest-earning player in the Premier League after signing a contract worth £375,000-per-week in 2019.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s deal expires in the summer, although United have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, meaning his future is up in the air at this moment in time.

Whether De Gea is competent enough with the ball at his feet to fit into Ten Hag’s long-term plans at Old Trafford remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely he will be at the top of this list next season.