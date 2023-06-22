During the COVID-19 pandemic, football was predominantly played behind closed doors for 18 months, and during that time, the stadiums felt like they were missing something, and that was the noise and passion from those in the stands, the supporters.

Two years ago, the message was loud and clear, the clubs could not wait to have their supporters back as they had been a huge miss, however, The Athletic have today published an article showcasing how clubs value their supporters in the form of season ticket prices.

The last year or so has been a struggle for families and businesses due to the cost of living crisis and football clubs are no exception because as the price of inflation increased, it meant that they had to pay extra for catering, for example.

Premier League season ticket prices for 23/24

Out of the 20 Premier League clubs, 17 have increased their season ticket prices for the upcoming 2023/24 season, with some clubs increasing their prices by double digits, which would inevitably put a strain on those household budgets impacted by the rise of inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The Athletic discovered that only three clubs have frozen season ticket prices, and they are three clubs in London, which include Chelsea, Tottenham, and Brentford.

Chelsea and Spurs have decided not to increase their prices because they both endured disappointing campaigns last time out and want to reward their fans with their loyalty and support.

Fulham fans have been hit in the pocket the most, because their club have increased their season ticket prices for the new season, with the most expensive coming it at a whopping £3,000 to sit in the rebuilt Riverside stand. A junior seat in the same stand will cost £2,500.

For those match-going adults, six other clubs will charge them more than £1,000 to watch all 19 Premier League home games, and those clubs are Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and West Ham United, with the latter two offering a free programme and padded seating.

It should not come as a surprise, but the three teams who have the least expensive season tickets are the three promoted clubs Burnley, Luton Town, and Sheffield United.

Championship winners Burnley and playoff winners Luton both charge £500 for an adult season ticket. Sheffield United, meanwhile, who will be playing Premier League football for the first time since 2021, charge their adult supporters £528.50 for a season ticket, which is slightly more than their two fellow newly promoted teams.

Brentford, who enjoyed a stellar campaign under Thomas Frank last season, have decided not to increase their season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season, and as a result, their adult supporters will be priced at £549.