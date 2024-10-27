Per reports, Premier League sides are now ignoring what Mikel Arteta says relating to Arsenal and team injury news in his press conferences.

The Gunners are in the midst of a mini-injury crisis at the moment with a number of key players out. Club captain Martin Odegaard, as well as defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney, are long-term absentees.

On top of that, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Riccardo Calafiori are all fitness doubts for the Liverpool game. With William Saliba also suspended for the Premier League match after his red card vs Bournemouth, it's hard to picture how Arsenal will line up vs the Reds at the Emirates.

Known for 'stretching the truth' to gain an advantage

Arteta has kept his cards close to his chest but it appears as though club rivals have now decided to disregard anything he says on that front anyway.

Per a report in the Daily Mail, the Spaniard treads a fine line between seeking an advantage and 'stretching the truth' when talking about team injury news. Although it's simply a display of the value he puts in 'marginal gains', others view it more dimly.

According to the Mail, other Premier League teams have told the newspaper that they don't pay attention to Arteta's squad updates as they just don't believe him anymore. The report adds that his 'tendency to be economical with injury information' is not out of a desire to mislead, but he just views it as a way of boosting his team's chances of winning.

That said, the manager isn't one to make a big deal about the current injury woes that have befallen his team. Speaking ahead of the match, he explained:

"This is the game. We obviously don’t want to be in this situation, but we are lucky to have the squad we have and the attitude to react to difficult situations."

This comes in stark contrast to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who claimed: "They are holding us back. In our levels and also in our position in the league. Because, when you don't have the players available you can't line up with your best team and that is what is holding us back in this moment."

Liverpool will also be without some key men, including Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota for the Sunday afternoon clash.