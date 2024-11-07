Key Takeaways Wolves faced the toughest start to the season, while Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Brighton have impressed despite the challenges.

Chelsea's start was toughest among the big six clubs, with Manchester City having the easiest opening fixtures.

Everton have had a smooth start but face another relegation battle, with Crystal Palace and Leicester City also struggling.

As the Premier League season kicks off each year, clubs face a range of challenges, with some starting their campaigns with tougher opponents than others. But how do these opening fixtures truly compare in terms of difficulty? A new study, conducted by the Athletic, using data from Opta, has ranked every Premier League side based on the difficulty of their first 10 matches, taking into account factors like opponent strength, form, and recent performance.

In this article, we’ll break down which teams have run the gauntlet in the early stages of the season and which ones might have benefitted from a more favoruable run of games. It certainly makes for an interesting read, as while some teams have overperformed, others have done the opposite, and while it only takes into account the first 10 games, the findings should give a decent indication as to how we should expect clubs to fare for the rest of the season.

Premier League clubs with the toughest starts to the season after 10 games Rank Club Current league position Opta difficulty rating 1. Wolves 20th 89.9 2. Bournemouth 10th 88.4 3. Chelsea 4th 88.3 4. Newcastle United 11th 87.6 5. Brighton & Hove Albion 8th 87.6 6. West Ham United 14th 87.5 7. Arsenal 5th 87.5 8. Southampton 19th 87.2 9. Brentford 12th 87.1 10. Tottenham Hotspur 7th 87.0 11. Ipswich Town 18th 87.0 12. Manchester United 13th 86.9 13. Fulham 9th 86.6 14. Liverpool 1st 86.4 15. Crystal Palace 17th 86.2 16. Manchester City 2nd 86.0 17. Nottingham Forest 3rd 85.6 18. Aston Villa 6th 85.6 19. Leicester City 15th 85.5 20. Everton 16th 85.0

Wolves Have Faced Toughest Start To The Season

Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Brighton are all overperforming after difficult runs

For clubs that usually find themselves in a relegation dogfight come April or May, a positive start to the season can make or break their survival plights. But for Wolves, who previously looked set to be a tantalising prospect under Gary O'Neil, their pursuit of returning to their heyday has been frozen in time as they have navigated the toughest start to the campaign. They have already faced Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and third-placed Nottingham Forest, and so their current winless stretch is somewhat justified.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have inarguably had just as gruelling of a start to their second Premier League campaign under Andoni Iraola. Incredibly, though, they have done a much better job, as they currently sit comfortably in 10th, with back-to-back home victories over last season's top two being a big reason for their forging of a surprise package. Newcastle United follow this trend, as they sit just one place behind the Cherries in both the fixture difficulty table and the actual standings, with them also boasting a win over Mikel Arteta's side.

Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest manager in Premier League history when he was appointed head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer at 31. With that, came the uncertainty around how he would fare, but he's done a commendable job so far, leading the club to eighth place, despite having the fifth-toughest first 10 games.

Chelsea Have Had the Trickiest Start Out Of The Big Six

Manchester City have had the easiest

Speaking of young managers, another head coach under the age of 45 who is doing well in his first Premier League season is Enzo Maresca. Joining Chelsea during a period of tangible chaos, he has pacified the situation and brought a verve back to the West End as, despite having the most difficult start among the traditional 'big six', the Blues currently reside in fourth in the Premier League.

On the opposite side of the coin, Manchester City - who are looking to win the league for a fifth time on the trot - have had the easiest start. Yet, surprisingly, they are not top of the tree after 10 games, as they currently stray two points from the Arne Slot revolution taking place at Liverpool, who have had the second-easiest start. Elsewhere, Arsenal haven't had it easy in the 2024/25 term so far, and given the fact they've had to play over three hours of football with 10 men, and their position still feels manageable despite being seven points off the leaders.

Tottenham's 10th placed position in the difficulty charts reasonably translates into a position in 7th in the actual standings as Ange Postecoglou's side aim to get their early season show from last year back on the road. And to conclude the big six, it will come as no surprise that Manchester United, who were the first to let go of their manager this term when they swapped Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim, have struggled regardless of their fairly easy run. They suffered 3-0 home defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool, and a 2-1 loss to West Ham was the nail in the coffin for their Dutch manager as they seek a return to the top-half of the table.

Everton Have Had Smooth Start But Face Another Relegation Scrap

Crystal Palace and Leicester City also among clubs underperforming

If the Athletic's table is anything to go by, then it will make for pretty tough viewing for Everton fans. Season after season, whether it's because of financial battles or just lack of quality on the pitch, the Toffees continuously find themselves flirting with relegation. And despite having the most straightforward set of fixtures so far, having played only Tottenham from the big six, they have still managed to make things look difficult, as they occupy 16th.

Certainly, Crystal Palace aren't exempt from the above comments, either. Under Oliver Glasner, everyone expected them to kick on from last season after rising from the ashes of a relegation scrap under Roy Hodgson to finish miraculously in 10th. But dealing with the departures of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen has proven difficult, with an easy run ranking 15th failing to help them find more than one win so far. West Ham are also in the same boat. They were in European competition just two seasons ago, but the Julen Lopetegui era hasn't proven fruitful yet.

Leicester City, who earned promotion after winning the Championship last season at the first time of asking, haven't done much better this time around to suggest they are worthy of regaining their mainstay status. They've had the smoothest run, second only to Everton, but find themselves in 15th. In contrast, Southampton and Ipswich Town, who have had the 8th and 11th toughest starts, justifiably make up the other two relegation spots alongside Wolves.