As the Premier League is by far and away the most affluent league in the world, and as a direct byproduct of the vast sources of wealth, the clubs that make-up England's top-flight are naturally the biggest spenders.

As such, the eye-watering sums on offer attract some of the world's very best.

Let's take a look at the best signings of the 2022-2023 season...

12. Leandro Trossard – Arsenal

Pinched from Brighton during the January transfer window, Leandro Trossard joined an Arsenal side flying high at the Premier League’s summit. A notoriously hard month to sign for any club often due to a period of integration that is required, the Belgian international has slotted into the Gunners’ set-up with flawless harmony, bagging two goals, and 10 assists in the process.

11. Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko with his hands up

Predominantly featuring as a squad player at Manchester City, Zinchenko swapped one stadium named after an airline for another, in a £32 million switch from the Etihad to the Emirates. The left-back appeared 33 times for the North Londoners during the 2022-23 campaign, with his influence partly inspiring the club to their highest finish in seven years.

10. Alexander Isak – Newcastle

Despite missing the first twelve games of the season, Alexander Isak has looked every ounce like a £60 million player once he was fit. The Swede grossed a tally of 10 goals this term, a respectable return for a young forward still acclimatising to the demands of the Premier League. His intricate interplay and mazy runs have naturally, caught the eye, and he is only set to get better.

9. Nick Pope – Newcastle

Much has been made of the battle for England's number-one spot. With Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, and Nick Pope all vying for Jordan Pickford’s jersey. Pope has been biblical between the sticks for the Magpies this season and has done everything in his power to strengthen his cause. Keeping 14 clean sheets, the shot-stopper has been impregnable, and paramount to Eddie Howe’s side and their success.

8. Amadou Onana – Everton

Everton's Amadou Onana battles with Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard

It’s still hard to believe that Everton’s combative midfielder is just 21 years old, such is his towering figure, wisdom in possession, and assertiveness out of it. In a season with sparse few positives, battling it out at the wrong end of the table, the Belgian international has been a shining light at a frequently gloomy Goodison.

7. Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest

Reuters

Understandably, as one of the newly promoted sides, Nottingham Forest were up there with one of the most fancied teams to get relegated at the start of the season. Thankfully for Forest and Steve Cooper, they had players with the brilliance of Morgan Gibbs-White to rely on, who turned in an impeccable campaign.

6. Ben Mee – Brentford

Ben Mee appears to be a player enjoying a new lease of life down in West London at the Gtech Community Stadium. The former Burnley captain has been thriving under the directorship of Thomas Frank, winning Brentford Supporters’ Player of the Season.

5. Joao Palhinha – Fulham

Signing from Sporting Lisbon for £20 million, Joao Palhinha has made an almost unblemished start to his Fulham career, with several pundits naming him their signing of the season. Interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United is a testament to his exquisite maiden season.

4. Sven Botman - Newcastle

Eddie Howe brought truth to the old adage of every good side being built on sturdy, robust, and impenetrable foundations. Sven Botman is one such slab of fortified cement in Newcastle’s back-line. The Dutch central defender has been faultless all season long and has been an absolute stalwart defensively.

3. Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United

A player Jamie Carragher dubbed “too small” to play centre-half at Premier League level, Lisandro Martinez has silenced many a sceptic during his debut season in England’s top flight. The former Ajax man has been a revelation at Old Trafford this season, forming a burgeoning partnership with Raphael Varane.

2. Casemiro – Manchester United

The Brazilian was always the unsung hero at Real Madrid, the enabler alongside more glamorous names in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. At Manchester United he has been anything but unsung, a composed midfield anchor that Ten-Hag’s side had been crying out for. A measured presence in the centre of the park.

1. Erling Haaland – Manchester City

This Viking crusader entered the Premier League fray with that energy-sapping word of “expectation” hanging from his luscious blonde locks. With a price tag, reputation, and pedigree that may eat some players alive, Haaland has made a mockery of the so-called “best league in the world”, chalking up a record-breaking 36 goals in the Premier League alone.