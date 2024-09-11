Key Takeaways Angel Gomes impressed on his debut for England against Finland and has been delivering consistently for Lille in Ligue 1.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are potential destinations for Gomes in future transfer windows, with all three linked with him in the past.

Gomes' technical qualities could make him a valuable asset for clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

In a routine England victory over Finland at Wembley in the Nations League, one man stood out. Angel Gomes, in his first Three Lions start, produced an exceptional display which showcased his ability to break lines with punched passes, his press resistance and creative flair from deep.

The 24-year-old, who plies his trade in France with Lille, demonstrated some of the characteristics Gareth Southgate's side lacked during this summer's Euros in Germany. While the 5'6" midfielder struggled with the physicality of the game at times, his technical quality shone through.

Two second half goals from Harry Kane were enough to see off the Finns, with interim boss Lee Carsely opting to hand Gomes his debut, deployed alongside Declan Rice, and the former Manchester United man justified the faith placed in him. The reality is, Gomes has been delivering these levels of performance on a consistent basis in Ligue 1, and he finally got to advertise his strengths to an English audience.

Opting to make the brave decision to not renew his contract with the Red Devils in 2020, despite being at the club since the age of six, Gomes joined Lille, and has since established himself as one of the French top flight's most accomplished midfielders. Several suitors were said to be eyeing the London-born man throughout the summer, and with his contract with Les Dougues expiring next June, here are three clubs who could look to commence negotiations over a free transfer come January.

Tottenham

Spurs are set to commence talks with Gomes in January

Reports emerged after the transfer window slammed shut on August 30th that Tottenham were eyeing a move for Gomes on a free transfer, and that the North London club would reach out to his representatives in early 2025.

Ange Postecoglou is eager to acquire another diminutive midfielder who can be deployed behind James Maddison in a double pivot, and can help supply the talented number ten with the ball as frequently as possible. The Lillywhites brought in Archie Gray from Leeds to help do so, although the 18-year-old remains raw and needs time to adapt to the level required to play in the Premier League.

Subsequently, Gomes would represent a smart pick-up for Spurs, and fit the profile Postecoglou is looking for. The former Boavista loanee has the ability to slot in next to a more workmanlike midfielder in Yves Bissouma and take the burden of progressing the ball to forward players, having averaged 7.13 progressive passes per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 last season. Gomes was also born in nearby Edmonton in North London, so the romantic element of the move, combined with the footballing side, makes this deal feel right.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Assists 8 Pass Accuracy 89.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.13 Key Passes Per 90 1.68 Tackles Per 90 0.91 Interceptions Per 90 0.63

Aston Villa

The Villans need a young midfielder

While links with a move to Villa were few and far between throughout the summer, the West Midlands outfit were said to be targeting Gomes back in May, after sealing Champions League football. Whether or not they'd consider revisiting this interest remains to be seen, although the prospect of landing such a talented player without having to pay a fee would surely be appealing to the club's hierarchy.

The likes of John McGinn and Ross Barkely are entering the latter stages of their careers, so adding another prime-age midfielder to Unai Emery's ranks in the near future would make sense from a squad building perspective. A youthful midfield cohort consisting of Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers is already emerging at Villa Park, and adding one more to compliment that core may be on the agenda next summer.

From a profile standpoint, Emery tends to favour more physically imposing players to operate in the middle of the park in his system, although Gomes' more unique set of attributes could offer the Spaniard with different solutions to problems the Birmingham-based club could come up against as they continue to improve as a team.

West Ham

Lopetegui may want another technical midfielder

West Ham underwent a midfield overhaul this summer, shipping James Ward-Prowse out on loan to Nottingham Forest, selling Flynn Downes to Southampton permanently, and adding Gudio Rodriguez and Carlos Soler to Julen Lopetegui's ensemble.

There had been speculation that the Hammers had made Gomes a priority acquisition, although no such deal materialised and the East London club ultimately went down a different route. However, Lopetegui's assortment of midfield options remains on the older side, so a move for the England international next summer is certainly still on the table.

In regard to the fit, the Irons still lack a midfielder who can receive the ball under pressure, turn away from the pressure and get the side up the pitch with an expansive range of passing. Gomes would supply these qualities, and provided he has the athletic power paired with him, could be a perfect match for Lopetegui's possession-based approach.

