Highlights Premier League clubs have agreed 'in principle' a plan to introduce a spending cap to level the playing field and promote financial stability among clubs.

Proposed regulations would link maximum spending to the lowest-earning team’s TV revenue and prize money.

Three teams, including Manchester City, are against the new proposals, while one other abstained from voting.

The Premier League could be one step closer to passing what would effectively be a spending cap after agreeing in principle to new financial regulations based on squad expenditure.

England's top is one of the most expensive domestic leagues in European football. With its latest television rights deal believed to be in the region of £1.28bn per season, it has led to mass increases in transfer fees and player wages across the board. It has also meant the gulf between teams at the top and teams at the bottom has also continued to increase.

However, with the proposed new regulations receiving support from the majority of Premier League teams, we may finally see a shift in the way money must be spent which could end up levelling the playing field.

What 'Spending Cap' Means for Premier League Clubs

Expenditure will be linked to the lowest-earning team

As per Sky News, clubs are currently debating the implementation of regulations that would link maximum spending to a multiple of the league's lowest earner from TV revenue and prize money. One proposed measure suggests capping spending on transfers and salaries at five times that of the lowest-earning club.

For instance, last season Southampton accrued £103.6 million in prize money and broadcast cash from the league. Consequently, under this proposal, the maximum amount a club could theoretically spend would be £518 million.

This potential salary cap is part of new cost controls set to replace the profit and sustainability rules. These regulations recently led to points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest due to their significant financial losses this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023/2024 season is the first one in which two separate clubs have received points deductions.

The proposed changes aim to create a more equitable financial landscape within the league, preventing excessive spending disparities between clubs. By anchoring spending limits to the lowest earner, the league seeks to promote financial stability and fair competition.

However, implementing such measures requires careful consideration and agreement among all clubs involved. Each club's unique financial situation and aspirations must be taken into account to ensure the regulations are effective and sustainable in the long term.

While many clubs may be in favour of such an idea, it has been met with scepticism by some players. A spokesperson for the PFA responded to the breaking news, stating:

"We will obviously wait to see further details of these specific proposals, but we have always been clear that we would oppose any measure that would place a 'hard' cap on player wages. "There is an established process in place to ensure that proposals like this, which would directly impact our members, have to be properly consulted on."

Three Premier League Clubs Against New Regulations

Chelsea refused to vote on the decision

Despite the overwhelming support from the majority of Premier League clubs, it is being reported that three of the current top six voted against the new proposals.

Defending champions Manchester City, cross-town rivals Manchester United and Unai Emery's Aston Villa are said to be the three clubs that were not supportive of the new regulations. The reasoning behind their decisions has not yet been made clear.

Furthermore, Chelsea opted to abstain from voting, which would mean that the remaining 16 clubs remained in favour of the new regulations. This includes traditional 'big six' outfits Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola's side are currently embroiled in their own FFP controversies. Although they have not yet been punished, both clubs face serious charges from the Premier League, with the latter being accused with as many as 115 misdemeanours. The severity of the accusation means that last season's treble winners could find themselves being relegated if found guilty based on the sanctions that have been imposed on both Everton and Nottingham Forest already this campaign.

Interestingly, Chelsea's decision to abstain from the vote can perhaps be seen as them trying to go under the radar due to the dark cloud that currently surrounds their FFP status – which has led to them selling a hotel to themselves. As is mentioned by Sky News, if the proposed regulations had been put in place last season, there is a chance that the Blues would've failed to comply due to their extreme spending under new owner Todd Boehly.

Since the American took over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have spent over £1bn on player incomings. This would've exceeded the amount they could spend based on Southampton's earnings that year.