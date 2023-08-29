Highlights A new study ranks Premier League stadiums based on the number of pubs within a 15-minute walk, with Newcastle's St James' Park leading the way with a whopping 131 pubs nearby.

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has the fewest pubs with just two in its vicinity, while other stadiums like Brighton's Falmer Stadium and Nottingham Forest's City Ground also have limited options.

London stadiums like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Emirates Stadium have a high number of pubs nearby, with 20 and 33, respectively, offering plenty of choices for fans looking for a pre-match pint.

A new study has revealed how many pubs are within walking distance of a Premier League ground. AceOdds have identified all the pubs within a 15 minute walk of each stadium and has ranked them from 'worst to best'.

Having a pre-match drink is a ritual for many football fans and being able to walk from a few pubs to the stadium is seen as an important matchday experience. But that's far easier for some Premier League clubs than others. For instance, one Premier League stadium has a crazy 131 pubs within walking distance, while one has just two.

So, without further ado let's check out how many pubs are within walking distance of each Premier League stadium.

20 City of Manchester Stadium - Manchester City (2)

Manchester City may be the best team in the world right now but their stadium is currently the worst when it comes to surrounding pubs. City have just two pubs within a 15-minute walk of the Etihad Stadium. This is due to the stadium being built on the new 'Etihad Campus' which is surrounded by the Manchester Stadium Shop, the Manchester Regional Area, the Manchester Tennis and Football Centre, the Manchester City Academy Stadium and the Manchester City training ground.

19 Falmer Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion (3)

Another modern stadium, the Falmer Stadium (otherwise known as the Amex Stadium) has just three pubs within walking distance. The stadium is based outside the city in the South Downs National Park. A beautiful setting but not one surrounded by pubs.

18 City Ground - Nottingham Forest (3)

The City Ground only has three pubs within walking distance of it. The ranking of the stadium isn't helped by the fact it sits on the banks of the River Trent, just slightly too far south of the city centre. The stadium is also surrounded by other stadiums such as Notts County Football Club, Nottingham Rugby Football Club and Trent Bridge Cricket Ground which reduces the opportunities for pubs.

17 Kenilworth Road - Luton Town (3)

A lot was made of Kenilworth Road and the bizarre away end entrance as Luton earned promotion to the Premier League. While work has been undertaken to revamp the ground, it can't simply be picked up and moved elsewhere. It's currently situated in the middle of terraced housing meaning there aren't many pubs nearby.

16 Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford (6)

We're jumping up to six pubs within walking distance now with Brentford's Community Stadium boasting half a dozen options for visiting fans. Being smack bang in south west London, the Brentford Community Stadium is in a built-up area with the River Thames, Kew Gardens and Gunnersbury Park limiting its capabilities of being surrounded by pubs.

15 Craven Cottage - Fulham (6)

Just down the road from Brentford is Fulham's Craven Cottage. Like the Community Stadium, Fulham are unable to have too many pubs near their stadium due to the River Thames and the residential area in which the historic stadium sits.

14 Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace (7)

Another London stadium next but this time we're over in east London for Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park. The stadium has seven pubs within walking distance despite being built in a built-up area.

13 Old Trafford - Manchester United (7)

Manchester United's Old Trafford also has seven pubs within walking distance of their stadium. Old Trafford is situated outside of the city centre and is surrounded by car parks which doesn't help the pub count. They also have Manchester Quay and the nearby trainline to deal with.

12 Dean Court - Bournemouth (7)

Bournemouth may seem a lovely place to go and watch football but visiting fans should be aware that you won't be spoilt for choice in terms of nearby pubs. Dean Court - or the Vitality Stadium - has seven pubs within walking distance with the nearby Queen's Park and King's Park Hospital bringing that number down.

11 Villa Park - Aston Villa (8)

Villa Park isn't quite close enough to the second city of Birmingham to sweep up all of those pubs in this ranking. But despite being placed in a fairly residential area of Birmingham, it still has eight pubs within walking distance.

10 London Stadium - West Ham (12)

West Ham's London Stadium is located in the Olympic Park in Stratford, surrounded by other sporting venues used for the 2012 Games. But there are plenty of pubs nearby, with the nearby Westfield Shopping Centre being home to several of them.

9 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham (20)

The newest and possibly the best stadium in the Premier League has 20 pubs within walking distance of it. Located on Tottenham's High Road, the stadium is in the middle of a very built-up area but one with plenty of nearby pubs for a pre-match pint.

8 Goodison Park - Everton (23)

Goodison Park is located north of Liverpool's city centre and is separated from Anfield by Stanley Park. It has a decent choice of 23 pubs within walking distance. However, once relocated to Bramley-Moore dock, that number is set to soar as they will be closer to the city centre.

7 Anfield - Liverpool (25)

It's no surprise to see that the number of pubs surrounding Anfield is similar to that of Goodison Park, given how close the stadiums are. But Liverpool just pip Everton by two pubs with 25 close to the stadium. They include The Sandon which is credited as the birthplace of Liverpool Football Club.

6 Stamford Bridge - Chelsea (27)

Located on Fulham Road in west London, Stamford Bridge is surrounded by some very expensive real estate. But there are plenty of pubs to choose from before visiting the stadium with it being so close to Fulham Broadway which is full of amenities.

5 Bramall Lane - Sheffield United (27)

Bramall Lane is within touching distance of the city of Sheffield, sitting just south of the centre. Therefore, it makes it a great place to watch football with 27 pubs within walking distance to the stadium.

4 Emirates Stadium - Arsenal (33)

The Emirates Stadium is located in north London and benefits from being close to Holloway Road, which is full of pubs to grab a pre-match pint. You might have to pay a little bit extra for your drink in that part of the world, though!

3 Turf Moor - Burnley (36)

Turf Moor is regarded as a tough place to go but, for supporters, it's a great place to go if you're looking for a pre-match drink. That's because the stadium has 36 pubs within walking distance. The stadium is located very central to the city centre so fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to pubs.

2 Molineux - Wolverhampton Wanderers (50)

Molineux takes the silver medal, having 50 pubs within walking distance of the stadium. It's located right near the middle of Wolverhampton, to the north east of Birmingham.

1 St James' Park - Newcastle United (131)

But St James' Park in Newcastle is by far the winner in this ranking with a crazy 131 pubs within walking distance of the stadium. The stadium is right near the city centre meaning most of Newcastle's pubs are in a 15-minute walking radius of the 52,000-seater. No wonder the stadium is rocking regularly on matchdays.