Highlights The Premier League has released a video helping fans pronounce player names ahead of EURO 2024.

The video featured 23 players from different countries, all of whom have difficult names to pronounce.

Notable players like Eberechi Eze, Bruno Fernandes and Dominik Szoboszlai provided their correct name pronunciations.

One of the most frustrating aspects of watching football is when commentators or pundits pronounce a player’s name completely differently from how you assumed it should be said. Yet, with football becoming more and more of a cosmopolitan identity - especially in the Premier League where just under 66% of all players hail from outside the United Kingdom - there is a growing need to remind viewers of how to say certain player's names correctly.

Certainly, with 68 nationalities being represented across all 20 clubs, thus underscoring the expansive geographic diversity of the League and its players, it can definitely be a challenge to keep up with who plays for which club, let alone how to say their name and determine which flag belongs to which nation. And with 103 players from various clubs heading to Germany for EURO 2024, the Premier League has put the onus on themselves to help everyone out ahead of the tournament by releasing a video of various players who often have their names mispronounced having the chance to correct many fans on how they were saying their name.

Premier League Releases Pronunciation Video

Dominik Szobszlai and Eberechi Eze both star

The video showed a vast selection of players from all corners of the globe and provided a phonetic guide to aid viewers, too. The likes of Eberechi Eze and Dominik Szoboszlai come with spelling difficult - not to mention their pronunciation - so are obvious features of the X post, while Bruno Fernandes and Mykhailo Mudryk also feature in the informative video.

Needless to say, the post garnered a lot of interest from football fans far and wide. While one comment made the joke that Fernandes couldn't pronounce his own name, with the Portuguese star choosing to teach those about his full - less recognised - name just to make things that much more difficult, Specsavers couldn't help but join in with the fun by commenting: "Heard some interesting pronunciations over the years."

The Correct Pronunciation of All 23 Players

Kevin De Bruyne and Tomas Soucek both pose difficulty

As alluded to earlier, Fernandes’ pronunciation is one that has rocked the boat, with many pronouncing it “Fer-nan-des” as if it were an English word. His Manchester City counterpart De Bruyne also got involved in a bid to have fans correctly say his name.

“Kev-in De Bruh-ner” – the first part is simply self-explanatory, though the Belgian’s second name is somewhat of a stumbling block, while, although Eberechi Eze is English, his name's pronunciation has also had heads spinning in the build-up to England's EURO 2024 campaign. "Eb-er-etch-ay ez-ay" still doesn't quite sound right, but it's hardly going to be mispronounced by the Crystal Palace stalwart himself.

Admittedly, although Tomas Soucek has been a West Ham player for four years now, the way you say his name still catches people off guard. In the Czech Republic, the way you would pronounce the centre midfielder's name is: "Tomaj So-check". Meanwhile, Szoboszlai is the newest Premier League player to cause confusion after his transfer to Liverpool last summer, and he will be a name on the tip of everyone's tongues this coming two months (though not by choice) as he stars for potential dark horses Hungary. To save readers further blushes, this is how you say that tongue-twister: "Do-min-ik Sob-oss-lye".