The Premier League season is now well and truly under-way, with nine months of obsessive football consumption awaiting, which means nine months of watching pundits attempt to pronounce Tim Iroegbunam.

In an effort to educate fans, as well as their own commentators and pundits, broadcaster TNT Sports have released a video with several different footballers and a handful of managers pronouncing their own names in a coherent way. The clip involves numerous new additions to the Premier League, with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Iliman Ndiaye, Joshua Zirkzee, Arne Slot, Niclas Fullkrug and Marc Guiu all providing a phonetic guide to the vocalisation of their title.

In a fascinating watch, top flight stars lay out syllable by syllable how commentators should say their names in their coverage this season. A few revealing pronunciations may indicate that the mainstream perception of a name is not what it seems - Erling Haaland reveals that in his Norwegian native tongue, the 'd' at the end of his name is actually silent.

Erling Haaland, Marc Guiu and Arne Slot Feature

Sean Dyche was even shown

Being the most watched league in the world, the globalised nature of the Premier League means players from all over the planet are represented in the fabric of the division. In the 2023/24 season, players from 68 different countries set foot on the pitch in England's top flight.

From Englishmen to Syrians to Guatemalans, the various diasporas that reside in the United Kingdom to play football at the highest level inevitably come with several different types and lengths of names. Subsequently, English commentators, pundits and fans often mispronounce said names.

British Broadcaster TNT Sports, who share Premier League viewing rights with Sky Sports, have posted a video on X with a vast array of players and managers explaining how to pronounce their names:

While Sean Dyche's carefully articulated enunciation of his name may not surprise many, the expressions from Arne Slot ('Arna Shlot'), Tosin Adarabioyo ('Toe-sin Ad-ara-byoy-oh') and Marc Guiu ('Marc Gee-oo') may be more eye-opening.

With the Premier League's second matchweek this weekend, we're close to entering the relentless congested schedule that embroils all fans. Videos like this make the product more accessible and easier to experience properly, enabling the love of the game to extend to all mother tongues.

How to Pronunce Premier League Footballers and Managers' Names Footballer Phonetic Pronunciation Erling Haaland Er-ling Hah-lan Arne Slot Ar-na Shlot Tosin Adarabioyo Toe-sin Ad-ara-byoy-oh Marc Guiu Marc Gee-oo Tomas Soucek Tom-ash So-check Wout Faes Wow-t Fas Vladimir Coufal Vlad-im-ir So-fal Iliman Ndiaye Ill-iman Oun-dee-aye Niclas Fullkrug Nick-las Full-kroog Ben Brereton Diaz Ben Bree-erton Dee-az Nuno Espirito Santo Noo-no Shpirit San-toe Yukinari Sugawara Youk-in-arie Soug-ar-wah-ra Sean Dyche Sh-awn Die-ch Riccardo Calafiori Rick-ar-dough Cala-fyor-ee Joshua Zirkzee Josh-you-ugh Zirk-zee

Premier League Previously Released Pronunciation Video

De Bruyne, Guimaraes, Hojlund had already shown how to pronounce names

Back in November, the Premier League released their own pronunciation video, featuring a much greater pool of players such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Mykhailo Mudryk and Kevin De Bruyne. In an excellent watch, 37 top flight footballers uttered their names meticulously.

The popular video that went viral on social media featured Manchester City star De Bruyne dispelling the 'De-Broy-ner' articulation, revealing that in fact the Belgian's name is 'De Bruh-ner'. Like his Scandinavian counterpart Haaland, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund spelled out his Danish name without pronouncing the 'd'. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes, who Newcastle fans often refer to purely as 'Bruno', encouarged the Tyneside faithful to say 'Gi-ma-rays'.