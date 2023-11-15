Highlights Aaron Ramsdale's sudden fall from grace as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper is a surprising turn of events after his impressive performances last season. His lack of game time has left him frustrated, according to his father.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also suddenly dropped from the Arsenal first team after his relationship with Mikel Arteta deteriorated.

Roy Keane's explosive interview with MUTV criticizing his Manchester United teammates led to his contract being torn up, with Sir Alex Ferguson telling players that the former captain would never play for the club again.

Football is a sport littered with unexpected twists and turns. A player might be in the form of their lives at any given point, but that can all come crashing down in a matter of days, with them going from hero to zero very quickly.

An individual might fall out of a starting XI, and in the worst cases, they might fall out of a club entirely. There could be reasons behind the scenes, or they might not be seen by a manager as a long-term option, but supporters will quickly have to get used to the fact that a previous fan-favourite is now out in the cold.

The most recent example of that happening is Aaron Ramsdale. First choice between the posts last season for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the Englishman has lost his spot this season to new signing David Raya - hardly something that fans of the north London club would have expected at the end of the 2022/23 term considering that they came so close to winning the Premier League title with Ramsdale as their shot-stopper. His father, Nick, has criticised Arteta's treatment of his son recently labelling it, "wrong."

But Ramsdale isn't the first player to shockingly fall out of favour at a club, and he will not be the last either. Following his father's criticism, GIVEMESPORT thought we would search through the archives and take a look at 10 Premier League players who were dropped from first teams. And while some remained at clubs, the vast majority of them left for pastures new.

10 Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

It makes sense to start with the man discussed in the introduction, especially as he is the most timely example. Ramsdale's omission from the Arsenal starting XI in the league so far this season does come as a surprise. Last season, the 25-year-old kept 14 clean sheets, and it looked as if he was going on to become a key part of the Gunners' spine under Arteta.

However, following Raya's arrival from Brentford in the summer, Ramsdale has had to settle for a spot on the bench in league games, with his manager having to assure him in public that he is still wanted at the Emirates amid interest from other clubs. However, he is understandably frustrated about the lack of game time, with his father describing how Aaron had "lost his smile."

"We did not have a clue [Ramsdale was going to be dropped]. I didn't have a clue, our family didn't have a clue, Aaron didn't have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing. All of a sudden, he's not been played. "You just have to look at it personally and I'm probably saying too much but: Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. And Aaron's got to live with that and he is living with that even though he's not been told it. By anybody."

9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Before Ramsdale, though, Arsenal fans had to watch a talismanic striker go from leading the line to training by himself - a painful sight to see given what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did for them over the years. 92 goals, 21 assists, a Golden Boot winner in 2018/19, and another FA Cup trophy in the cabinet with him up top too.

Yet it all came crashing down suddenly, as his relationship with Arteta became strained. In 2021, the manager dropped him from the squad for a "disciplinary breach," before then stripping him of the captaincy, with fans getting to see his announcement to the Arsenal squad in their 'All or Nothing' series. Having not played since 6th December 2021, the club announced in February 2022 that he had left by mutual consent, with him going on to play for Barcelona.

8 John Terry - Chelsea

Mr Chelsea himself was usually never dropped from the starting eleven, leading his team out under multiple managers during his many years as a Blue. However, there was one time when he found himself out of the team, with former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez taking over from Roberto Di Matteo and deciding John Terry wasn't first choice.

Making just 14 league appearances in 2012/13 under the Spanish coach, there was no love lost between the pair, with Terry recently revealing he nearly clashed with Benitez following an FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City. Former Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel even revealed in an interview with talkSPORT the role that the captain played in making sure the Spaniard didn't stay at Stamford Bridge.

"Then we had the thing with JT where JT got dropped, JT wasn't playing as much as he wanted. Obviously JT always played and Rafa comes in and was like 'you're not going to play every game'. "Obviously JT wanted an explanation, 'why am I not played?' and Rafa didn't give him that. "JT got together by himself and decided yeah, your time is gone!"

7 Alan Shearer - Newcastle

Newcastle's favourite son might be a club legend now, but there was a time when Alan Shearer came close to leaving. Having signed from Blackburn Rovers in 1996, he had been at the Magpies for two years before Ruud Gullit arrived in the northeast. After a promising first season together which saw Shearer score 14 goals and Newcastle get to an FA Cup final, the relationship between the pair deteriorated.

The breaking point, famously, involved the lethal striker being dropped to the bench by his manager for the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland, which left supporters surprised. The visitors won 2-1, a first win in the derby since May 1990, Gullit resigned three days after the defeat, and Shearer returned to the fold to become the Premier League's top scorer. He later admitted that had his former manager been vindicated in dropping him, then he would have left the club, highlighting just how bad things had got.

6 Diego Costa - Chelsea

Chelsea haven't had the best of luck with number nines, but everyone thought they had struck gold when they signed feisty striker Diego Costa in 2014. Lethal in front of goal, he bagged 59 goals in 120 appearances, firing the London club to two Premier League titles, including one with Antonio Conte. That season, he notched 20 goals, a total rarely seen by Chelsea forwards nowadays. However, when offers came in from the Chinese Super League in January 2017, that spelt the beginning of the end. Initially dropped from the team for their 3-0 win against Leicester City, he returned eight days later against Hull, only to then told by his coach in June via text that he wasn't in his plans.

"Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the season we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

Costa wanted a move back to Atletico Madrid, describing how the club were treating him "like a criminal" and that he was refusing to return and train with the reserves while watching Chelsea lose 3-2 to Burnley on the opening day of the new season. He eventually got his wish in September, going on to have an exceptional second spell with Atleti.

5 Roy Keane - Manchester United

This one is less a drop and more of a walk-out, but a shock all the same. Everybody knows the story by now - Roy Keane, a Manchester United player for 12 years and their captain for eight of those, gave an explosive interview with MUTV where he criticised several teammates following a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in October 2005, with Sir Alex Ferguson pulling it from broadcast before Keane's contract was subsequently torn up in November as he completed a move to Celtic. Rio Ferdinand, one of the players Keane spoke about in that now notorious interview, spoke on his Vibe with Five podcast earlier this year and revealed the true extent of the conflict.

"The manager got wind of it, and stopped it going out on TV and called a meeting at the training ground. Sir Alex was screaming, It went off, it was a movie in itself. "Roy had a go back and some mad stuff was said. The next day we went into training and the manager called a meeting and said 'Roy Keane will never play for this club again'."

4 Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli's rise at Tottenham was nothing short of meteoric, with the midfielder seen by many as one of the next big things in English football after scoring wonderful goals and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2016. However, Mauricio Pochettino's sacking and Jose Mourinho's arrival in 2019 saw Alli's career begin to take a turn for the worse.

Amazon's 'All or Nothing' documentary showed the pair clashing frequently, with the Portuguese coach infamously calling him lazy. Before long, the minutes had dried up for Alli - he went from playing over 1,800 league minutes in the 2018/19 season and 2019/20 term to playing just over 600 in the subsequent two campaigns. His fall from grace shocked many in north London and outside it, and Alli admitted this year in an interview with Gary Neville that he even woke up one morning during Mourinho's tenure and considered retiring.

3 Ruud van Nistelrooy - Manchester United

There are a few United players on this list, and Ruud van Nistelrooy is not the last man to be dropped at the Red Devils either. Having won the Golden Boot in 2002/03 and scored 20+ goals in four separate Premier League seasons, the Dutch striker was widely regarded as one of Europe's most lethal finishers.

But his time at United came crashing down in 2006. Not only did he find himself on the bench for the League Cup final against Wigan Athletic, an incident which Rio Ferdinand believed was a catalyst for him leaving the club, but he was also left on the bench for six consecutive league matches. Although he returned to the starting line-up after that, he then fell out of the team again for the final game of the 2005/06 season against Charlton Athletic. As his relationship with Ferguson was also strained after the striker made a young Cristiano Ronaldo cry with a terrible comment about his late father, it was no surprise to see him exit the club for Real Madrid that summer.

2 Mesut Ozil - Arsenal

When Mesut Ozil arrived at the Emirates from Real Madrid, Arsenal fans almost immediately fell in love with their new star. King of the outrageous assist, while also weighing in with 44 goals for the Gunners, there weren't many, if any, supporters in north London who did not love what he brought to the team.

But the German would drop in and out of starting line-ups under multiple managers late in his Arsenal career, with his relationship with the club deteriorating for multiple reasons including tensions over his new contract, his entourage, and also his Tweets about China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim population. All of that culminated in Arteta excluding him from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, with the manager taking responsibility for his exile. In January 2021, an agreement was reached to terminate his contract, with his complete drop from the club completed.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Potentially the most infamous case of a star going from a guaranteed starter to benchwarmer. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester was one of the stories of the 2021/22 season, with Peter Drury's commentary for his first game back utterly breathtaking. It wasn't a great season for the club as they slumped to a 6th place finish, but it was a decent individual season for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who scored 18 league goals in 30 outings.

How quickly things changed, though. United's poor league position led to Ronaldo wanting out in the summer of 2022, but with no move emerging, he was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for missing training during pre-season. There he stayed for much of the rest of his United career, which came to an abrupt end following a shock TV interview with Piers Morgan. Dropped and booted out of the club in a matter of months, it's safe to say his status at Old Trafford was tarnished as a result.