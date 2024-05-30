Highlights The Premier League 2024/25 season starts on the 17th August and matches conclude on 25th May.

There is no winter break in January, unlike previous campaigns.

Premier League fixtures are released on the 18th June at 9am BST, whilst the summer transfer window opens on the 14th June.

The Premier League is the hardest competition in football to win. Spanning across 38 weeks, it requires everything to go right even to stand a chance of glory, particularly when you are going up against Manchester City — a state-owned side with seemingly an unlimited supply of money.

Arsenal found that out the hard way during the 2023/24 campaign, as Man City sealed a record-breaking fourth title on the final day of the season. Phil Foden was named Player of the Year due to his impact, yet the 2024/25 season will offer new opportunities for everyone. Once Euro 2024 is out of the way and England attempt to finally 'bring football home', the focus will eventually be back to the top flight in the country.

Naturally, there are countless exciting storylines in the script. Dutch tactician Arne Slot was announced as the new Liverpool manager replacing Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea reached an agreement to bring in Enzo Maresca to the club from Leicester City and the Gunners will be attempting to beat Man City in a title race at the third time of asking. That's without mentioning the likelihood that a decision is heard surrounding the FFP investigation into Pep Guardiola's side. With an exciting season coming up, we have outlined everything you need to know about it to prepare you.

Starts on 17th August

At the time of writing, the 2024/25 Premier League is expected to begin on Saturday 17th August, although there is typically a match moved forward to Friday 16th August for TV. This is a week later than the 2023/24 season got underway, but this is due to Euro 2024 delaying the restart of the competition. It will conclude on 25th May 2025 - a week later than the previous campaign. On the final day of the season, every match will kick off at the same time to make it fair for each team.

Unlike previous seasons, there will be no mid-season winter break during the campaign, because the season starts a week later. Typically, during January, only 10 teams would play one week and the other 10 the weekend after to help the players rest. It is commonly seen throughout Europe, but the FA and Premier League have always been reluctant to introduce it to the nation.

Teams

Newly-promoted clubs likely to struggle

As is always the case, three teams were relegated from the Premier League in 2024. Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton succumbed to the drop, all of whom were in their first season in the competition. It was an uneventful relegation battle, with all three teams looking destined for relegation from the start of the season, but that is unlikely to be the case again.

They have been replaced by Leicester, who finished top of the Championship, Ipswich, who are featuring in the top flight for the first time since 2002, and Southampton, who beat Leeds 1-0 in the play-off final. The Foxes and the Saints only had a one-year break from the Premier League before immediately returning; they have the experience, skill and talent to try and avoid a repeat of the 2022/23 season.

Ipswich are set to keep their head coach Kieran McKenna despite initial interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton, yet it is unclear how the Tractor Boys will perform. Their aggressive and high-pressing football worked wonders in the Championship, but the Premier League is a very different story. They won't be offered the time and space to replicate it, as Burnley found out the hard way.

Alongside the newly promoted teams, there will be a fierce battle at the top of the table. Man City will be aiming for a remarkable fifth title in a row, but it won't be easy against Arsenal — who are determined to taste glory for the first time since 2004. Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle will all be hoping to improve from the 2023/24 campaign, but whether they can challenge for the title remains to be seen. Whatever happens, it is expected to be a chaotic year.

Team Last Season's Position Stadium Manchester City 1st Etihad Stadium Arsenal 2nd Emirates Stadium Liverpool 3rd Anfield Aston Villa 4th Villa Park Tottenham 5th Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Chelsea 6th Stamford Bridge Newcastle United 7th St James' Park Manchester United 8th Old Trafford West Ham 9th London Stadium Crystal Palace 10th Selhurst Park Brighton 11th Amex Stadium Bournemouth 12th Vitality Stadium Fulham 13th Craven Cottage Wolves 14th Molineux Everton 15th Goodison Park Brentford 16th Gtech Community Stadium Nottingham Forest 17th City Ground Leicester City 1st (Championship) King Power Stadium Ipswich Town 2nd (Championship) Portman Road Southampton Playoff winners (Championship) St Mary's Stadium

When the 2024/25 Premier League Fixtures are Announced

18th June

The Premier League fixtures are set to be released on the 18th June at 9 am BST. Of course, every team has to play each side twice, but the order can prove crucial. A run of matches against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool is never wanted, whilst starting and ending the season with a home match can add the motivation needed for the season.

Fans will be keeping an eye out for some of the best derbies in Britain if their teams are involved. Tottenham will be searching for the North London Derby date, Liverpool will want revenge on Man United after last campaign and Brighton will be hoping to finish above rivals Crystal Palace, even if they're separated by countless miles, after a disappointing end to the 2023/24 campaign. We will update this section as soon as the fixtures are confirmed.

Summer Transfer Window 2024/25

The summer transfer window in the Premier League opens on 14th June 2024 and shuts at 11 PM on 30th August. It gives clubs over 10 weeks to sort their squad out and prepare them for a challenging season ahead. As usual, it is expected Deadline Day will be as frantic as usual, with teams looking to complete deals at the last possible second. With Sky Sports going on non-stop, and every other journalist in the country searching for news, it's always a day to remember.

Throughout the window, there will be constant speculation involving Premier League clubs. Currently, Ivan Toney's future at Brentford is in doubt after he has consistently stated he wants to play at the highest level in the world. He won't be the only one though, with Newcastle expected to be busy as they try to return to the Champions League. Arsenal will be dreaming of Premier League glory, so they will be busy in the window, whilst every club up and down the country will take advantage of any potential deals.

Tickets

Reserved for season ticket holders and members

Tickets for Premier League matches are reserved for fans of each club. Every team in the division has season ticket holders and members who get priority for matches. Season ticket holders get automatic access to every Premier League home match in the same seat; they pay for it before the season starts. To buy a season ticket, most clubs have a waiting list. Meanwhile, the remaining tickets will go on sale to members of each club.

These are bought either by a ballot or on a first come, first served basis — and they are not guaranteed tickets. In rare instances, some of the smaller clubs release tickets on general sale, but this is only for the quieter matches, which don't draw record-breaking crowds. As always, tickets will be available on unofficial resale platforms, but we really don't recommend this; not only will they be incredibly overpriced, but they are also prone to scams.

How to Watch

Available on three channels in the UK

However, if you can't attend matches in person, you can still watch at home. In the United Kingdom, you will need subscriptions to Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video if you wish to watch as many Premier League games as possible in 2024/25. Sky Sports will be showing the most matches (128), followed by TNT Sports (52) and then Amazon Prime Video (20). Coupled with this, the BBC will continue to show Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday — and it is hosted by one of England's greatest strikers, Gary Lineker. Highlights will also be made available on Sky Sports' YouTube page.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: UK viewers of football will still be unable to watch Saturday 3pm games on TV despite criticism of the blackout. Fans from other countries will still be able to tune in.

However, if you're not from the UK, you can also watch the Premier League. As there are no broadcasting restrictions like there is in England, viewers from abroad can watch every single match for a cheaper price. In America, this is on NBC Sports, whilst in Canada and Australia, you can watch the world's most competitive league on Fubo or Optus Sports. They show every match, including ones at 3 PM BST.