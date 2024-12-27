The Premier League has released a statement revealing why Joao Pedro managed to avoid a red card after a moment of madness during Brighton 0-0 Brentford. The two sides met in a Premier League clash on Friday night, but neither managed to break the deadlock and the spoils were ultimately shared.

Things could have gone differently, though, had the Seagulls been reduced to 10 men and it looked like that could have been the case after Pedro lost his cool and appeared to try and elbow Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk in the head. Fortunately, he missed his opponent, but clearly made an attempt to make contact and VAR took a look at the incident.

It seemed certain the star, who has been linked with Liverpool, would be sent off for the incident, but VAR decided that the incident wasn't grounds for dismissal. It left many confused and now the Premier League has released a statement explaining why he avoided a red card.

The Premier League's Statement

They've explained why Pedro wasn't sent off

While it initially seemed certain that the referee's decision to not dismiss Pedro would be overturned after VAR took a look at the incident, the officials decided there was no evidence from the footage that implied the initial decision was clearly and obviously wrong. That's according to the Premier League, anyway, with their statement posted via the Premier League Match Centre account on X (Twitter).

The explanation won't satisfy many, but the decision stood and Pedro remained in the game. Throughout his entire career, the Brighton man has been sent off just once. If he'd have actually made contact with Yarmolyuk, that could have changed, though.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 27/12/2024