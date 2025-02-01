Liverpool took charge of their Premier League match-up with Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth on Saturday after Mohamed Salah converted from 12 yards out. The Premier League have now released a statement after outrage from fans that Lewis Cook made no contact with Cody Gakpo.

Heading into the affair at the Vitality Stadium, the Reds were looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games and were given the perfect opportunity just shy of the half-hour mark after Gakpo went to the ground in the Bournemouth penalty box.

With the score poised at 0-0 on the south coast, Gakpo was bearing down on goal when Bournemouth’s Cook allegedly made contact, leading the Dutchman to go to ground. But, on closer inspection, the Englishman made no contact and Gakpo's left leg clipped that of his right.

Instead, Gakpo – widely viewed as one of the greatest ever wingers in Liverpool's long and storied history – seemingly tripped himself up but referee Darren England instantly pointed to the spot. His decision to award the hosts a spot kick was later checked and confirmed by VAR.

The Premier League later confirmed that Cook’s supposed challenge was checked and confirmed by VAR, hence why referee Darren England’s decision of a penalty was not chalked off. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League Match Centre wrote:

The referee’s call of penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed to have been a trip by Cook on Gakpo. The VAR also confirmed Gakpo was onside in the build-up.

Salah, expectedly, stepped up and converted the resultant penalty as he scored his 24th goal of the 2024/25 campaign across all competitions and, as a result, handed Slot and his entourage a clear advantage, having gone ahead within 30 minutes of regulation time.

Close

Outraged by England's decision to gift Liverpool the lead in their all-intense affair, one fan took to X to highlight their dismay. They wrote: "That's not a penalty ffs. Gakpo trips himself and goes down. If refs are going to give decisions like this in favour of Liverpool, might as well hand them the title straightaway."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in 11 games, and Liverpool's unbeaten 18-game streak account for two of the three longest ongoing unbeaten runs in the English top flight.

Another supporter, after watching the controversy back, said: "It's obviously not a pen but LiVARpool can't win the league without being gifted by the PL and PGMOL." while a third insisted that Gakpo, 25, clipped his own heel in order to win the penalty.