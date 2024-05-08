Highlights Elijah Adebayo could secure a top-flight move if Luton Town go down, with interest from Premier League clubs.

Adebayo's standout performance with 10 goals in his first Premier League season could lead to transfer offers.

Luton Town's survival in the Premier League is still possible, setting up a crucial final game to avoid relegation.

Elijah Adebayo’s top form for Luton Town in the Premier League this season has ranked him as one of the underdog stories of the season in terms of goalscoring, with some valiant displays for the Hatters in their mesmerising campaign. And he could be afforded the chance to repeat that against next season even if Luton go down - with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth potentially interested, sources have exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Adebayo had a largely uninspiring career in the lower leagues until his move to Kenilworth Road, registering a career-best 10 goals in 25 league games in League Two for Walsall back in 2020/21. But at the age of 23, Luton took a gamble on him and it has certainly paid off. The 6ft 4in striker racked up 16 goals in their unsuccessful promotion bid back in 2021/22, and despite only grabbing seven goals in the Championship last season, his general hold-up play and athleticism allowed Luton’s other stars to shine as they were promoted at Wembley.

But it’s been this season where he has become a household name in English football. An impressive 10 goals in 24 Premier League games is a superb return for a striker undergoing his first campaign in top-flight football; and though it might not be enough to keep Luton from the drop, the striker has almost pulled off the impossible in keeping the Hatters up against the odds.

Elijah Adebayo: Transfer News Latest

Rob Edwards would be sad to see his talisman leave

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that if Luton don't survive, Adebayo will have options at the end of the current season. With clubs coming up from the Championship - namely Leicester and Ipswich, followed by the play-off winners - taking a look, alongside Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, who are 'alerted' by how well he has done and the fact that he's likely to be available.

Adebayo, who has been labelled as 'magic' by Rob Edwards, will be available for transfer at the right price if Luton are relegated, and he would offer a superb rotation option for Palace alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard; whilst if Dominic Solanke goes, Adebayo may try and step into the feet of the Cherries talisman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season marked Luton's first season in the top flight since 1992 - the season before the Premier League began.

Hitting double figures in his first top-flight season at the age of 26 is an incredible feat for the former Fulham man, and with better service next season, he could well beat that tally if he manages to stay fit - with his pure height over other players offering a different route at an advantage to the Eagles.

Elsewhere for Luton, Gabe Osho and Teden Mengi have massively impressed and will undoubtedly field interest, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed - whilst the obvious departure at Kenilworth Road will be Ross Barkley, who has even had shouts for the England team due to his prowess in the centre of the park.

Luton Town Can Still Survive

It could be the biggest fairytale story in recent Premier League history

Nobody gave Luton a fighting chance to remain in the Premier League from the second they were promoted from the Championship; and if you had offered Hatters fans the chance to still be in with a shout of survival with two games to go, they likely would have taken it.

A trip to the London Stadium at the weekend beckons, and it is such a pivotal game for the Bedfordshire club. A loss for the Hatters means they will be all but relegated unless they overturn a huge goal difference - and should Nottingham Forest better their result in a home game against Chelsea on Saturday, that will mathematically confirm their place in the Championship next season.

But a win at West Ham - who have been in incredibly poor form themselves - alongside Forest losing, and that will mean that the relegation battle will go to the final day. Forest will have to take on Burnley, who must win at Tottenham to prolong their Premier League status for another week, whilst Luton take on Fulham at home which could also be another game in which the visitors could be on the beach.

Should Luton go into the final day with a fighting chance, it could well be a three-horse race for one spot in the Premier League.

Related Nottingham Forest Accuse VAR of "Being a Luton Fan" Nottingham Forest were denied three penalty claims in their relegation clash against Everton and the club have produced an extraordinary statement

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-05-24.