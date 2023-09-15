Highlights A supercomputer has predicted where every Premier League side will finish in the table after just four games.

Sheffield United and Luton Town are both likely to face relegation, with each team given at least an 80% chance of dropping to the second-tier.

Manchester City are expected to dominate once again, with a 72.8% chance of winning the Premier League for a fourth consecutive season.

All 20 teams in the Premier League – except Luton and Burnley – have hit the four-game mark, and football is about to resume. A lot has happened but with the majority of the campaign left to play, who knows how things will pan out come May 2024?

As things stand, Manchester City unsurprisingly are enjoying a flawless run of results, Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying Tottenham Hotspur are giving them a run for their money and the likes of Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Everton, Luton and Burnley are yet to earn themselves a sacred three points, but it's important to remember that much can change between now and the end of the season. The international break has come and gone which means teams have the opportunity to iron out any evident frailties in their game plans and resume domestic proceedings ready and raring to go in a bid to climb up the rankings.

However, despite it being incredibly difficult to predict the final 2023/24 table, the team at BettingExpert have given it their best shot, turning to their supercomputer BETSiE to try and see how the league table will look once all games have been played. The calculations are based on expected goals for and against for all 20 clubs in the top-flight, with both metrics being calculated after every match has concluded. You can read a full step-by-step explanation here.

But, without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

20 Sheffield United

Currently just out of the relegation spots thanks to their draw against Everton, the calculations believe that one season in the top-flight is all that’ll be for Sheffield United. The supercomputer suggests they have an 85% chance of returning to the second tier, all thanks to their six wins, 7.9 draws and 24.2 losses.

Wins 6.0 Draws 7.9 Losses 24.2 Goal Difference -41.9 Projected points 25.8

19 Luton Town

Three losses in three games doesn’t paint the prettiest of pictures for the Kenilworth Road boys, does it? And the supercomputer has worked out that their sticky run of form will continue for the rest of the campaign as they are projected to earn just 27.2 points. They have been handed an 80% chance of returning to the second-tier next season, and not many people would disagree with that assessment.

Wins 6.6 Draws 7.2 Losses 24.1 Goal Difference -44.1 Projected points 27.2

18 Everton

Also still yet to win a game is Everton, so it’s little surprise to see Sean Dyche’s Toffees sitting in the final relegation spot. They have looked leaky at the back in their opening matches so far, and the supercomputer believes that they are on track to let in 70 goals across the 38-game term, and consequently venture into the Championship.

Wins 9.1 Draws 8.3 Losses 20.6 Goal Difference -27.9 Projected points 35.6

17 Bournemouth

It’s Bournemouth who narrowly escape succumbing to relegation, albeit by 0.1 points. Despite the simulation predicting that the Cherries will win less matches than Everton this season, their superior draws and losses record earns them – at least – one more season rubbing shoulders with the Premier League elite.

Wins 8.8 Draws 9.4 Losses 19.8 Goal Difference -27.3 Projected points 35.7

16 Burnley

Vincent Kompany, during his first year managing in the Premier League, manages to beat the odds and secure safety, despite not getting off the mark three games in. It’s ever so close at the bottom, and they will certainly be in a relegation battle come the dying embers of 2023/24, but their superior win rate sees them survive. Expect some all-important victories against other teams at the foot of the table to have a big say in their survival.

Wins 9.3 Draws 7.9 Losses 20.8 Goal Difference -29.2 Projected points 35.9

15 Fulham

Getting just a mere 10 wins on the board are Fulham, as they are expected to finish the campaign in 15th place, a huge drop-off compared to their 10th place finish last season. In comparison to Burnley, however, their chances of relegation are considerably lower, standing at just 18.5%, despite not much separating the two Premier League outfits.

Wins 10.0 Draws 8.4 Losses 19.6 Goal Difference -27.7 Projected points 38.5

14 Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Old Gold are tipped to stay up, too, even though their chances of relegation are still 14.5%. Expected to finish the season on -23 goal difference, Gary O’Neil will be pleased that his side have survived relegation, despite many expecting them to flirt with the drop this year. They fall just short of the magic 40 points, but that won't matter according to the supercomputer.

Wins 10.6 Draws 7.5 Losses 19.9 Goal Difference -23.0 Projected points 39.2

13 Nottingham Forest

Tipped to get eight draws by the end of the season, Forest are still yet to register one so far. Instead, they have picked up two of their projected 11 wins, but still find themselves in 13th place come the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Compared to last time out when the Reds survived by the skin of their teeth, though, a mid-table finish will be a welcome site for Steve Cooper and Forest fans.

Wins 11.2 Draws 8.0 Losses 18.9 Goal Difference -18.7 Projected points 41.4

12 Crystal Palace

Mid-table is not necessarily where the Eagles belong, but it does seem to be where they find themselves at the end of every season. Palace’s projected 13 wins is enough to earn them a comfortable 12th-placed finish, and they are only three points away from moving up a spot and replicating their finish for the 22/23 campaign.

Wins 13.0 Draws 8.9 Losses 16.1 Goal Difference -9.3 Projected points 48.0

11 Brentford

A real mixed bag of results sees Brentford miss out on the top half of the table, seeing as their number of losses (13.9) almost mirror their number of wins (13.5). They are also the only team in the division to hit a double-figure number of draws with 10.6. Ivan Toney could have an impact on this table when he returns from his ban, but with top clubs circling, the Bees might struggle to finish much higher than this without him.

Wins 13.5 Draws 10.6 Losses 13.9 Goal Difference -0.7 Projected points 51.2

10 West Ham United

After their blistering start of three wins from their first four games, the supercomputer predicts only another 12 will come the way of the Irons for the rest of the season. To be fair, it would be a surprise to see them keep this run of form up. Their predicted record is enough to get them into the top half of the table, however, but they do finish five points behind ninth-placed Aston Villa.

Wins 14.9 Draws 8.6 Losses 14.4 Goal Difference -1.7 Projected points 53.4

9 Aston Villa

Despite having a 79.8% chance of finishing in the top half, only seven predicted points separate Villa and Brentford. The scoring rate of Unai Emery's side is higher than those below them, although the supercomputer predicts that their knack of conceding will let them down as they bid to qualify for Europe again this year.

Wins 16.9 Draws 7.5 Losses 13.7 Goal Difference 6.6 Projected points 58.0

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto De Zerbi’s exciting Brighton outfit are the first team on the list who are given any chance of lifting the crown in May next year, even if it is only 0.1%. Their substandard goal difference of 10.2 is highly inferior to those above them as they are expected to ship 58.1 goals over the course of the season, meaning they fall outside the European spots for 2024/25.

Wins 17.3 Draws 7.3 Losses 13.5 Goal Difference 10.2 Projected points 59.0

7 Chelsea

Luckily for the Stamford Bridge faithful, they are predicted to return to European action, albeit in the form of the Europa Conference League. Under Mauricio Pochettino’s stewardship, the Blues come just 0.1 points away from finishing a spot higher according to the supercomputer, and their poor goalscoring rate could end up being the reason why.

Wins 18.8 Draws 8.3 Losses 10.9 Goal Difference 22.3 Projected points 64.8

6 Tottenham Hotspur

Despite their brief period of success of late with some exciting football and a big win over Man United, the supercomputer predicts that Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the helm will end with Spurs missing out on a Champions League slot. And they only reach the Europa League by a very fine margin.

Wins 18.9 Draws 8.3 Losses 10.8 Goal Difference 19.5 Projected points 64.9

5 Newcastle United

Fifth place belongs to Newcastle United as they hold on to mid-week European football, just in a lesser form. Their chances of a top four finish (37.3%) are much higher than Tottenham’s (19.4%) and this is probably attributed to their respective goalscoring/conceding rates as the Magpies score better on both scales.

Wins 20.4 Draws 7.1 Losses 10.5 Goal Difference 29.8 Projected points 68.3

4 Manchester United

After a topsy-turvy start to 2023/24, Erik ten Hag’s side still manage to snag a spot at Europe’s top table but still only have a 1.1% chance of coming out on top in the league. Their alarmingly high predicted goals against – in comparison to the top three – won't help their case, though they do retain their top four credibility.

Wins 20.8 Draws 6.9 Losses 10.3 Goal Difference 24.8 Projected points 69.2

3 Liverpool

Unbeaten in their last 15 league outings, Jurgen Klopp’s men secure a return to where they belong: the Champions League. Almost 10 points in front of their arch-rivals would likely bring a newfound sense of achievement to Anfield, while the return of Tuesday and Wednesday nights would be the cherry on top. Interestingly, they are also given a slightly higher chance of lifting the Premier League trophy than the team in second place. Albeit by 0.1%.

Wins 23.5 Draws 7.7 Losses 6.8 Goal Difference 41.3 Projected points 78.2

2 Arsenal

With just a 12.2% chance of running out triumphant, Arsenal finish in a respectable second place for the second time on the trot. Despite scoring less than Liverpool, their tighter ship at the back just edges them closer to the top. Runners-up would be a respectable effort from Mikel Arteta's side, but that won't stop Arsenal fans dreaming that they can go one better than last season.

Wins 23.5 Draws 7.8 Losses 6.7 Goal Difference 39.1 Projected points 78.3

1 Manchester City

Of course, the perennial winners will at the summit again and the supercomputer believes they will be triumphant by some stretch as they finish nearly 10 points adrift of second-placed Arsenal. They are given a 72.8% chance of finishing first once again, which makes them massive favourites unsurprisingly. Should the supercomputer get this one right, it would result in a fourth-straight Premier League title which, in turn, would set a new record. Should they fail to retain their crown, though, then it would be a massive shock to the system.