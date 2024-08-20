Highlights The opening round of Premier League fixtures saw two red cards given to Ashley Young and Fabian Schar.

Picking up five yellow cards in the first half of the Premier League leads to a one-match ban.

Schar was handed a three-match ban with Young given a one game suspension

The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. It encapsulates drama, with any team at the bottom more than capable of stunning the teams at the very top. Manchester City have won four Premier League titles in a row — they are hoping to make it five this campaign — but suspensions can completely change that.

In the Premier League, yellow cards and red cards are given out. The most serious scenario would see a red card handed out and this is for when a player denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity with a handball, denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity with a foul, commits serious foul play or violent conduct, uses offensive, insulting or abusive language towards the opposition or officials and receives a second yellow card in the same match.

Meanwhile, yellow cards are less serious and are handed out due to dissent by word or action, persistent infringement of the Laws of the Game, delaying the restart of play, failure to respect the required distance when play is restarted with a corner kick, entering or re-entering the field of play without the referee's permission, deliberately leaving the field of play without the referee's permission and unsporting behaviour. With the Premier League now underway, here's an outline of which players are currently suspended, which are close to a ban and who are just returning from sitting on the sidelines.

Suspended Players

Both Ashley Young and Fabian Schar were sent off on the opening weekend

Close

Suspended players Player Offence Return Date Return Match Fabian Schar Violent Conduct September 15th Wolves (A) Ashley Young Denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity August 31st Bournemouth (H)

On the opening weekend of the Premier League, there were two red cards given to players. The campaign started with an unexpected bang, showcasing that as the pressure rises, even some of the best athletes in the world can struggle to control their performance.

Fabian Schar was the first person to be sent off in the season. In the 28th minute of their match against Southampton at St James' Park, the Swiss centre-back, who is one of the few players to have an FPL team, was sent off for a headbutt on Ben Brereton Diaz. The incident caused tempers to flare among both sets of players, first on the pitch and later in the tunnel.

The 32-year-old Newcastle defender was first shoved to the floor during an aggressive exchange with the former Blackburn striker, but he then reacted angrily, first pushing Diaz and then putting his forehead forward before the Saints star fell theatrically. Unsurprisingly, a large group of players quickly surrounded the scene, with Dan Burn even trying to pick up Diaz off the ground.

A Premier League statement outlined: "The referee issued a red card to Schär for violent conduct. VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call." It didn't go down well at the ground and Diaz was booed all match, even when the Magpies secured a shock 1-0 win with ten men.

Schar will miss Newcastle's matches away to Bournemouth, away to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and their clash at home to European hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur. He will return for their match against Wolves on the 15th September.

“I mean, it’s pathetic behaviour from Brereton Diaz, isn’t it, in terms of the way he goes down, but when you stick your head in, and both players did it, by the way, it was both Schar and him, both stuck their heads together, it was just the reaction of Brereton Diaz that got Schar the red card," Alan Shearer said on The Rest is Football Podcast about the 'pathetic' incident.

“When you do that, you can’t really complain, you are always going to get a red card, and he got it and made it really difficult for his teammates.”

Schar was handed a three-game ban for the incident, as it falls under violent conduct. Meanwhile, Ashley Young, who was also sent off on Saturday, will only have a one-match ban as it was a professional foul. Already 2-0 down thanks to goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, the former Manchester United winger made their job even harder in the 66th minute.

The initial long ball forward seemed to be easy to control and clear away, but Young got his feet in a mess and chested it down towards his own goal. With his pace, Mitoma raced past the 39-year-old, created space and was brought down by the full-back whilst he was one-on-one. It gave referee Simon Hooper the easiest decision of the day to send him off. He will miss their away match at Tottenham this Saturday, but he will be available for the Carabao Cup the following week and their league clash against Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashley Young became the oldest player in Premier League history to be sent off against Brighton.

Players at Risk of Suspension

Players are given a one-match suspension for five yellow cards in the first half of the season

With the Premier League only one week into the season, no players are at risk of accumulating a suspension. If a player picks up five yellow cards within less than half of the season, they pick up an automatic one-match ban. This can't be appealed and it forces them to disappointingly watch from the sidelines.

That spell usually goes up to the Christmas break, traditionally seen as the midway point of the Premier League campaign, before players have a fresh start. It can be the worst possible present to have during winter as they are forced to sit on the sidelines — and it typically leads to club fines as well.

As part of this, if 10 yellow cards are picked up before the 33rd match of the season, a player will be banned for a further two matches. Typically, some fans think that yellow cards do not have any impact if they avoid being sent off, but it can create long-term problems for clubs.

This is particularly prevalent when automatic yellow cards are now given to players when more than one player approaches the referee; the rules state it should be the captain to speak to the officials. An automatic yellow card is now also given whenever a player runs from a distance to speak to officials, whilst they have cracked down on time-wasting by players.

In the opening round of Premier League fixtures, every club received a yellow card, with Crystal Palace gaining the highest with five cautions. A total of 39 yellow cards were shown.

Players Back From Suspension

Two players are about to return due to suspensions last season

Close

With the Premier League just underway, no one has had an opportunity to serve a suspension from this season and then return. However, red cards also carry over from campaign to campaign, which means two players are currently unavailable.

Nelson Semedo, who has been linked with leaving the Premier League, was sent off for violent conduct on Diogo Jota on the final day of last season. Wolves lost the match 2-0, partially due to Semedo's tackle, and because it was classed as 'violent conduct', it meant he missed the first three matches of this season. He missed their clash against Arsenal and will also be unavailable for their matches against Chelsea and Burnley, the latter of which is in the Carabao Cup. He will return on the 31st August against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, it was the same story for Reece James. He was sent off for a kick on Joao Pedro in the penultimate game of the season. However, because it was his second red card of the campaign, it was classed as a four-match ban. Due to this, he missed their final match of last season, their opening-day match against Manchester City, and will also be unavailable for their encounters coming up against Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The former Wigan loanee will be available when they travel to Bournemouth on the 14th September, but he is currently injured, which is hardly surprising when he is one of the most injury-prone players in the modern day.

Other than Schar and Young, no one else is returning from suspension soon in the English top flight — and clubs up and down the division, some of whom have the best players in the world, will hope they do not even get sent off in the first place. However, with countless given out during the 2023/24 campaign, it feels all but guaranteed.