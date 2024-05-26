Highlights Manchester City are tipped to win the Premier League for the fifth time in a row.

Manchester United are backed to bounce back from a difficult top-flight campaign with a top-four finish, as they have done on several occasions in recent years.

Ipswich will be up against it to stay in the division after back-to-back promotions, particularly if manager Kieran McKenna moves on.

The line-up for next season's Premier League campaign was confirmed on Sunday as Southampton won the Championship play-off final to earn promotion to the top flight. Adam Armstrong's first-half strike was enough to get Saints over the line against Daniel Farke's side.

They join Ipswich and Leicester as the new faces in the top flight, returning after just a year away from the big time. Leicester were also only relegated from the Premier League 12 months ago, but they could find themselves on the back foot from the off next term, if they are handed a points deduction after being charged for alleged financial breaches.

So, with all 20 teams for the 2024/25 season now confirmed, GIVEMESPORT have nailed our colours to the mast and have predicted exactly where every team will finish in the table. From a tight title race to a nail-biting relegation battle, next term promises to be a thrilling one.

GIVEMESPORT's predicted 2024/25 Premier League final standings Final position Team 1 Manchester City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Manchester United 5 Newcastle 6 Aston Villa 7 Tottenham 8 Chelsea 9 Crystal Palace 10 Bournemouth 11 West Ham 12 Everton 13 Wolves 14 Fulham 15 Brighton 16 Southampton 17 Brentford 18 Leicester 19 Forest 20 Ipswich

Title Winners and European Places

City tipped to make it five in a row

Manchester City and Arsenal are by far and away the best two teams in the Premier League, and many think the Gunners will finally get over the line and end their 21-year wait for a top-flight crown next season. They may well do that, but it would be illogical not to back the four-times defending champions to lift the title again next season.

Arne Slot has huge shoes to fill at Anfield, but Liverpool's squad is in good shape, and a lot of their rivals are also facing uncertain periods, which could put them in a good position to hold onto their place in the top four. Chelsea looked to be on the right track under Mauricio Pochettino and would have fancied a tilt at the top four next term, but they shot themselves in the foot by letting the Argentine leave, and they find themselves facing another period of uncertainty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City will match Real Madrid's longest domestic title-winning streak if they win a fifth title in a row next season. Madrid have won five successive LaLiga titles twice in their history.

Tipping Manchester United for a top-four spot might seem fanciful, but they have recent history for bouncing back well from disappointing seasons. On each of the previous four occasions that they finished sixth or lower in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, they finished in the top four the following campaign.

Related Every Premier League Manager Ranked on Their 2023/24 Season With the 2023/24 Premier League season now over, it's time to cast verdicts on how each manager has performed.

Newcastle may benefit from having no European football after Man United's FA Cup win ensured the Magpies will not be playing in the Conference League, while Aston Villa have Champions League football to contend with and that could see their league form suffer, as Newcastle's did in the first half of this season.

Tottenham will be hopeful of building on their first season under Ange Postecoglou, but they did not end the campaign particularly well and cracks may be starting to show after he voiced his frustration with the club's mindset following a loss to Manchester City.

The Best of the Rest

Palace to continue improving under Glasner

Crystal Palace made an uninspired decision when they opted to keep Roy Hodgson on as manager following his rescue act in 2022/23. After Palace and Hodgson parted ways earlier this year, the Eagles rectified that mistake by appointing the highly rated Oliver Glasner. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea picked up more points than Palace in the final 10 league games of the season, and they have a brilliant group of young players that will only improve from here.

Andoni Iraola was one of the managers of the campaign and Bournemouth will be hopeful of another solid season under the Spaniard, while West Ham have just made an exciting appointment in Julen Lopetegui. Sean Dyche's Everton finished the season well and will not be contending with points deductions next season, so the Toffees should find themselves in mid-table when the season concludes.

Relegation Battle

Ipswich to go down without McKenna

Brighton regressed after an impressive 2022/23 campaign that saw them secure Europa League qualification, and they will go into the new season without Roberto De Zerbi, who left the club earlier this month. Southampton may currently be celebrating their promotion via the play-offs but the Premier League is a different animal and merely surviving in their first season back in the big time will surely qualify as a success. Nevertheless, we expect both sides to survive the drop - just.

Ipswich's story is a remarkable one but it will be a huge ask for them to stay in the Premier League. Kieran McKenna is the man responsible for dragging the Tractor Boys from League One to the Premier League in under two years, but he may soon be elsewhere, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton credited with interest in the Northern Irishman.

Nottingham Forest survived relegation because there were three teams worse than them, but their final points tally of 32 is the lowest any team has stayed up with in Premier League history. Forest have some good players, but they will need to improve as a team if they are to avoid the drop again.

Meanwhile, Leicester may have won the Championship, but they are facing a possible points deduction from the Premier League after being charged with alleged breaches of Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Brentford overachieved in their first season in the Premier League, but they underachieved in their second campaign, tallying 20 fewer points than they managed in 2022/23. Thomas Frank is being linked with a move away, with Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in the Dane, and talisman Ivan Toney could also be on his way out, leaving Bees fans braced for another tough season.