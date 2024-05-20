Highlights The expected points for every Premier League team in the 2023/24 season has been calculated.

Aston Villa overachieved by qualifying for the Champions League, surpassing expectations significantly.

Manchester United were the biggest overperformers, finishing 8th at the end of the season despite their expected points having them in the bottom half of the table.

With the Premier League season officially at an end, now is the time to reflect, celebrate and maybe contemplate what could've been over the last nine months. Record-breaking champions were crowned. The three newly promoted sides were sent packing back to the Championship. There was an unexpected inclusion for next season's Champions League and some equally woeful performances to speak of.

We know now how the league shaped up, but how different could things have been? Thanks to the experts at Understat, we can see just how teams fared in comparison to their xP (expected points). The metric is used to gauge just how many points a team would have taken from their matches based on their expected results. As a word of warning, supporters of Erik ten Hag may wish to look away now.

2023/24 Premier League Expected Points Table Position Club Actual Points xP Difference 1 Manchester City 91 83.07 -7.93 2 Arsenal 89 81.94 -7.06 3 Liverpool 82 76.88 -5.12 4 Newcastle 60 65.59 +5.59 5 Chelsea 63 64.20 +1.20 6 Tottenham 66 57.42 -8.58 7 Aston Villa 68 55.43 -12.57 8 Brighton 48 54.43 +6.43 9 Bournemouth 48 53.47 +5.47 10 Everton 48 53.10 +5.10 11 Brentford 39 52.94 +13.94 12 Crystal Palace 49 50.46 +1.46 13 Nottingham Forest 36 50.17 +14.17 14 Fulham 47 44.49 -2.01 15 Manchester United 60 44.42 -15.58 16 West Ham United 52 41.28 -10.72 17 Wolves 46 39.79 -6.21 18 Burnley 24 33.69 +9.69 19 Luton 26 32.33 +6.33 20 Sheffield United 16 28.53 +12.53

The Title Race

Reality played out exactly as statistics showed

Mikel Areta's Arsenal did everything they could to push to the very last day of the season, but they ultimately fell short in their quest to topple Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men turned on the style when it mattered most and were crowned champions for a record fourth consecutive time.

In reality, the teams were separated by just two points, which is a similar margin as to what the gap in their expected points was too. Both teams were able to outperform what was expected of them, with City predicted to finish on 83.07 points instead of the 91 they ended on. Meanwhile, Arsenal finished up on 89 despite their xP being just 81.94.

The gap between the two stands at just 1.13 points. A slight decrease on how things ended up being, but overall it is a fair reflection on the way the season panned out. The Gunners will look to take that final step towards glory next season, and may have to address their mentality if Spanish maestro Rodri's comments have any validity to them.

Aston Villa's Overachievement

The Villans qualified for next season's Champions League

Not many would have been backing Aston Villa to do well after starting the season with a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United. The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson may have been the only one to see what would happen next. Villa were able to build on this set back, becoming one of the most impressive forces this season and securing their top four spot with a game to go.

Interestingly for Unai Emery's men, their xP suggests that for all their amazing work this season, they should've been nowhere near the top four. The 68 points they managed was a significant increase on the 55.43 they would've been expected to win based on their performances this season. This tally leaves them in seventh in the xP table.

Ahead of the seven-time FA Cup winners sit Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham. In fact, it was the latter of the three teams who pushed Villa the hardest in reality, which is a testament to the work Ange Postecoglou has done in his first season at Spurs. It is also an indication of how poor Chelsea and Newcastle were at times this season, especially when defending leads. Both sides dropped points on seven occasions in games where they had a win in the palm of their hand.

Manchester United the Biggest Overperformers

Ten Hag's side in bottom half of table for expected points

On paper, this may sound like a compliment to the Red Devils. That couldn't be further from the case though. In a season where Manchester United broke all sorts of records for the wrong reasons, things unbelievably could've ended so much worse.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's 8th place finish is their worst final position in Premier League history

Erik Ten Hag's men finished on a measly 60 points. That is a third less than their noisy neighbours. But almost unfathomably, United's projected finish saw them with 44.42 expected points. This puts them 15th in the final xP standings. While some may argue their ability to outperform to such a degree is a positive, the fact that their expected points are so low highlights just how many problems they have faced this season.

Their inability to create high quality chances for the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, combined with the ease at which opponents are able to pepper shots at their goal, is why United rank so low on this list. If their manager is set to be given another season in charge, he must address these problems immediately.

Nottingham Forest the Biggest Underperformers

Nuno Espirito Santo's side should have finished in mid-table comfortably

They may have ended up securing Premier League survival by the skin of their teeth, but if their xP proves anything, it's that Nottingham Forest made things harder for themselves than they should've been.

Finishing in 17th with 36 points, the Garibaldi's position in the expected points table is much healthier. They sit 13th, with an xP of 50.17. That is 14.17 points more than the total they actually finished on. In Forest's defence, this includes their four point deduction. Without that, they would be the third-biggest underperformers with 10.17 points fewer than their expected target. This is still poor though when considering that Everton finished just 5.10 points off of their xP after facing a more severe punishment.

It was also not a brilliant season in this statistic for Brentford. If point deductions were taken into account, the Bees would've finished as the biggest underperformers, with their 39 points a grand 13.94 off of their xP of 52.94. If it weren't for Ivan Toney's suspension at the start of the season, perhaps Thomas Frank's side would've had a more comfortable ride this season, getting closer to the 11th placed finish the xP table suggests they should've finished.

