Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers' final day record is poor, with only one win in nine attempts.

Manchester United have the joint-best record when it comes to the last game of the season.

Arsenal have the most wins on the final day of the Premier League, winning 22 matches since 1992.

As the Premier League season draws to a close, it is time to look at the historical performances of each Premier League club on the final day of the season. The race for the title is still alive ahead of the finale on 19th May, as well as the battle for the European places. Here is a complete analysis of club-by-club performance on the last day of every Premier League campaign they have participated in. Last year saw 33 goals on the final day, including a 4-4 draw between Southampton and Liverpool. Fans will be hoping for an equally dramatic conclusion as another top flight season ends.

Ranking Factors

Existing clubs - This table will only include the current members of the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

This table will only include the current members of the Premier League for the 2023/24 season. Accumulative points tally - Adding up the points of the current 20 Premier League clubs on the final day of the season

Adding up the points of the current 20 Premier League clubs on the final day of the season Points system - Three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss.

- Three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. Equal points - If teams are on the same points, the club with the most wins will be placed higher.

Current Premier League Clubs' Record on the Final Day Rank Club Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 1 Arsenal 31 22 3 6 69 2 Manchester United 31 21 6 4 69 3 Chelsea 31 18 6 7 60 4 Liverpool 31 17 7 7 58 5 Tottenham Hotspur 31 14 6 11 48 6 Newcastle 27 12 7 8 43 7 Manchester City 26 12 5 9 41 8 West Ham 25 11 8 6 41 9 Everton 31 10 6 15 36 10 Aston Villa 26 8 5 13 29 11 Fulham 16 6 2 8 20 12 Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 19 13 Nottingham Forest 6 2 2 2 8 14 AFC Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 7 15 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 2 0 4 6 16 Sheffield United 5 2 0 3 6 17 Burnley 8 2 0 6 6 18 Brentford 2 1 0 1 3 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 1 0 8 3 20 Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0

20 Luton Town

Given this is Luton Town's first season in the Premier League, there is no performance data on the final day of the season. In their last two Championship seasons, they picked up four points on the last day of the campaign. This includes the 2021/22 season, which saw them beat Reading to secure the last play-off spot in the division. It looks as if it will be a short stay in the Premier League for the Hatters, as they sit three points behind Nottingham Forest with a massively inferior goal difference. Barring an improbable goal swing on the final day, Rob Edwards' side will return to the Championship.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace 'Alerted' to Deal for 'Magic' Luton Star Elijah Adebayo has been a real handful for Premier League defenders in his first top-flight season.

19 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have a torrid record on the final day of the season. In their nine Premier League seasons, they have only won one game on the last day, losing nine. Since returning to the top flight, they have faced Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool twice in the closing match, losing all five head-to-head. It doesn't get much easier for Gary O'Neill's side this season as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp's final match at the club. Not that it will really matter, though, as Wolves sit 13th in the table, well clear of the relegation zone.

Last Five Final Day Premier League matches Season Match 2022/23 Arsenal 5-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2021/22 Liverpool 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2020/21 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Manchester United 2019/20 Chelsea 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2018/19 Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 Brentford

Brentford have been a revelation since they were promoted to the top division in 2021. A 13th place finish in 2022, ninth place in 2023, and a comfortable survival this season have cemented the Bees' spot as a Premier League club. In their first season in the top flight, Thomas Frank's team lost to Leeds United on the final day, which narrowly secured the Whites' place in the league for the next season. A year later, Brentford found their way past treble winners Manchester City, thanks to the only goal of the game by centre-back Ethan Pinnock. To cap off the 2023/24 campaign, Frank's side will face Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Related Arsenal Monitoring Ivan Toney as Price Drops £60m Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer, and Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Ivan Toney is being monitored closely.

17 Burnley

Burnley have enjoyed nine seasons in the Premier League since they were promoted in 2009. Under Sean Dyche, they had five consecutive campaigns in the English top flight, including a seventh place finish in 2017/18. In terms of their performance on the final day, in eight attempts, they have not drawn a game. Burnley have lost 75% of these matches and will be looking to improve that record this weekend against 17th place Forest. Since the Clarets impressively won against Spurs and Villa in 2010 and 2015, respectively, they have lost six in a row on the final day. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United in 2022, which secured their relegation to the Championship.

Six defeats in a row for Burnley Season Match Score 2016/17 Burnley vs West Ham 1-2 2017/18 Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth 1-2 2018/19 Burnley vs Arsenal 1-3 2019/20 Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 2020/21 Sheffield United vs Burnley 1-0 2021/22 Burnley vs Newcastle United 1-2

16 Sheffield United

It has been a sorry season for Sheffield United, as they have only won three games all season and sit on only 16 points with one game to go. This is their sixth stint in the Premier League, and their record on the final day has been mixed. In the 1992/93 campaign, they saw off Chelsea 4-2 on the final day. The three matches on the final day of the Premier League that followed the Chelsea victory all ended in defeat. However, their recent season-ending match in the 2020/21 season saw them beat Burnley 1-0 at Bramall Lane. They will be hoping to repeat that trick when Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur visit their home stadium on 19th May.

Mixed Record for the Blades Season Match Score 1992/93 Sheffield United vs Chelsea 4-2 1993/94 Chelsea vs Sheffield United 3-2 2006/07 Sheffield United vs Wigan Athletic 1-2 2019/20 Southampton vs Sheffield United 3-1 2020/21 Sheffield United vs Burnley 1-0

15 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 2017 and have stayed in the top division ever since. Their position in the table has incrementally improved, finishing no higher than 15th in their first four seasons before finishing in the top half in the last two years. Much like this campaign for Roberto De Zerbi's side, Brighton's final day record is inconsistent. In the last four seasons, they have won two and lost two in the last game of the Premier League. This Sunday, they will face an out-of-sorts United team at the AMEX Stadium, so the Seagulls will be hopeful of improving their mixed record.

Brighton's last four final day Premier League matches Season Match Score 2019/20 Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 2020/21 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 2021/22 West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 2022/23 Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1

14 AFC Bournemouth

If you're looking for goals on the final day of the season, then you should watch AFC Bournemouth's match away at Stamford Bridge. In their six Premier League seasons, they have scored 10 goals on the last day, including a 5-3 defeat away to Crystal Palace in the 2018/19 campaign. Andoni Iraola has been widely praised for his impact at the Cherries this term, as they sit comfortably in mid-table on 48 points after 37 games. With 53 goals to their name and the likes of Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo in attack, expect more excitement at Chelsea on Sunday.

Related Newcastle 'Reach Agreement' to Sign Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly looks set to join Newcastle on a free transfer this summer

13 Nottingham Forest

In a season of VAR controversies, strange tweets, and point deductions, the Tricky Trees look set to stay up by the skin of their teeth. Last season, Forest were on the beach on the final day as they had secured survival a week earlier against Arsenal. It was a party atmosphere at Crystal Palace as Forest played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park to finish the season. This year, they need another draw away at Burnley to mathematically secure their place in the top flight. Overall, the Reds have played six Premier League matches on the last day, picking up eight points, including wins against Queens Park Rangers in 1996 and Leicester City in 1999.

12 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are on fire at the moment, winning five out of their last six matches. This includes wins against Manchester United and Liverpool. Their record on the final day isn't quite as consistent. In Palace's 14 seasons in the Premier League so far, they have won and lost five, while drawing four. Since their promotion back to the top flight in 2013, Palace have not returned to the Championship. In this time, they have played six matches on the final day at Selhurst Park, winning four and drawing two. They will be confident of extending their unbeaten record when they host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Unbeaten run on the final day at Selhurst Park Season Match Score 2014/15 Crystal Palace vs Swansea 1-0 2017/18 Crystal Palace vs West Brom 2-0 2018/19 Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth 5-3 2019/20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 2021/22 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 1-0 2022/23 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest 1-1

11 Fulham

Fulham players might want to put to bed accusations that they are on the beach, following the viral social media clip of their players flying kites in training ahead of their match against Manchester City. They finish their season away at Kenilworth Road, with a chance to leapfrog Wolves and Crystal Palace into 12th position. Marco Silva's team will be looking to improve on their last three attempts in the last game of the campaign, as they have lost all three matches. This includes two defeats to Newcastle and an away loss at Old Trafford, which has seen them score one goal and concede eight.

Related Mikel Arteta Reacts to Fulham Stars Flying Kites Before Man City Clash The Spaniard will be hoping Fulham can do Arsenal a favour, but the Cottagers' preparations for the match has surprised many fans.

10 Aston Villa

Aston Villa know that qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League is in their hands. Regardless of Tottenham's results, if Unai Emery's team can pick up three points at Selhurst Park, then they will play in European football's biggest competition next term. Villa are used to dramatic final day games in recent history, especially after their 1-1 draw at West Ham in 2020, which secured 17th position by a point ahead of Bournemouth. Steven Gerrard looked set to hand his former club Liverpool the title on the last day in 2022 as his team were 2-0 up at the Etihad Stadium. However, Manchester City came back to win 3-2 and secure another Premier League title.

Related Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Two late goals from Jhon Duran ensured Aston Villa and Liverpool shared the points in a thrilling draw.

9 Everton

Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League. They have had a couple of close calls in recent years, though. Last season, they required a last day goal from Abdoulaye Doucouré to avoid playing in the Championship. Even with two separate deductions equalling eight points this campaign, the Toffees are well clear of the relegation zone. They could have an important part to play on the last day as they face title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Everton's overall record in the closing match of the season is played 31, won 10, drawn six, and lost 15. City fans will be hoping that they can add to the win column this year.

Related 11 Best Matches in Merseyside Derby History (Ranked) We have ranked the most entertaining and intense Merseyside derbies between Liverpool and Everton of all time.

8 West Ham

All eyes will be on the Etihad on Sunday as West Ham travel to Pep Guardiola's side, who are chasing their fourth title in a row. The game will be David Moyes' last for the Hammers, which adds an extra layer. The two teams played each other on the last day of the 2013/14 season with both sides in very similar situations. City needed a win to secure the title, while West Ham had already beaten the drop. The Hammers were unable to do Liverpool a favour this year, but Arsenal fans will be hoping that they can pull off a result to hand them the title for the first time in 20 years.

Last five Premier League results against Manchester City Date Match Score 28th November 2021 Manchester City vs West Ham 2-1 15th May 2022 West Ham vs Manchester City 2-2 7th August 2022 West Ham vs Manchester City 0-2 3rd May 2023 Manchester City vs West Ham 3-0 16th September 2023 West Ham vs Manchester City 1-3

7 Manchester City

Manchester City are synonymous with perhaps the most memorable final day moment in Premier League history. Sergio Aguero scored in the 94th minute to snatch the title off their rivals, Manchester United, after they had fallen 2-1 behind with only minutes to go. Aguero's goal is commemorated at City with a statue outside the Etihad, along with a hospitality lounge named "93:20" in reference to the exact time the ball hit the back of the net. City are no strangers to final day drama, as they managed to come back from 2-0 down against Villa in 2022 to snatch the title away from Klopp's Liverpool. Ilkay Gundogan was the hero on this day, scoring twice. Guardiola will be hoping for a much less stressful end to this season.

6 Newcastle

Newcastle have been massively affected by injuries this season. As a result, they have dropped out of the Champions League places. However, they are still in the fight for the last European spots with Chelsea and Manchester United. They will finish their season with an away match at Brentford. Fans will remember the infamous final game of the 2015/16 campaign, which saw the already-relegated Magpies beat Spurs 5-1 to condemn Mauricio Pochettino's side to third place. This year's trip to Brentford will be Newcastle's fourth consecutive away day on the last game of the season. Previous seasons have seen them win away at Fulham and Burnley, as well as draw away at Chelsea.

Magpies on the road for final day Season Match Score 2020/21 Fulham vs Newcastle United 0-2 2021/22 Burnley vs Newcastle United 1-2 2022/23 Chelsea vs Newcastle United 1-1 2023/24 Brentford vs Newcastle United TBC

5 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will finish their season with an away trip to Sheffield United, who have conceded over 100 goals this season. There is a scenario where Spurs need to score a lot in order to catch up with Villa's superior goal difference in the race for the last Champions League spot. Back in 2017, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in a 7-1 away win over relegated Hull City on the last day of the season. A similar result might be needed this year. In fact, in the last three seasons, Spurs have scored 13 goals combined on the final day, winning every game against Leeds United, Norwich City, and Leicester.

Goals galore for Spurs Season Match Score 2020/21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 2021/22 Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur 0-5 2022/23 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-4

4 Liverpool

It will be an emotional farewell at Anfield on Sunday as Klopp says goodbye to the Liverpool fans after nine years. The Liverpool supporters would have hoped that the team would still be going for the title, but recent results against the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace have derailed their title bid. Under Klopp, the Reds lost out to City on the final day on two occasions. The first was in the 2018/19 season, when they finished second on 97 points, and the 2022/23 campaign, when City came back from 2-0 down on the last day to deny Liverpool the title. Liverpool will face Wolves at home on Sunday, who have now played at Anfield in the final game in three of the last six seasons.

Wolves again for Liverpool Season Match Score 2018/19 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 2021/22 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 2023/24 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers TBC

3 Chelsea

Chelsea are in the hunt for European spots following a string of positive results in recent weeks. They will host Bournemouth in their final game at Stamford Bridge. The club's best memory of the final game of the season is the 2009/10 campaign, which saw Chelsea demolish Wigan Athletic 8-0 to secure the title ahead of United. Two years earlier, they missed out to the Red Devils as they could only draw against West Brom, while Sir Alex Ferguson's side beat Wigan. This year, the in-form Cole Palmer will have Erling Haaland in his sights for the golden boot, as he is only four goals away from the City striker. With Brighton and Bournemouth to come, Palmer still has time to catch up.

Related Bukayo Saka vs Cole Palmer vs Phil Foden Stats Comparison England are blessed to have three wonderfully talented young players - we look at which of them has posted the most impressive stats this season.

2 Manchester United

United have won the most Premier League titles with 13. Their last triumph came in 2012/13, in the season that Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. They have had their fair share of positive and negative memories on the final day. The Aguero goal in 2012 lives long in the memory, as does Blackburn's title victory in 1995, after United were unable to beat West Ham on the last day. On the other hand, they were able to see off Arsenal by a point in the treble-winning 1998/99 season, as well as beat Chelsea to the league in 2008. Fans of the Red Devils will be happy to see the back of this season as they finish away at Brighton.

Related Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher Claim Pep Guardiola Will Never Surpass Sir Alex Ferguson Pep Guardiola is seen as one of the greatest managers of all time, but the popular pundits believe he will never surpass Ferguson.

1 Arsenal

Close

At the top of the list is Arsenal, who have an impressive record on the final day of the Premier League. Since 1992, Arsenal have won 22 matches in the closing match, only losing six. They will have to continue this form on Sunday if they want to have any chance of lifting the league title for the first time since 2004. Since 2016, the Gunners have won all seven of their games on the last day. This includes a 3-1 and 5-1 against Everton, who will visit the Emirates this weekend. While it remains uncertain whether the title will be in Arsenal's hands, supporters of the Gunners can be optimistic that they will get the job done at the Emirates when looking at this record.

Season Match Score 2022/23 Arsenal vs Wolves 5-0 2021/22 Arsenal vs Everton 5-1 2020/21 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 2019/20 Arsenal vs Watford 2-0 2018/19 Burnley vs Arsenal 1-3 2017/18 Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal 0-1 2016/17 Arsenal vs Everton 3-1

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.