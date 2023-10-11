Highlights The Premier League has seen a greater amount of goals in stoppage time this season after changes were made to crack down on time-wasting.

Liverpool would slip from first to third if games were to end on the 90-minute mark.

Manchester City would lead the table instead and would have two more points.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is now entering its final stint, with all teams now making a huge last push as we enter the business end of the campaign. Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all competing in one of the closest title races fans have seen in years, while several teams are scrapping it out at the opposite end of the table in a bid to avoid relegation to the Championship.

One thing, however, that has been much more prevalent this season is the number of goals in added time. New changes ahead of the current term were made to help referees crack down on time-wasting. In turn, that has extended the length of injury-time in accordance to the time spent after a goal, a substitution, injury or set-piece, which has led to a few late winners deep into added time.

Be it super-sub Scott McTominay rescuing points for Manchester United, or Darwin Nunez scoring in the 99th minute to salvage a Liverpool win against Bournemouth, there has been no shortage of stoppage-time madness this year. And you can be sure that won't change as we enter the season's final furlong.

But that got us thinking: how would the Premier League table look if all games were called on the 90-minute mark? What if all those goals deep into added time had never happened? Well, we've taken a look on Transfermarkt to see which teams have benefited and lost out the most in added time. Read on to see how your favourite team would be faring without all the late drama.

Premier League No Added Time Table Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 1. Man City 27 20 4 3 64 2. Arsenal 27 17 6 4 57 3. Liverpool 27 16 9 2 57 4. Aston Villa 27 16 4 7 52 5. Tottenham 26 14 6 6 48 6. Man Utd 27 12 5 10 41 7. Newcastle 27 12 4 11 40 8. West Ham 27 11 7 9 40 9. Brighton 27 10 9 8 39 10. Wolves 27 10 7 10 37 11. Fulham 27 9 7 11 34 12. Chelsea 26 9 6 11 33 13. Everton 27 9 6 12 33 14. Bournemouth 26 9 6 11 33 15. Crystal Palace 27 7 9 11 30 16. Brentford 27 8 4 15 28 17. Nottingham Forest 27 7 7 13 28 18. Luton 26 7 2 17 23 19. Burnley 27 4 3 20 15 20. Sheffield United 27 4 3 20 15

20 Sheffield United – 15 points

Actual position: 20th; Actual points: 13 points

Three points were snatched from the Blades' grasp earlier in the season as Tottenham produced a marvelous finish to a game which they – realistically - deserved to win. Conceding two goals in added time would certainly have stung, but, in reality, it has made little difference to Sheffield United's league position.

Chris Wilder's side, with or without the extra points, would still be at the foot of the league table and a fair few points away from safety. They seem nailed on to return to the Championship this year, with a small miracle needed.

19 Burnley – 15 points

Actual position: 19th; Actual points: 13 points

We could probably just repeat ourselves here, with Vincent Kompany's side, like Sheffield United, also two points worse off thanks to some late drama this season. Ahead in the 'no added-time table' and real table solely on goal difference, Burnley also look a certainty to go down this season.

The Clarets, despite impressing in England's second-tier last season, have failed to make the adjustment to life in the Premier League in 2023/24. Kompany's job in the dugout might be at risk come the end of the year after their dismal season.

18 Luton Town – 23 points

Actual position: 18th; Actual points: 20 points

Rounding off our bottom three, we have the third side promoted from the Championship in 2022/23. But unlike the two aforementioned clubs, Luton have looked slightly more convincing.

Not many gave Rob Edwards' side much of a chance of beating relegation at the start of the term, yet they find themselves just four points behind Nottingham Forest, who might yet be handed a points deduction after breaching spending regulations. The Hatters would also be three points better off if games weren't played past the 90 minute mark.

17 Nottingham Forest – 28 points

Actual position: 17th; Actual points: 24 points

Speaking of Forest... The 'no added-time table' is four for four so far, with the Tricky Trees also just outside the relegation places. That being said, their points deduction might come back to bite them.

Nuno Espirito Santo's outfit were on the receiving end of a last-minute winner recently, with Liverpool's Nunez snatching a precious point out of Forest's hands in the dying embers of their match. It's not the only time the Midlands club have been bitten late on either, with them four points worse off because of late drama.

16 Brentford – 28 points

Actual position: 15th; Actual points: 26 points

After two stellar seasons in the Premier League which saw Brentford finish 13th and 9th, 2023/24 has been a difficult one for Thomas Frank's men. The Bees find themselves in 15th position at the time of writing, with just six points separating them from the relegation zone.

And while they would be slightly better off on points if there was no added time beyond 90 minutes, they would actually find themselves in a lower league position, due to other teams around them also benefiting. The west London club will be hoping to bounce back from a poor run of form that has seen them win just two games in their last 10 matches.

15 Crystal Palace – 30 points

Actual position: 14th; Actual points: 28 points

It took a late turnaround from Aston Villa in mid-September for the Eagles to lose sight of all three points, but it happened. A goal from Jhon Duran in the 87th minute saw Crystal Palace lose a share of the spoils, but efforts from Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey then ripped away all of them.

Since then, Palace have lost out on yet another point and have had a tumultuous season, with Roy Hodgson now sacked and Oliver Glasner coming in. The south-east London club are clear of the drop for now, but could have put even more distance between them and the bottom three were it not for them conceding late goals.

14 Bournemouth – 33 points

Actual position: 13th; Actual points: 31 points

Another side who have lost out on two points thanks to a late winner. Bournemouth lost out on two bonus points away from home against Brentford as Bees talisman Bryan Mbeumo mustered a 93rd-minute equaliser.

They are, however, one position better off in the real table compared to this hypothetical one. Andoni Iraola's squad, following a difficult start to the season, have become a difficult team to play against, with Dominic Solanke leading the line for the Cherries superbly. Bournemouth are only going to get better the more time their manager has to tune them up too - other clubs, beware!

13 Everton – 33 points

Actual position: 16th; Actual points: 25 points

There's no doubt that Everton have endured a tough 2023/24 term. A six-point deduction has put them in a relegation battle this season, but Sean Dyche's side have continued to hustle and bustle in a bid to avoid the drop. And were added time beyond 90 minutes not a thing, then the Toffees would be nowhere near the relegation zone.

Everton are eight points worse off because of conceding goals late on, with West Ham scoring in the 91st and 95th minute against them at Goodison Park recently. That difference is the biggest out of any club in the league, and Sean Dyche will be worried that his side appear to lose concentration late on in matches.

12 Chelsea – 33 points

Actual position: 11th; Actual points: 36 points

Dear oh dear oh dear. This does make for grim reading. Chelsea, under Mauricio Pochettino, have had bright moments during the season so far, but have exhibited the same inconsistencies which saw them finish 12th in the table in 2022/23. They find themselves back in that position in this table, with them indebted to late goals for an extra three points.

Two added-time goals against Crystal Palace saw them pick up an extra two points on the road, while Cole Palmer's late penalty against Manchester City back in November adds another point to their total. Chelsea, having spent £1 billion under Todd Boehly, should be way higher in both the real and 'no added-time' leagues, however.

11 Fulham – 34 points

Actual position: 12th; Actual points: 35 points

Fulham are one point better off in the actual Premier League table, but one place worse off too. There's not a great deal of difference for the Craven Cottage outfit, who continue to hover in mid-table.

Marco Silva's side have performed admirably this year, getting results against Arsenal, in spite of losing talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer. If they still had the striker, who scored 14 times for them in 2022/23, they might be even better off. Nevertheless, they are coping without him, and will continue to cause teams problems for the remainder of the season.

10 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 37 points

Actual position: 10th; Actual points: 38 points

Not many changes at all for the Old Gold, who have steadily gone about their business under Gary O'Neil. Wolves were predicted by pundits and fans to struggle this season after the departure of their manager, Julen Lopetegui.

But important victories over fellow mid-table strugglers Chelsea, as well as Tottenham and Manchester City earlier in the season, have propelled them into the top half of the league table this season. Firmly out of sight of the relegation zone, fans will be hoping that they can finish as strongly as possible. There might even be a trip to Wembley on the cards if they can get past Coventry in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Not a bad year at all.

9 Brighton & Hove Albion – 39 points

Actual position: 9th; Actual points: 39 points

Roberto De Zerbi's squad don't change at all in terms of points and position, with Brighton pushing for European qualification in both tables. They would, however, have a slightly different goal difference, with them scoring three goals in added time this season, while they also would have shipped four more too.

Having excelled under the Italian's guidance last year, 23/24 has been slightly more underwhelming from a domestic point of view, which is a testament to just how good Brighton were last season. With Manchester United and other top clubs interested in poaching De Zerbi in the summer, though, they might be enjoying their final few months with him at the helm.

8 West Ham United – 40 points

Actual position: 7th; Actual points: 42 points

Having scored two goals in added time against Everton to salvage a win at Goodison Park, West Ham are two points better off than they would have been if games ended on the 90-minute mark. They have, however, conceded a few late goals in added time themselves too, shipping an extra three.

Despite their top half of the table status, pressure continues to grow on Irons manager David Moyes, with West Ham's performances in the new year leaving supporters at the London Stadium unconvinced. Their gaffer finds himself under pressure, and could be out of a job in the summer, according to reports.

7 Newcastle United – 40 points

Actual position: 8th; Actual points: 40 points

Eddie Howe’s side had a share of the spoils nicked off them when Darwin Núñez scored the winner in the dying embers of their contest, but managed to claw that point back recently after Matt Ritchie scored an equaliser in the 92nd minute against Bournemouth. Thanks to him, there is no change to Newcastle's total points, although the Magpies drop down a place in this table thanks to West Ham picking up two additional points.

The Geordie boys, having wowed their fans in 2022/23 and qualified for the Champions League, find themselves far behind the pack pushing to qualify for next season's rendition of the competition. Speculation has also emerged that Howe could be out of a job in the summer, although Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the club could 'show loyalty' to their man in the dugout after a disappointing year.

6 Manchester United – 41 points

Actual position: 6th; Actual points: 44 points

Erik ten Hag's side have been no stranger to late drama this season, with three of their matches impacted by late goals. The Red Devils have picked up two additional wins thanks to added time drama, most notably against Brentford when a brace from Scott McTominay sent Old Trafford wild.

Recently, however, they were also on the receiving end of a late goal which ripped away a share of the points thanks to Fulham. Harry Maguire cancelled out Calvin Bassey's opener late in the game, but Alex Iwobi then bagged a winner for the visitors in the 97th minute to break United hearts. Despite that result, they still find themselves three points better off.

5 Tottenham Hotspur – 48 points

Actual position: 5th; Actual points: 50 points

Tottenham are one team that can count themselves lucky that the Premier League have not introduced a bizarre 90-minute rule yet. The north London side would be two points worse off it play was halted after an hour and a half of play, then they would have one less win to their name this season, and two less points.

While Spurs have scored four goals in added time this season, they have also conceded an additional eight, highlighting that fans are often left on the edge of their seat under Ange Postecoglou this season. They will need to address their leaky defence at the end of games if they want to push the teams above for a Champions League spot.

4 Aston Villa – 52 points

Actual position: 4th; Actual points: 55 points

What a season Aston Villa have been having under Unai Emery! Firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot, there is every chance that the Villans beat the likes of United and Spurs to European qualification - not many would have said that at the start of the season.

Supporters have seen plenty of late goals fly in for their side late on too, with Villa bagging four goals past the 90-minute mark so far this season. Two of those, as previously mentioned, came against Crystal Palace, with Luiz and Bailey turning one point into three. Even more impressively, their goals conceded total is only one worse off because of goals in stoppage time, which showcases how solid they typically are in games.

3 Liverpool – 57 points

Actual position: 1st; Actual points: 63 points

Table toppers Liverpool have made a name for themselves under Jurgen Klopp for being 'mentality monsters', a team that never gives in, and that was exemplified when Nunez headed home against Nottingham Forest right at the death. So far this season, the Reds have picked up an additional six points thanks to late drama, with them scoring eight goals so far past the 90-minute mark. Without those goals, they would be third in the table and some way off the top.

But they have lost points thanks to late goals as well. Joel Matip's own goal during a controversy-filled contest against Tottenham feels like a lifetime ago, but saw them lose out on an additional point this term. Might that come back to bite them in the latter stages of the title race?

2 Arsenal – 57 points

Actual position: 3rd; Actual points: 61 points

Arsenal have also benefited from goals in added time, with Mikel Arteta's side picking up an additional two wins. The first came against Manchester United way back in September, thanks to two efforts from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus, while the former was also responsible for a 97th minute winner against Luton Town.

Recently, though, Arsenal have looked utterly dominant against every team they have faced, with them not needing late winners to get past opponents nowadays. The Gunners are building momentum going into the final stint of the title race, and could break their 20-year title drought this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Liverpool have scored more goals in added time (29) than Arsenal and Manchester United (24).

1 Manchester City – 64 points

Actual position: 2nd; Actual points: 62 points

Pep Guardiola’s side would be in pole position if all games had been stopped at the 90-minute mark. Instead, they reside in second place, although just one point separates them and Liverpool in the actual league table, with a huge clash between the two sides in store for fans.

City were the victims of a stoppage time equaliser against Crystal Palace back in December, with Michael Olise converting a penalty in the 95th minute. Their goal difference would actually be unchanged, though, as they have scored and conceded three goals in extra time at the end of games so far this season.