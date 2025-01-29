Summary Twitter's AI engine Grok has predicted the final 2024/25 Premier League table.

Tottenham and Manchester United are forecast to finish with record-low points totals.

Nottingham Forest to continue surprising season, City 4th, Arsenal 2nd behind Liverpool.

Even after 23 gameweeks, predicting how the Premier League table will look by season’s end remains a daunting task. Will Liverpool sustain their blistering form to clinch a record-equalling 20th league title? Can Nottingham Forest secure a spot among Europe’s elite? Or will Southampton pull off a miraculous great escape? Nothing will be certain until May 25th.

In today’s digital era, where robots walk among us (and no, we’re not talking about Erling Haaland or Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring heroics), perhaps the most logical way to predict the rest of the season is by turning to artificial intelligence. That’s exactly what NewcastleWorld did - and now, we’re delving deeper into the interesting projections made by Grok. Take a look below at what X's answer to the debate is:

Grok's final 2024/25 Premier League table prediction Position Team Points 1. Liverpool 91 2. Arsenal 83 3. Nottingham Forest 76 4. Manchester City 72 5. Chelsea 70 6. Newcastle 67 7. Bournemouth 66 8. Aston Villa 64 9. Brighton & Hove Albion 58 10. Fulham 57 11. Manchester United 47 12. West Ham 45 13. Brentford 43 14. Tottenham 41 15. Everton 38 16. Crystal Palace 38 17. Ipswich Town 36 18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 19. Leicester City 32 20. Southampton 29

Related Supercomputer Predicts 2024-25 Premier League Table A worst Premier League finish is predicted for Manchester United, while their city rivals are forecasted to drop out of the top four.

20-15

Just four points separate 15th and the last relegation spot

It will come as a surprise to nobody that Southampton are predicted to finish rock bottom come May. So far, the Saints have had more managers than victories (one) after 23 games. Perhaps the only shock is that AI believe they can still finish on a respectable 29 points. This would still, however, leave them three points behind Leicester City, who also look destined for the drop.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are forecast to fail to beat the dropzone, too, proving that you're never 'too good to be safe'. This would mean Ipswich Town, who are currently playing their first topflight season in over two decades, will go against the grain of their other Championship promoters to stay afloat under Kieran McKenna after he rejected rumours of a switch to Manchester United over the summer.

Just four points separate Wolves and 15th placed Everton, so it's set to be a worrying term for all the clubs around this standing, with Crystal Palace being the other side to narrowly escape being dragged into the second tier of English football.

14-11

Manchester United and Tottenham set for club-record lowest points totals

Tottenham and Manchester United find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place, and according to Grok, their struggles are far from over. Neither Ange Postecoglou - currently tipped as the most likely manager to face the sack - nor Ruben Amorim appear to have the tools to steer their clubs away from seasons that threaten to hit historic lows.

For Spurs, their previous worst 38-game campaign came in 1997/98 when they managed 44 points, but this season, they’re projected to sink even lower, finishing 14th with just 41 points - barely one above the usual safety threshold. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are forecast to endure one of their darkest campaigns yet under Amorim, landing in 11th place with 47 points. That’s 10 points shy of a top-10 finish and an alarming 11 points below their all-time Premier League low from the 2021/22 season.

Sandwiched between them are the more understandable entities of West Ham and Brentford. But, that being said, perhaps both London clubs will have expected a little more after more successful recent campaigns - especially the Hammers, who were adamant the post-David Moyes era would release them from their shackles under Julen Lopetegui and now Graham Potter.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Manager by How Likely They Are to Be Sacked The 20 managers at every Premier League club by how likely they are to be sacked next.

10-5

Should AI's crystal ball prove true, Fulham nor Brighton & Hove Albion will end the season disappointed, as they are tipped to finish comfortably inside the top 10, in 10th and ninth, respectively. With the Cottagers losing Aleksander Mitrovic two summers ago and the Seagulls appointing the youngest manager in Premier League history in Fabian Hurzeler, they have undoubtedly exceeded expectations.

Aston Villa fans, on the other hand, might feel underwhelmed by an eighth-place finish. Balancing a domestic campaign with a Champions League run—their first since the mid-1980s—was always going to be a tough ask, so failing to replicate last season’s heroics may not come as a huge shock.

It came as a bit of a shock when Gary O'Neil was sacked and former Rayo Vallecano chief Andoni Iraola was handed the Bournemouth job last summer. However, that surprise appointment suggested that he'd be backed by the Cherries – and that's just how it played out. They are predicted to finish seventh, just one point off Newcastle in sixth and four off Chelsea in fifth.

This would mean Enzo Maresca would fail to deliver on early promises of returning to Europe's grand table along with the continent's elites. However, at least the Blues are not expected to continue the free-fall they have undergone since the turn of the year as the Italian should be able to steady the ship again in coming months before a pivotal summer.

4-1

Nottingham Forest continue to stage 1970s revival nights

Manchester City have never finished outside the top four under Pep Guardiola - a streak that dates back to the 2009/10 season. At one point this campaign, that remarkable run seemed in jeopardy, but thanks to Phil Foden’s recent form, the four-time reigning champions are back on track. AI predicts the Cityzens will finish fourth, bringing a collective sigh of relief from a fanbase accustomed to dominance in recent years.

Climbing above them into a podium finish is Nottingham Forest, guided by the outstanding leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager has sparked a '70s revival on the banks of the River Trent, steering Forest to surpass last season's points tally and secure a highly respectable third-place finish with 76 points—just seven behind runners-up Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, appear destined for another silver-medal campaign. After finishing second to Manchester City in the past two seasons, the Gunners now find themselves chasing Liverpool, who are firmly in control of the title race. With Arne Slot at the helm, Liverpool look set to reclaim their "rightful perch" in English football by securing their 20th league title - tying Manchester United’s record - and keeping alive their dream of a Premier League and Champions League double.