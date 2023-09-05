Highlights Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League is a fairytale story and even if they finish bottom, it will be a memorable year for fans.

Burnley's change in style under Vincent Kompany has not been successful so far, with the worst defensive record in the league.

Everton's poor summer signings and lack of goals make it likely that they will struggle and face the prospect of relegation.

So the Premier League is into its first international break of the season, and the early signs are that it is going to be another blockbuster year of football full of twists and turns both at the very top and the very bottom of the table. Most of us heading into the campaign would already have picked out how the table might look come the end of the year without a ball even being kicked. Now, four games in, there's somewhat more to go on. Knowing full well that in less than 12 months time we could look like absolute fools, we've made an attempt at predicting the final Premier League table. Do you agree?

20 Luton

Sorry Hatters fans, but it's perhaps what a lot of people are thinking and maybe even expecting. The fairytale story of the year, Luton's promotion to the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League mere years after being in the lower tiers of the Football League system is a testament to their rapid rise. In fact, Kenilworth Road welcoming the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool this season is sure to be a cracker, and even if the club do finish bottom of the table this season, it will certainly have been a year fans will never likely forget.

19 Burnley

One of the most dramatic changes in styles in recent memory, Vincent Kompany's transformation of Burnley from one that unapologetically launched balls forward in an old-school 4-4-2, to a very continental, possession-heavy side has been incredible to see. While it was a style that absolutely obliterated the Championship and saw them canter to the title last year, it has really come up short thus far. The Clarets currently find themselves bottom of the pack in the Premier League, with just three goals scored and a whopping 11 conceded from their opening three matches - unsurprisingly, the worst defensive record in the division. Do Burnley stick at it with Kompany, or revert back to a Sean Dyche-figure if things continue to go wrong? Either way, a return to the Championship is looking likely for now.

18 Everton

Oh Everton, you just don't learn from your mistakes do you? Sean Dyche's side have flirted with the prospect of relegation for the first time in their storied history for a number of seasons now, managing to stave it off in the final few weeks with a couple of big wins in big games. But after another largely disappointing summer - though the hope will be Beto will hit the ground running - the Toffees may have bitten off more than they can chew. They're currently the league's lowest-scorers, and Dyche will need to work his magic to get his side firing on one cylinder, let alone all. It promises to be another difficult and long year for Everton fans, and this time, it might just be too big of a rescue act.

17 Sheffield United

Sneaking out of the drop zone in our predictions, Sheffield United remain winless in their first four contests, but gave the reigning champions Manchester City one hell of a scare in their opening game at Bramall Lane. It took a late, great winner from Rodri to silence the Blades, and had it not been for the Spaniard, that point would certainly have been one of the biggest upsets of the Premier League season thus far. While it might be too much to read into just one game, Paul Heckingbottom's side showed enough in that clash that they will definitely be fighting tooth and nail all season long to stay in the division for at least another year. It will be an enormous challenge, and it's one we see the Blades somehow getting the best of.

16 Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola's side are the final team in the top-flight without a win to their name right now, but have been handed a difficult run of games, facing Europa Conference League winners West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham all in their opening four matches. The Cherries did however oversee an impressive transfer window in the summer, signing the likes of Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Max Aarons and Romain Faivre among others. Whether all those signings come off or not of course remains a question, but out of a number of sides who have had their early struggles, their recruitment seems to be the most promising in terms of what they could achieve. It may not be a comfortable finish outside the relegation places, but Bournemouth should be set for another year in the top-flight.

15 Wolves

After the opening two games, Wolves fans would have been fearing the worst. One goal scored, five conceded, and a man sent off too. Not to mention the kind of horror story unfolding in the transfer window too. But after a much-needed, and quite frankly, huge win, even at this early stage of the season against fellow relegation battlers Everton, Wolves fans might feel they have a chance of staying up. While the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in their final game before the international break provided a setback, they did manage to bring in a couple of players before the transfer deadline, and the hope will be that the likes of Santiago Bueno at the back, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in the middle of the park can provide some added quality.

14 Fulham

Action Images via Reuters

After finally losing Aleksandar Mitrovic to the riches of the Saudi Pro League, fears over what would happen to Fulham this season would have exponentially grown. The Serbia international was inarguably the Cottagers' main man last year, scoring 14 goals in 24 Premier League games. How did Fulham go about replacing him? By signing a post-head injury Raul Jimenez of course. The Mexican has yet to bag in his five appearances all competitions this season, but Marco Silva will no doubt be hoping that in Mitrovic's absence, the goal-scoring burden will be shared around. The Cottagers have also had the challenge of seeing three of their first four games in the Premier League come away from home, with the last couple of them coming at the hands of the top two from the previous year. But with Silva staying at the helm, and Joao Palhinha seeing his deadline day exit to Bayern Munich fall through, Fulham should have enough even without their striker talisman of last season to stay up.

13 Nottingham Forest

Where do you even begin with Nottingham Forest's transfer window? An incredible final few days of the transfer window saw them splash out on a number of players, including arguably what could become one of the signings of the season in Ibrahim Sangare - the former PSV man who was linked with a move to Manchester United not so long ago. Steve Cooper's side then followed up that manic deadline day with one of the biggest shocks of the Premier League season thus far, stunning Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to an early second-half goal from summer signing Anthony Elanga. It's a result that saw them climb into the top-half of the table heading into the international break, and while even the most ardent of Forest fans may not start dreaming of European football just yet, it could potentially be a far more comfortable ride than it was last year.

12 Crystal Palace

After keeping both Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise at the club, Crystal Palace enjoyed a successful transfer window. Roy Hodgson's side lost their long-time talisman Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer, but keeping their two young rising stars at Selhurst Park was a massive win, especially after reports of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. The Eagles are soaring high after the first few weeks of the campaign, lying in the heady heights of seventh and looking up at the table rather than down. While a European finish this season might be hard to envisage when all is said and done, Palace look a solid bet to be comfortably mid-table under a full season with Hodgson at the helm.

11 Brentford

One of the surprise packages of last season, Brentford narrowly missed out on a stunning Europa League place by just three points, and have started this current campaign in impressive fashion too. The Bees find themselves in eighth right now, having remained unbeaten in their first four games, and coping admirably in the absence of star man Ivan Toney. The England international of course is out until the new year thanks to his betting ban, and with him out of the picture, the duo of Bryan Mbuemo and Yoann Wissa have more than stepped up to the plate. Whether they can keep up their fine form over these next few months will be a real defining factor in where they end up this season, especially if Toney leaves the club when he eventually does make his return to football.

10 Chelsea

Another summer, another window of massive signings at Chelsea. Todd Boehly has bankrolled an incredible spending spree since taking over the club in the summer of 2022, and after getting one of world football's elite managers in Mauricio Pochettino, would no doubt have been hoping to enjoy a resurgent year at Stamford Bridge. Instead, the Argentine manager has also struggled where the previous three managers under Boehly have failed - putting a genuine team together. Pochettino has overseen another period of upheaval with a number of players both leaving and joining, and the result of it so far is the Blues sitting in 12th place right now - exactly where they finished last season. Do they have the talent to put a series of wins together and end up challenging for European football by the end of it? Of course. Will they? It seems unlikely.

9 Newcastle

After one of their best campaigns in recent history, Newcastle United welcome Champions League football back to St James' Park. Eddie Howe's side got their rewards for a quite incredible season, and after being pitted in a group with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Milan, really will be facing the European elite this year. But as is always the case with a team that is new to playing European football, the balance of having to juggle mid-week commitments and then still being able to go again at the weekend in the Premier League will be a tough juggling act. After an opening day 5-1 win over Aston Villa, the Magpies have slipped to three consecutive defeats and sit in 14th. And, with the Champions League on the horizon, this really will be a test of Howe's credentials.

8 Aston Villa

Unai Emery's turnaround of Aston Villa from Premier League strugglers to arguably one of the favourites to lift the Europa Conference League this year has been nothing short of outstanding. The Spaniard is a veteran of masterminding European triumphs from his time at Sevilla, and that experience will hold Villa in good stead when they, like Newcastle, have to juggle mid-week football with the rigours of the Premier League. After an exciting transfer window saw them land the likes of Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby, Villa are on the up, and don't be surprised if they make another serious push to finish in a European place this season.

7 West Ham

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, West Ham finally said goodbye to their main man, Declan Rice. Replacing the England international was always going to be a tough task, but by the end of the transfer window, the Hammers did as good a job as you could have expected. Out went Rice, and in came, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus to bolster their options in the middle of the park. It has been such a stellar start to the season that the only blemish on their record is a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth, with three wins on the spin launching them into the top four and thinking of a Champions League spot. But, with the Europa League offering them a route into that competition anyway, David Moyes might be thinking of back-to-back European triumphs.

6 Tottenham

Having seen Harry Kane finally leave the club this summer to join Bayern Munich, Tottenham fans would have been forgiven for fearing the worst. The north London side however, have started off in scintillating fashion under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who has got his side gelling impressively, especially going forward. The Lilywhites put five past Burnley at Turf Moor before the international break, and are hot on the heels of current leaders Manchester City. Given that they have no European football to contend with too this season, Spurs and Postecoglou in particular will have far more time to be working with his players during the week and getting them even more adjusted to his methods. James Maddison looks to already be one of the signings of the summer, and he could well inspire a return to the top six.

5 Brighton

Lose both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the same window? No problem. Brighton have underlined emphatically why it's the strength of their team and their organisational foundations from top to bottom that is the key to their success, not just individuals. The Seagulls lost their first-choice midfield over the summer, and are yet lying in sixth, and leading the way in the entire Premier League for most goals scored with 12. In Evan Ferguson, they have one of the brightest young strikers in European football, let alone the Premier League, and the Republic of Ireland international showcased his burgeoning brilliance with a hat-trick against Newcastle. If Roberto de Zerbi can keep Brighton firing on all cylinders over the course of this season, then another campaign of Europa League football, and perhaps even Champions League football, will be on the horizon.

4 Manchester United

After a largely impressive debut season at the club, Erik ten Hag will be hoping for bigger and better things than a top-four place and a Carabao Cup trophy to his name this time around. The Manchester United boss will certainly be looking at securing Champions League football at Old Trafford once again, but the two domestic cups and even a long run in Europe will be catching his eye. Whilst a last-gasp defeat to rivals Arsenal just before the international break might have dampened the mood, United should have enough quality to remain in the top four despite some serious challenges from the teams behind them. If they can get Rasmus Hojlund up to speed and quickly, then even a surprise title push might not be entirely off the cards.

3 Liverpool

With a complete midfield transformation, Liverpool have begun the new season looking much more like their old selves. Jurgen Klopp's side showed their mettle in an enthralling 2-1 victory away at Newcastle, where they both found themselves a goal and a man down with just ten minutes to go. Darwin Nunez's electric match-winning cameo, and the Reds' subsequent dismantling of Aston Villa in their next game has only added to the optimism. Liverpool will have the challenge of dealing with the notorious Thursday-Sunday schedule, but with the kind of squad they've got, and the sheer number of attacking options at his disposal, you would back Klopp to keep things in tune. A return to the top four looks like something to bet on.

2 Arsenal

After falling desperately short in their quest to end their long wait for a Premier League title, Mikel Arteta would have been hoping that his side could go one better this season. And, had Jurrien Timber - one of the club's marquee summer signings - not gone down with an ACL injury, then it very much might have been seen as a very real possibility. But, that one significant setback, coupled with Kai Havertz continuing to do his best Chelsea impression, might just temper any expectation from Arsenal fans over dethroning Manchester City this year. The Gunners may look to dip into the transfer market in January for some reinforcements to boost their title charge like they did last season with Leandro Trossard, and if they can pull off a shrewd deal like that, then never say never.

1 Manchester City

Surprise, surprise. Manchester City to win their fourth Premier League title in a row. Could it really have been anyone else? Pep Guardiola's side continue to dominate English football, and quite ominously for the rest of the chasing pack, the notoriously slow-starters have gotten off to a flier - four wins from four sees them at the top of the table and as the only team with a 100% record. While sterner tests are to come, a record of 11 goals scored and just two conceded in their opening games is a worrying sign for everyone else and a real marker of the kind of form they have been in since the back end of last season when they hauled Arsenal back to clinch the title. The Gunners might run them close once again, but City look well set to keep hold of the Premier League title again.