Erik ten Hag's time at Manchester United was brought to an end on Monday, closing a rather disappointing chapter in the club's history. Despite winning two pieces of silverware during his time in England, a League Cup and an FA Cup, the Dutchman and his side struggled in the Premier League. Last season, he guided them to their worst ever campaign in the division and by the time he was dismissed, they'd dropped to 14th in the table.

While his trophies means he earns a spot as one of United's top nine greatest managers ever, there's no denying his time at Old Trafford will be deemed a failure. His disappointing business on the transfer market and the very public falling outs with several key players has left a sour taste in the mouths of the club's faithful fans.

With that said, how does his overall record in the Premier League shape up to those around him over the last two years? Well, Transfermarkt have done the work and are here to tell us. They have compiled a league table showing everyone's record in the Premier League and their total points since Ten Hag arrived at United. There are some eye-opening results.

Premier League table since Erik ten Hag arrived Position Team Goal difference Points 1 Manchester City +134 203 2 Arsenal +114 196 3 Liverpool +85 178 4 Aston Villa +25 147 5 Manchester United +11 146 6 Newcastle United +57 143 7 Tottenham Hotspur +28 139 8 Brighton & Hove Albion +16 126 9 Chelsea +13 124 10 Brentford +3 111 11 Fulham -4 111 12 West Ham United -31 103 13 Crystal Palace -4 100 14 Bournemouth -47 99 15 Everton -40 93 16 Nottingham Forest -44 90 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers -55 89

Only Four Teams Have Picked Up More Points

United have picked up 146 points since Ten Hag arrived

One of the most interesting reveals in the table is that only four teams have actually picked up more points than United since Ten Hag took charge of the team in the summer of 2022. Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, the four teams currently sitting in the Champions League places, are the only sides to have outperformed the Red Devils.

During his tenure, the manager picked up three more points than Newcastle United, seven more points than Tottenham Hotspur and 22 more points than Chelsea. Ten Hag's debut campaign in England, one in which he led United to a third-placed finish is responsible for a lot of these points, but it's interesting to see he outperformed all of those sides during his reign.

United's Goal Difference Makes For Ugly Viewing

Only Brentford's is lower in the top 10

What is concerning, though, is the goal difference the Red Devils accrued during his time at the helm. While they recorded a positive goal difference, something they don't have in the Premier League this season, United's +11 is the second lowest of any team in the top nine of the table. Only Brentford's +3 is lower than theirs in the top half. That means the club only managed to score 11 more goals than they conceded during Ten Hag's run. To put that into perspective, City scored 203 more goals than they conceded. Yikes.

The table only consists of the 17 teams that have been ever-present in the Premier League since Ten Hag arrived and Wolverhampton Wanderers are sitting at the bottom. Similarly to the season right now, things haven't gone swimmingly for Wolves in recent memory. They are second bottom of the division so far this campaign. On the flip side, Nottingham Forest, who are second bottom since the former Ajax boss took charge, have been flying under Nuno Espirito Santo this time around.

After a disappointing start to the campaign, United made the decision to sack Ten Hag and Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to take over at Old Trafford. While it's never nice to see a manager lose their job, it was the right call for the club and if he'd have been kept around for much longer, there's a strong chance that some of those teams trailing them in the table since his arrival could have overtaken the Red Devils.