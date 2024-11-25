Key Takeaways Mohamed Salah has cast more doubt on his Liverpool future with recent comments.

The Egyptian has been pivotal to the Reds' run to the top of the Premier League table.

A Premier League table without Salah's goal contribution makes terrible reading for Liverpool fans.

With speculation surrounding his future continuing to persist as his contract at Anfield runs down, it is becoming increasingly possible that fans could be witnessing the end of Mohamed Salah's domination in the Premier League. Since returning to English football in 2017, the Egyptian has been one of the most potent goalscorers in the division while also providing his teammates with plenty of opportunities.

Three hundred and twenty-two goal contributions in 366 games later, there's no question Liverpool would be significantly worse off without him. And they may soon find out just how much they will miss him, following the 32-year-old's recent comments about potential contract negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the 2019/20 season, no Premier League players has managed more goal contributions than Mohamed Salah (167).

Many would have expected the league leaders to be undergoing a period of transition under Arne Slot. Instead, they find themselves eight points clear at the top, largely thanks to Salah's influence. However, with the possibility of his departure becoming more real, experts at Opta have revealed what the Premier League table would look like without his goal contributions, and the results offer a grim outlook for what the future could hold at Anfield without their talismanic winger.

Premier League Table Without Mohamed Salah Rank Team Points 1. Chelsea 25 2. Arsenal 24 3. Brighton 23 4. Manchester City 23 5. Aston Villa 20 6. Tottenham 19 7. Nottingham Forest 19 8. Newcastle United 18 9. Fulham 18 10. Manchester United 17 11. Brentford 17 12. Bournemouth 15 13. Liverpool 14 14. West Ham 12 15. Everton 11 16. Wolves 10 17. Ipswich Town 10 18. Leicester City 10 19. Crystal Palace 8 20. Southampton 7

Liverpool 13th Without Salah

Only seven of the Reds' goals havent involved the Egyptian

If ever there was any proof needed about how important Mohamed Salah is to his team, the league table without his direct goal involvements is it. So far this season, Liverpool have scored 24 goals and conceded eight, giving them a goal difference of +16. However, if you were to remove Salah's goals and assists from the equation, the leaders would have only managed seven Premier League goals and would instead be sitting on a goal difference of -1. For context, this would put them level with Bournemouth.

Naturally, with such a potential impact on goals, it would also mean that the points standings would be looking far less impressive too. So far this season, every Salah goal contribution has been worth at least one point for Arne Slot's side. This means that without them, the Reds would be 17 points worse off, seeing them drop from 31 down to just 14.

While in the current Premier League table this would be enough to drop them to 14th, in this updated version they fare marginally better, falling to 13th behind the likes of a poor Manchester United side and also teams like Fulham and Brentford.

Chelsea the New League Leaders

With no Salah, his former club would climb to the top

With Salah out of the picture, it has meant that there would be new league leaders, but it wouldn't be the current second or third place teams jumping to the top in Manchester City or Arsenal. It would instead be fourth place Chelsea who would leapfrog both of the other championship contenders to take the throne with 25 points. They would be a point clear of their London rivals, and two ahead of City, who would find themselves all the way down in fourth.

While a Salah-less Premier League would be great news for the gap Pep Guardiola and co would have to bridge to reclaim first, it would not do their position in the table any good, as their recent poor run of form has meant that they would drop down to fourth, with Brighton being the side to occupy third.

Fabian Hurzeler has done a tremendous job since becoming the youngest Premier League manager in history, with the Seagulls' management yet again showing their brilliance in recruiting for matters both on and off the pitch. The south coast outfit would've gained a further point this campaign as their 2-1 defeat at Anfield would have been a 1-1 draw without Salah's 72nd minute winner.

All statistics courtesy of Opta and StatMuse - accurate as of 25/11/2024