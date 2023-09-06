Highlights Life was simpler and more enjoyable without VAR in the Premier League - the divisive technology has split fans and won't win everyone over soon.

Remember when the Premier League didn't have VAR? Life was so much easier, less stressful and quite frankly, much more enjoyable. One of the most divisive introductions to football, the technology has split the football fan-base far and wide, and it doesn't look like winning everyone over anytime soon.

Even after a few years of working on it, and refining some of the edges, the use of VAR still happens to cause much controversy, and even with the Premier League only being four games in, there have already been a number of incidents that have left fans, players and managers alike scratching their heads and wondering what on earth is going on.

As with anything, there are always a handful of winners and losers, and we're now taking a look at just how different the Premier League table would be, if VAR simply didn't exist this season...

21 Burnley

Sadly for Burnley, whether VAR was here or not, Vincent Kompany's side would still be rock bottom of the Premier League table. The Clarets have endured a miserable return to the top-flight thus far, shipping in at least three goals in every game they've played, including letting in five against Tottenham just this past weekend. With 11 goals conceded, Burnley have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, and quite frankly, would have been absolutely desperate for VAR to somehow get involved and rule some of them out.

20 Luton

Just like Burnley, newly-promoted Luton also find themselves stuck where they are irrespective of VAR, with the Hatters' win-less start to the season seeing them just one place above the drop zone right now. The two goals they have scored in their first three top-flight games means that unsurprisingly they are bottom of the goals scored list, and have their work cut out to ensure their return to the Premier League isn't a short-lived one come the end of it.

19 Everton

With just one point to their name, Everton round off the Premier League's bottom three heading into the international break, and once again, VAR is not to blame for where they are right now. Sean Dyche's side would have been point-less had it not been for Arnaut Danjuma's goal against Sheffield United in the second-half of their 2-2 draw on Saturday, and face a run of challenging fixtures after the international break, with Arsenal and Liverpool among their next five.

18 Sheffield United

The third promoted team from the Championship, Sheffield United have had a tricky start to the season, suffering three defeats on the bounce before securing their first point of the campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to fellow strugglers Everton. The Blades haven't been on the wrong end of any VAR calls as of right now, and Paul Heckingbottom will no doubt be hoping that continues over the course of the season. It certainly feels like the bigger teams in the Premier League get the rub of the green, so United will need to be keeping their fingers crossed they don't fall afoul of any howlers that might cost them their place in the top-flight.

17 Bournemouth

No changes as things stand just yet, with Bournemouth another side to have come through unscathed in these opening four games of the Premier League season. The Cherries have been one of the teams to watch after a quietly impressive and shrewd transfer window, while Andoni Iraola's appointment as manager is certainly one that could absolutely take off or really spin out of control. Four games in, it's been relatively steady, and with VAR keeping away, Bournemouth are outside the drop zone right now.

16 Wolves

This is where the real controversy begins. An opening day defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford may not be the worst result in the world, but after what happened at the end, you could forgive Wolves fans for absolutely steaming with the technology. Andre Onana completely took out Sasa Kalajdzic when coming for the ball in the final stage of the game, but VAR decided not to intervene, much to the shock of everyone watching. It was of little consolation when Howard Webb would then later admit the officials did get it wrong with VAR not stepping in. When it rains, it pours if you're a Wolves supporter.

15 Newcastle

Perhaps the biggest under-performers of the season thus far, Newcastle find themselves in 14th, and that despite hammering Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day. The Magpies were involved in a number of VAR incidents last year, but for now, they have been relatively untroubled by it. The right decision seemed to be made in the club's late defeat to Liverpool at home, with Virgil van Dijk sent off in the first-half of that contest. Despite the man advantage, Newcastle couldn't make it count, and Eddie Howe will be hoping that his side can make more out of it if they do find themselves playing against ten anytime soon.

14 Fulham

Now here's where things get even more controversial. Fulham were locked level at 1-1 with Premier League champions Manchester City at the weekend, when arguably the clearest mistake of the season involving VAR was made. Manuel Akanji was standing in an offside position when he appeared to make a play for the ball following a goal-bound header from Nathan Ake, and despite Bernd Leno seemingly hesitating because of the movement, VAR allowed it to stand. In fact, the VAR audio that explains how the officials reached their decision is certainly an eye-opening one.

Following the controversy, referees' chief Howard Webb did admit that it was a "clear situation of offside" and that the goal should have been disallowed. Of course, Fulham would then go on to be beaten 5-1 by Pep Guardiola's side so whether City taking the lead with that Ake goal really affected the eventual outcome of the match is up for debate. Given the Cottagers lost by more than just the one goal disallowed, there would be no points difference if VAR did not exist.

13 Chelsea

If VAR could do checks on summer signings, then there might be a long, hard look at Chelsea's eye-watering signing of Moises Caicedo, who's endured a nightmare start to life at Stamford Bridge. After giving away a penalty against West Ham that saw the Hammers seal all three points against their London rivals, to being caught in possession to allow Anthony Elanga to score the winner for Nottingham Forest at the weekend, it's been a hugely disappointing couple of weeks for the Ecuador international, much like Chelsea's overall start to the season.

12 Brentford

And now we get to the first team this season who would have been adversely impacted if VAR wasn't around. An opening day clash against Tottenham was a roller-coaster ride, with Cristian Romero putting the away side in front. Then, it was time for VAR to step in and really prove its worth. After Matthias Jensen fell down under the challenge of Heung-min Son - the South Korean man protesting his innocence straightaway - the referee initially waved play on before being instructed by VAR to go look at the monitor himself. Inevitably, the decision to not award a penalty was reversed, and Bryan Mbuemo stepped up in Ivan Toney's absence to covert the resulting spot-kick. Given the intervention from VAR allowed for a Brentford equaliser, they would have one less point if the technology wasn't in place. Bees fans will no doubt be buzzing with that one.

11 Aston Villa

VAR or not, Aston Villa under Unai Emery have been a consistently dangerous team for any side in the Premier League, and with six points on the board from their opening four games, are gearing up for another European push this season too. If they can steer clear of any VAR controversies, then a top seven finish is on the cards for Villa, and Emery will be hoping and even dreaming of finishing in the Europa League if things go well.

10 Nottingham Forest

Also on six points, and with no VAR interventions either, Nottingham Forest are in the top half on merit. The stunning win at Stamford Bridge at the weekend thanks to a strike from Anthony Elanga was the perfect way to send Steve Cooper's side into the international break. A home clash against promoted Burnley is on the horizon right after the internationals are done, and the hope, and even expectation will be that Forest move themselves up to nine points from their opening five matches this season.

9 Manchester United

Another controversial one here. After a quite mental finish to their game against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, a lot of Manchester United fans will no doubt be ruing the day VAR was even invented. The Red Devils thought they had won it at the death thanks to a breakaway goal from Alejandro Garnacho, only for VAR to intervene and rule that the Argentine was leaning offside when he made his run beyond Gabriel. To make matters worse for Erik ten Hag and co, the Gunners would then go on to score from a corner that Jonny Evans in particular tried to dispute, before Gabriel Jesus wrapped things up for the home side with a very nicely taken goal. United did however get the rub of the green with the overturned penalty that Kai Havertz was initially awarded by referee Anthony Taylor, but that is of little comfort to fans after what happened at the end.

8 Crystal Palace

No changes here with Crystal Palace still estimated to be on seven points from their opening four games even if VAR wasn't being used this season. The Eagles have been soaring high under Roy Hodgson this campaign, and the 3-2 win over Wolves heading into the international break means they are just three points off second right now. After a summer that saw them lose Wilfried Zaha but keep both Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze at the club, things are looking a lot rosier than what some Crystal Palace fans might have feared a few weeks ago.

7 Arsenal

The most recent winners of VAR being in effect, Arsenal saw their Sunday afternoon go from absolute despair and heartbreak to pure relief and joy. In the most incredible scenes, Gunners fans resigned themselves to a damaging defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester United at the Emirates when Alejandro Garnacho raced away to slot home past Aaron Ramsdale. However, VAR and its use of offside lines meant that when everything was all drawn up and analysed, it was deemed the United forward had just started ahead of Gabriel in the back-line and the goal was chalked off. Of course, the north London side would then go on to win it, but had VAR not intervened, the one point they originally thought they would be getting with the draw, would have turned into zero with defeat. Mikel Arteta's side will be celebrating the fact the technology did exactly what its job is this past weekend.

6 Brighton

Much like Aston Villa, regardless of whether VAR intervenes or not, you would back Brighton to enjoy another successful season. The Seagulls finished in a Europa League spot last year, and their performances to start off this campaign indicate they are set to be a force to be reckoned with. Roberto de Zerbi's men brushed aside fellow top-four hopefuls Newcastle off the back of a quite superb hat-trick from Evan Ferguson, and if the Republic of Ireland international can keep growing over the course of the year, Brighton will be a dangerous team to come up against.

5 West Ham

What a start to the season West Ham have had. After winning the Europa Conference League at the back end of last season, and then waving goodbye to Declan Rice, it's been a summer of mixed emotions for the Hammers. But, after a rather successful transfer window in which a number of high-profile signings were made, David Moyes' side are looking at bigger and better things than just the Conference League. Thankfully for them, VAR has not yet decided to get involved, so it's as you were with West Ham. 4th in the Premier League, ten points on the board, and looking good for now.

4 Liverpool

While Liverpool might not have been cost any points from VAR just yet, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be raising his eyebrow at the decision to not intervene when referee Thomas Brammall decided to send Alexis Mac Allister off for a high challenge in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield earlier in the season.

Klopp himself weighed in on the situation after the game, saying: "We've seen harsher challenges that weren't red cards that should've been. I think we should talk about it. If he said it was a yellow, the VAR wouldn't have upgraded to a red card." Despite VAR deciding to not get involved on the day, the Reds were successful in overturning Mac Allister's red card on appeal.

3 Tottenham

The biggest would-be beneficiaries on this list, Tottenham would have a spotless record if VAR didn't exist this season. Ange Postecoglou's side are on ten points out of twelve, but they would be right up there with Manchester City if it wasn't for the game against Brentford. After taking the lead through Cristian Romero, Spurs were on the wrong end of a VAR overturn when it was adjudged Heung-min Son did clip the heels of Matthias Jensen in the box. Brentford would duly equalise from the spot-kick through Bryan Mbuemo, and while there was another goal each to make it 2-2, that initial VAR overturn is what sees Tottenham be the biggest winners so far if the technology wasn't in place this year.

2 Manchester City

Involved in one of the biggest controversies with Nathan Ake's goal against Fulham standing despite Manuel Akanji being in an offside position, Manchester City are top of the Premier League with 12 points from a possible twelve. Whether that goal being ruled out against the Cottagers would have really changed the result of that game is up for debate, but given how dominant Pep Guardiola's side are, you probably would have fancied them to go on and win somehow. Even still, City did benefit from an absolute howler from VAR and that can't be denied, but ultimately their points total would have remained the same even if it didn't exist.

How the Premier League table would look if VAR wasn't being used this season...