#
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
|
Form
1
Tottenham Hotspur
8
6
2
0
18
8
10
20
|
WWWDWW
2
Arsenal
8
6
2
0
16
6
10
20
|
DWWDWW
3
Manchester City
8
6
0
2
17
6
11
18
|
WWWWLL
4
Liverpool
8
5
2
1
18
9
9
17
|
WWWWLD
5
Aston Villa
8
5
1
2
19
12
7
16
|
WLWWWD
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
8
5
1
2
21
16
5
16
|
LWWWLD
7
West Ham United
8
4
2
2
15
12
3
14
|
WWLLWD
8
Newcastle United
8
4
1
3
20
9
11
13
|
LLWWWD
9
Crystal Palace
8
3
3
2
7
7
0
12
|
DWLDWD
10
Manchester United
8
4
0
4
9
12
-3
12
|
WLLWLW
11
Chelsea
8
3
2
3
11
7
4
11
|
WLDLWW
12
Fulham
8
3
2
3
8
13
-5
11
|
DLWDLW
13
Nottingham Forest
8
2
3
3
8
10
-2
9
|
LWDLDD
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
2
2
4
9
14
-5
8
|
WLLDWD
15
Brentford
8
1
4
3
11
12
-1
7
|
DDLLDL
16
Everton
8
2
1
5
9
12
-3
7
|
LDLWLW
17
Luton Town
8
1
1
6
6
15
-9
4
|
LLDWLL
18
Burnley
8
1
1
6
7
20
-13
4
|
LDLLWL
19
AFC Bournemouth
8
0
3
5
5
18
-13
3
|
LDDLLL
20
Sheffield United
8
0
1
7
6
22
-16
1
|
LDLLLL
Last updated: 9th October 2023, 5:10pm
Key
- UEFA Champions League: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
- Europa League: 5th
- Relegation: 18th, 19th, 20th