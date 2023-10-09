Read update

#

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Points

Form

1

Tottenham Hotspur

8

6

2

0

18

8

10

20

WWWDWW

2

Arsenal

8

6

2

0

16

6

10

20

DWWDWW

3

Manchester City

8

6

0

2

17

6

11

18

WWWWLL

4

Liverpool

8

5

2

1

18

9

9

17

WWWWLD

5

Aston Villa

8

5

1

2

19

12

7

16

WLWWWD

6

Brighton & Hove Albion

8

5

1

2

21

16

5

16

LWWWLD

7

West Ham United

8

4

2

2

15

12

3

14

WWLLWD

8

Newcastle United

8

4

1

3

20

9

11

13

LLWWWD

9

Crystal Palace

8

3

3

2

7

7

0

12

DWLDWD

10

Manchester United

8

4

0

4

9

12

-3

12

WLLWLW

11

Chelsea

8

3

2

3

11

7

4

11

WLDLWW

12

Fulham

8

3

2

3

8

13

-5

11

DLWDLW

13

Nottingham Forest

8

2

3

3

8

10

-2

9

LWDLDD

14

Wolverhampton Wanderers

8

2

2

4

9

14

-5

8

WLLDWD

15

Brentford

8

1

4

3

11

12

-1

7

DDLLDL

16

Everton

8

2

1

5

9

12

-3

7

LDLWLW

17

Luton Town

8

1

1

6

6

15

-9

4

LLDWLL

18

Burnley

8

1

1

6

7

20

-13

4

LDLLWL

19

AFC Bournemouth

8

0

3

5

5

18

-13

3

LDDLLL

20

Sheffield United

8

0

1

7

6

22

-16

1

LDLLLL

Last updated: 9th October 2023, 5:10pm

Key

  • UEFA Champions League: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
  • Europa League: 5th
  • Relegation: 18th, 19th, 20th