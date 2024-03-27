Highlights WhoScored have released their Premier League Team of 2024, selecting players based on average rating since January 1, 2024.

After a rocky start to the season with Manchester United, Andre Onana's performances have improved, which sees him get into the team of 2024.

Arsenal have the most players in the team, including Martin Odegaard, highlighting how impressive the Gunners have been since the start of the year.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is now entering the business end. Clubs – from both ends of the spectrum - will employ any means necessary to scrape wins, all in the name of earning maximum points.

Whether they aim to avoid flirting with relegation in the latter stages of the campaign or are vying for European qualification, the end of the season promises unscripted drama, excitement, and standout performances. However, that’s not to say there haven't been such moments up to this point. It has indeed been a season to remember thanks to last-gasp goals, obscene score lines and players performing out of their skin – and it’s the latter that interests us the most.

Since the turn of the year, teams have seen players either drop off or bounce back from disappointing starts to the campaign. And with the help from the folks over at WhoScored, who have posted an XI of the top flight’s top performers of 2024 thus far, GIVEMESPORT have delved deeper look into their performances this side of the New Year, the numbers they have posted and why their overall ratings are as high as they are.

All players must have made five Premier League appearances in 2024 to be included.

Premier League Team of 2024 So Far Based on Stats Position Player - Club WhoScored Rating in 2024 Goalkeeper Andre Onana - Manchester United 7.11 Right-Back Conor Bradley - Liverpool 7.58 Centre-Back Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal 7.44 Centre-Back James Tarkowski - Everton 7.23 Left-Back Antonee Robinson - Fulham 7.12 Centre-Midfield Rodri - Manchester City 7.77 Centre-Midfield Declan Rice - Arsenal 7.94 Centre-Midfield Martin Odegaard - Arsenal 7.76 Right-Wing Bukayo Saka - Arsenal 8.13 Striker Rasmus Hojlund - Manchester United 7.97 Left-Wing Phil Foden - Manchester City 7.64

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Average rating in 2024: 7.11

While his performances in the Champions League tarnished any chance of European success in his first season between the posts for Manchester United, Andre Onana has somewhat turned it around since the start of the new year with a string of magnificent performances, and has kept the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Despite his high-profile gaffes, Erik ten Hag has maintained his trust in the 27-year-old throughout the early stages of his Old Trafford career – and it’s not fair to say his persistent usage of the Cameroonian paid off. Quietly, Onana has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the division with his incredible distribution a key part of his game. His shot-stopping, too, has improved significantly.

Right-Back: Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Average rating in 2024: 7.58

A collective sigh of disbelief could be heard around Anfield when news broke about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury in February. Up stepped the inexperienced 20-year-old, Conor Bradley, who has since performed admirably in the absence of his English counterpart, especially as the Reds have mounted a serious title charge since the turn of the year.

Defensively astute, with a knack for bombing down the right flank to support attacks, the youngster boasts an average rating of 7.58 in 2024, which is also the highest among his Liverpool teammates. The 14-cap Northern Ireland international, in fairness, has only played 447 minutes in the English top flight but has made the most of his limited game time with one goal and three assists in that time frame.

Centre-Back: Gabriel (Arsenal)

Average rating in 2024: 7.44

Often overshadowed by the brilliance of William Saliba, his centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes interestingly scores a superior WhoScored rating of 7.44 in 2024. His physicality is second to none thanks to his large frame (6' 2.8"/190cm), making him a threat in both boxes, as demonstrated by his four-goal tally this season.

Related 10 Best Premier League Centre-Backs Right Now (Ranked) The Premier League has loads of quality centre-backs right now, but who are the best 10?

The Brazilian powerhouse also makes 1.3 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and an Arsenal-best of 2.4 clearances per game this season, further highlighting his consistency all season long and his competence when defending against some of the world’s greatest forward threats. Not only is he an imposing figure, but his on-the-ball ability cannot be disputed either, with him making 63.9 passes per match, the third-most for Arsenal.

Centre-Back: James Tarkowski (Everton)

Average rating in 2024: 7.23

Perhaps a surprise inclusion with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Saliba both missing out, James Tarkowski has been at the heart of Everton’s defence for every possible Premier League minute this season, which makes his 7.23 rating since the start of 2024 all the more impressive.

Despite being handed a points deduction earlier on in the campaign, the veteran mainstay’s availability record has been a significant part of his side's respectable season under Sean Dyche. Alongside the young Jarrad Branthwaite, the English duo have forged quite a partnership, with them conceding just 39 goals across the entirety of 2023/24 - the fourth-best defensive record in the English top flight.

Left-Back: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Average rating in 2024: 7.12

Linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s elite clubs – Chelsea and Manchester United included – in the near future, Fulham should be applauded for keeping hold of the American for the time they have, ever since he joined from Wigan Wanderers in 2020.

Rarely out of the Fulham side (especially in 2024, as he's not missed a minute of action so far) Antonee Robinson has chalked up a total of six assists in the Premier League this season from the left-hand side of defence, highlighting his offensive acumen. Also highly capable of fulfilling his defensive responsibilities, the 26-year-old is one of the most well-rounded left-backs in the league – and any side that want to acquire his services will have to cough up.

Centre-Midfield: Rodri (Manchester City)

Average rating in 2024: 7.77

As one of world football’s best players, it’s no surprise to see Rodri - who's been given a rating of 7.77 in 2024 - worm his way into the centre of the park here. The glue to every glimmer of Manchester City’s success since his arrival in 2019, the Spanish technician has hardly put a foot wrong, all while collecting three Premier League titles.

Related The Most Important Player at Every Premier League Club Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk don't make the cut as Liverpool's most important player.

And Rodri is doing all he can in the current year to ensure the Etihad Stadium-based outfit secure their fourth consecutive title this season, having notched six goals and assists apiece in England’s most prestigious division. Defensively, the Spaniard is cool and composed, ensuring his back line remains unscathed, while his offensive work has come on tremendously, too, with him joining attacks and notching some important goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri boasts the longest unbeaten run in all competitions of any Premier League player past or present, with him not tasting defeat in 60 English top flight games.

Centre-Midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Average rating in 2024: 7.94

Perhaps the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s puzzle, Declan Rice has had a transformative effect on Arsenal since joining for a hefty fee in the summer of 2023. And despite that figure being north of £100 million, his importance to the Gunners means that it is a conversation of the past with his performances in 2024 thus far mirroring those seen in the first half of the season.

An incredible deal for all involved, the former West Ham United captain has come into his own in the centre of the park for Arsenal, combining with Martin Odegaard and others in the final third, while he contributes to his fair share of defensive work. A true all-rounder, Rice has all the relevant qualities to become a certified legend among Emirates Stadium circles.

Centre-Midfield: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Average rating in 2024: 7.76

Talking of Odegaard, the Norwegian talisman is enjoying a fruitful season himself as the Arsenal skipper. Boasting an impressive rating of 7.76, largely thanks to his invaluable leadership qualities, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top tier’s best midfield talents thanks to his 2024 exploits, which have carried over from the first half of the campaign.

The architect behind much of Arsenal’s attacking play, Odegaard has finally fulfilled his early promise as a Real Madrid prodigy. And while many were under the impression that he’d never live up to the embryonic expectations at Los Blancos, he is – week by week – steadily silencing doubters as his side mounts a title charge for the second season on the trot in the second half of the current term.

Right-Wing: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Average rating in 2024: 8.13

The potential of Bukayo Saka’s future endeavours seems never-ending. Having become the centrepiece of Arsenal’s resurgence as a Premier League heavyweight, the young Englishman – that’s right, he’s still just 22 – has what it takes to become a club legend in north London, and he's expertly shown that by his 2024 form.

Having originally emerged in the senior side as a promising left-back, Saka made the transition to the right wing look effortless, and he has been tearing it up ever since. With 13 goals and eight assists to his name thus far in 2023/24, with a handful of them registered this year, the London-born ace is on course to register his career-best return in the Premier League. But it still seems that this is just the beginning.

Striker: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Average rating in 2024: 7.97

The future of Manchester United’s front three, Rasmus Hojlund, endured his fair share of struggles this season, particularly in the goalscoring department. Off the back of his £72 million price tag, many were under the assumption the young Dane would hit the ground running immediately – but that was far from the reality during his early days at Old Trafford.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

His initial struggles, exemplified by his lacklustre teammates, were quickly put to bed after bagging his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa. Since then, 2024 has been the start of something very exciting for fans of the Red Devils, as the former Atalanta phenom has scored in every league game he’s played in. A ferocious talent, Hojlund is only poised to become even more robust and his average rating of 7.97 could continue to rise.

Left-Wing: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Average rating in 2024: 7.64

When he’s fully fit and firing, there are not many talents in world football that can claim to be better than Manchester City’s home-grown talent, Phil Foden. A club academy graduate, he has become a serial winner at the age of 22 and is currently in the form of his life, notching 11 goals and seven assists in 28 Premier League outings.

His best work is intangible, however. Capable of weaving in and out of players with ease and turning a seemingly wasted chance into a goalscoring opportunity, the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez often feed off the Englishman’s natural talent. If the Citizens are to win Premier League gold again, they may find themselves relying on Foden's explosive 2024 form every once in a while.