As we enter the first international break of the new season, it gives fans the opportunity to take stock of what has been a frantic three gameweeks of Premier League action. Whether it be Manchester City's dominance or Manchester United's despair, the opening month of the campaign has been one to write home about.

With so many fantastic performances to make note of, we have decided to compile the best XI of players into their very own team of the month. Taking into account how they have performed in key statistical areas as well as recognising the overall impact they have had on their squads, this is who has impressed the most in August 2024.

Premier League Team of the Month (August 2024) Position Player Club GK David Raya Arsenal DEF Rico Lewis Manchester City DEF William Saliba Arsenal DEF Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur DEF Antonee Robinson Fulham MID Amadou Onana Aston Villa MID Mateo Kovacic Manchester City MID Cole Palmer Chelsea FWD Bukayo Saka Arsenal FWD Erling Haaland Manchester City FWD Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Goalkeeper and Defence

David Raya, Rico Lewis, William Saliba, Cristian Romero, Antonee Robinson

Last season's Golden Glove winner, David Raya, kicks things off in between the sticks. The Spaniard kept two clean sheets in his opening three games and already produced one of the saves of the campaign by denying Ollie Watkins from point-blank range despite being sprawled across the floor against Aston Villa.

Rico Lewis filled in the role of both Kyle Walker and John Stones at the start of the season for Manchester City. Whether it be on the right-hand side or coming into midfield like Stones would, the teenager has been excellent and has put himself in contention to start in Lee Carsley's first game in charge of England.

North London duo William Saliba and Cristian Romero get the nod at the heart of the back four, with the two outstanding centre-halves being among the top performers in their positions in the early goings. They are joined by the first name outside the big six to appear, as Antonee Robinson's fine form for Fulham has been rewarded with a spot at left-back.

Midfield

Amadou Onana, Mateo Kovacic, Cole Palmer

Very rarely can a player claim to be a bargain for £50m, but Amadou Onana's performances at Aston Villa are making the Belgian appear like an absolute steal. Having joined from Everton in the summer, Onana has been in fine form for his new club, showcasing his credentials in a side that are about to embark on their first Champions League excursion in decades. He has chipped in with two goals already, level with super-sub Jhon Duran.

Rodri is undoubtedly one of Pep Guardiola's lynchpins at the Etihad. However, with the Spaniard needing extra time to recover after his Euro 2024 success, the job was left to Mateo Kovacic to marshal the City midfield. The Croatian has done so expertly and even scored against his former club Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Speaking of Chelsea, Cole Palmer gets the final nod after picking up where he left off last season. His performance in the 6-2 victory over Wolves was one of the best of his career as the Englishman remains a constant in Enzo Maresca's team of unknowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer became just the fifth Premier League player to provide a hat-trick of assists for the same player in one game against Wolves.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah

Bukayo Saka has picked up where he left off for Arsenal at the start of the 2024/25 season. The 'Starboy' was one of the brighter sparks for England over the summer and has continued to play that role for the Gunners in their latest bid to topple the giants at the summit of the table.

That task is appearing to be increasingly challenging though, as Erling Haaland's early form suggests there could be seven league titles in eight years for the defending champions. Perhaps benefiting from not featuring in an international tournament, Haaland looks as though he is firing on all cylinders, with two hat-tricks helping him already sit on a tally of seven Premier League goals this season.

Coming second in the goalscoring ranks is Mohamed Salah, who scored in each of his August fixtures for Liverpool. His comments after the victory at Manchester United are bound to have Reds fans trembling, but while he is at Anfield, he is showing no signs of letting up in front of goal.