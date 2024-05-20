Highlights WhoScored have released their 2023/24 Premier League Team of the Season based on average ratings across the term.

Despite Arsenal pushing Manchester City for the title this season, only one player from the Gunners' squad makes it into the team.

Four Manchester City players make the team, the most out of any club, highlighting how impressive their squad has been in 2023/24.

Another Premier League season has come and gone and while the winners may not have been a total surprise, there have been several moments that will ensure that the 2023/24 campaign goes down in history.

There have been several exceptional performers throughout the season, with Phil Foden the favourite to be crowned the best of the bunch at the PFA Player of the Year awards. Narrowing all the top players down to one team is no easy feat, and is something fans debate frequently.

Thankfully, the experts at WhoScored have done the work for everyone else, using statistics and their customised player ratings to create a Premier League team of the season. With just one Arsenal player making the team, there are sure to be a few names that catch people off guard.

WhoScored 2023/24 Premier League Team of the Season Position Player Club Rating GK Alphonse Areola West Ham 6.96 RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 7.12 CB James Tarkowski Everton 7.08 CB Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool 7.15 LB Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 7.03 CDM Rodri Manchester City 7.62 RM Bukayo Saka Arsenal 7.67 CM Cole Palmer Chelsea 7.48 CM Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 7.45 LM Phil Foden Manchester City 7.55 ST Erling Haaland Manchester City 7.40

GK - Alphonse Areola

West Ham

Starting with one of the most surprising names included in this team, Areola trumps the likes of Golden Glove winner David Raya and the imperious Jordan Pickford to claim the number one spot.

Although others such as Ederson and Allison are the best goalkeepers overall, it is the former Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper who has stood out during what has been a tumultuous season for the Iron's. Without the Frenchman's 4.5 saves per game on average, things would've looked a lot bleaker for the Hammers, with Areola cementing his position in between the sticks over stalwart Lukasz Fabianski.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

It will come as a shock to no one that this man is part of the team. Despite having struggled at times with injury this term, Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best performing right-sided defenders all season.

With seven goal contributions, it has arguably been a quiet campaign for the 25-year-old. However, he has transitioned remarkably into a comfortable inverted full-back. Considering the Englishman's quality, it is unsurprising that Arne Slot has earmarked him as being a crucial part of Liverpool's next project.

CB - James Tarkowski

Everton

If Everton fans had the choice, they would likely rather completely forget this season ever happened, what with all the issues with FFP and seeing themselves receiving multiple points deductions. If they chose to do that though, they would be erasing what is arguably James Tarkowski's best ever season.

Sean Dyche ensured that the Toffees had a sturdy defence throughout the campaign. Only Arsenal were able to better the 13 shut-outs the Merseysider's managed all season. At the heart of it was Tarkowski. The former Burnley man's 7.08 rating came thanks to winning more aerial duels than anyone in the league, as well as managing 61 tackles and 56 interceptions respectively.

Related 7 Outside Shouts for England’s Euro 2024 Squad as Big News Confirmed With Euro 2024 looming and the news that squads will allow for 26 stars, who could be some of England's outside shouts?

CB - Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool

It really was a renaissance season for the towering Dutchman, who looked back to his unbeatable best for much of the 2023/24 season. There was the suggestion that Van Dijk had never quite been the same following his ACL injury a couple of seasons ago. But the 32-year-old made sure to prove the doubters wrong with some fine displays.

Whilst Tarkowski may have won the most aerial duels overall, no one had a better win percentage in the air than Liverpool's captain. So often did Van Dijk pull his team out of the trenches when hope looked lost. A leader like that will be pivotal heading into the new era at Anfield.

LB - Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

If his performances at the start of the season were anything to go by, it appeared that Josko Gvardiol was going to have a tough time adapting to the Premier League. Struggling to keep up with the pace of the game, it seemed that Pep Guardiola lost faith in his big money signing at one point.

The Croatian has come on leaps and bounds when it mattered most. The defender went on a run of scoring five goals in his last seven Premier League games, unseating Nathan Ake from his spot at left-back. This position has been City's biggest bugbear over the years, but they now may have a solution.

CDM - Rodri

Manchester City

For as excellent as the likes of Erling Haaland and Foden are, there is not a more important player for how Manchester City operate than their Spanish conductor Rodri. With the second-highest WhoScored rating for the entire season, it was fitting that the man who scored the winner in last season's Champions League final also sealed a record-breaking fourth consecutive title.

The statistics are easy to understand. When Rodri plays, Manchester City do not lose. He is the piece of the jigsaw that, without him, City cannot be the complete machine they are capable of being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has currently played 50 Premier League games in a row without losing.

Related Ranking Pep Guardiola's 10 Best Signings at Manchester City Pep Guardiola has assembled one of the greatest sides in football history.

RM - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

The only player to have scored a higher rating on WhoScored this season is Arsenal's talisman Bukayo Saka. Although it was another so close but yet so far season for Mikel Arteta's men, their starboy showed once again why he is the brightest light shining at the Emirates.

Despite their incredible season, especially defensively, it is incredible that Saka is the only Gunner to make it into this team. That is in no small part down to his 25 goal contributions in the competition all season, rivaling the very best in the division.

CM - Cole Palmer

Chelsea

How Chelsea managed to finish in the top six after being woeful for most of the season is incredible. One thing's for certain though, they would be nowhere near the European places without this man's heroics.

Cole Palmer chose to leave his comfort blanket at Manchester City in order to spread his wings in London. What followed was a mesmeric season, with his 33 goal contributions being the most in the entire league. His passport is surely already stamped for the summer, as he is one of the most deserving call-ups for this summer's Euros.

CM - Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

Another name who should be on the plane to Germany but seems more likely to miss out is Crystal Palace's midfield wizard Eberechi Eze. The playmaker has consistently been one of the Eagles' key men in the past, whether it be under Patrick Vieira or Roy Hodgson.

Under new manager Oliver Glasner, it seems that the 25-year-old has found yet another gear and is tormenting defences like never before. His 11 goals this season is his career best in the Premier League and given the fact he has had his injury issues at times, he looks as dangerous as ever under his new boss.

LM - Phil Foden

Manchester City

If Rodri was the perfect man to seal the title for Manchester City, then Phil Foden was the ideal candidate to get the champions off to a perfect start with two goals in the opening stages against West Ham on the final day of the season. Those two strikes epitomised how important the Englishman was this year.

Having already been named the FWA's player of the season and the Premier League player of the season too, the 23-year-old seems set to rake in more awards. His 29 goal contributions (19 goals and 10 assists) is his most prolific return to date. That is until next season when many would back the creative genius to improve even further.

ST - Erling Haaland

Manchester City

He may have produced one of the worst misses in Premier League history this season, but there is very little anyone else can do to stop Erling Haaland. Despite the fact it has been a much quieter term for the Norwegian than his debut campaign, he still managed a mightily impressive 27 goals in the competition, five clear of his next competitor.

While back-to-back trebles are no longer on the cards, Haaland can guide his team to an impressive domestic double to make it five major honours in just two seasons at the Etihad. Commiserations to Ollie Watkins too, who just missed out despite a remarkable season himself.