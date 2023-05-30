This Premier League season has thrown up all the typical thrills and spills, as well as a six-week-long World Cup lodged in between.

As always, there have been winners, losers, those that have underperformed, and those that have exceeded expectations.

The 2022-23 campaign will undoubtedly live long in the memory of some and quickly cast into the forgotten realms for others.

Whether you have loved every second or hated every minute, let’s assess your club’s best performers by trying to pick a starting XI and a subs bench using just one player per club...

GK: Allison - Liverpool

It’s been a comparatively underwhelming season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are more accustomed to chasing City and racking up 90+ points tallies at the business end.

However, Allison Becker has been a shining light in a team enduring a transitional period, and one that has been devoid of confidence, ideas, and defensive solidity.

Even in trying times, the Brazilian shot-stopper has kept 14 clean sheets, appearing in every Premier League game.

RB: Kieran Trippier - Newcastle

Reuters

The Magpies have enjoyed a stellar season, having massively outperformed expectations at this stage in the Saudi-backed project.

While there have been no weak links, not even Jason Tindall can steal the limelight from right-back Kieran Trippier who looks like a player revitalised under Eddie Howe.

CB: Ben Mee - Brentford

Reuters

Like many Burnley, and “Dyche-ball” alumni, Ben Mee always seems to sail massively under the radar when it comes to commendation.

His debut season at Brentford has been quietly exceptional, with 36 starts, 11 clean sheets, and three goals, he’s been a pillar at the back.

CB: Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

Reuters

Death, taxes, and Crystal Palace consolidating in mid-table are all life’s guarantees.

Narrowly missing out on a call-up to the England World Cup squad, Marc Guehi frequently reminded Gareth Southgate of his presence as one of England’s future defensive stars, only strengthening his cause this season, and deservedly received a call-up for this summer's internationals.

LB: Pervis Estupinan - Brighton

Reuters

The signing of the Ecuadorian who arrived in Brighton in August 2022 was greeted with the same optimism as most of the players acquired by the club’s data-driven recruitment team.

Pervis Estupinan has enjoyed a memorable maiden season with the Seagulls and capped it off by securing a Europa League spot next season.

CM: Declan Rice - West Ham

Reuters

Captaining the Hammers to their first European final in 47 years, it's unsurprising that Declan Rice is a man in demand. The England international is a model professional, and a future pundit in the making.

His oratorical dexterity and vibrant personality in post-match interviews clearly also translate on the pitch.

CM: Casemiro - Manchester United

Reuters

Erik ten Hag’s maiden season in charge has shown signs of steady progress. With the Glaziers in the process of finding a buyer, there is a melange of cautious positivity around Old Trafford.

With a large part of this season’s progression down to midfield-maestro Casemiro, who has brought his world-class assurance, and biting tenacity to United’s midfield.

A straight shoot-out between himself, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Martinez, sees the Brazilian prevail.

CM: Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Reuters

The Gunners came agonisingly close to ending a 19-year wait for the prestigious Premier League crown. An effort spearheaded by Martin Odegaard in the centre of the park.

The Norwegian has 22 goal contributions to his name this term, with nine of those goals being away from home — the most of any Arsenal midfielder in a single season, add to that December’s Player of the Month Award and he has had an outstanding campaign.

ST: Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Reutersû

Aston Villa under Gerrard and Aston Villa under Emery paints a stark contrast, and Ollie Watkins personifies the transformation.

As Villa’s top goalscorer, Watkins has thrived under Emery scoring 11, and assisting four, he has been in unstoppable form and is a significant reason for Villa’s revival.

ST: Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Erling Braut Haaland has been a phenomenon, smashing the Premier League goal-scoring record with relative ease. On course for a treble-winning start to his City career, the Norwegian front-man has taken to England’s top flight with aplomb.

Bagging 36 goals in 34 games, as well as an additional 16 in domestic and European cup competitions, it is universally agreed that the man is a freak of nature.

ST: Harry Kane - Tottenham

Reuters

In a turbulent year for Spurs, with a constant chopping-and-changing of the managerial guard, and an uncertain future ahead, Harry Kane has remained faultless.

Slotting home on 28 occasions, the record-breaking England goalscorer has Alan Shearer very much within his sights, as he becomes the first player to score in 25 different matches.

SubsGK: Neto - Bournemouth

Neto, and not of the Pedro-kind, was unwavering in the Bournemouth goal. The Cherries were odds-on to be relegated, and the writing was seemingly on the wall when Scott Parker left after deeming the squad incapable of meeting Premier League demands.

The Brazilian made 100 saves in just 27 appearances for Gary O'Neil’s men, an Inspired form that ultimately kept them in the league.

CB: Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Todd Boehly has splashed the cash since his arrival in east London. Unfortunately, for the Blues, the directionless spending hasn’t circumvented their plight.

Onto their third manager of the season, Chelsea confirmed their first bottom-half finish since 1996.

Thiago Silva may be departing, but nevertheless, the 37-year-old has arguably, been Chelsea’s best player this campaign - although admittedly he hasn’t exactly faced fierce competition.

CB: James Tarkowsi - Everton

Reuters

Another abominable season for the Toffees, whose history of spending obscene amounts on flops has repeatedly come back to haunt them.

Ironically, their best piece of recent business was James Tarkowski on a free transfer, whose defensive nous has been paramount to their survival hopes.

CM: James Ward-Prowse - Southampton

Reuters

A campaign both James Ward-Prowse and Saints fans will be eager to forget confirmed Southampton’s status as a Championship club next season.

Saying that, the dead-ball specialist will be one of few players from the current crop that stands a realistic chance of a big-money move.

CM: Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest

Reuters

If you can’t beat them, join them was evidently the advice Morgan Gibbs-White took after Sheffield United’s play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest last season.

Steve Cooper and the Forest board took recruitment to a new level during the summer transfer window, and securing survival with a game to spare means their questionable transfer policy has borne fruit.

Gibbs-White has been indispensable, chipping in with a crucial five goals and seven assists.

CM: Ruben Neves - Wolves

Reuters

Like their Midlands counterparts Villa, Wolves have also seen an improvement since swapping Bruno Lage for Julen Lopetegui, albeit not as drastic.

Ruben Neves has been a faithful servant to the Wanderers, and once again, has displayed his class.

CM: James Maddison - Leicester City

Reuters

Leicester have been in freefall and despite a managerial change and having a team dubbed “too good to go down”, the 2022-23 season has been calamitous for the Foxes.

James Maddison is a player you’d be forgiven for feeling sorry for, one of few that hasn’t performed below par, and that has had a semblance of fight.

CM: Tyler Adams - Leeds

Reuters

A miserable third year back in the Premier League for the West Yorkshire contingent, whose fans were given little reason for optimism.

The procurement of Tyler Adams was seen as a major coup, and the American international was the Lily Whites’ best player until he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in March.