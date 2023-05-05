Paul Merson won five major trophies with Arsenal during a glittering playing career that included 21 caps for his country.

Here, the Magic Man, who also played for Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Middlesbrough, selected his Premier League Team of the Season in an interview with Paul Brown for GIVEMESPORT - with a couple of surprise picks, and a couple of shoo-ins.

But look away Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham fans because none of your boys have made it...

Paul Merson's Team of the Season

Aaron Ramsdale

"People forget how many great saves he’s made along the way. During the season he has made big saves to keep Arsenal in games. I think he’s been outstanding. Later on in the season, he’s made a couple of mistakes but overall, you’ve got to say he’s been absolutely brilliant. He won’t be taking Jordan Pickford’s place as England No 1 while Gareth Southgate is in charge though!"

Kieran Trippier

"He has taken it to another level this season. He’s always had a great right foot but the time he spent at Atletico Madrid made him an even better defender. And his leadership qualities on and off the pitch have been so important for Newcastle. He’s an unbelievable professional."

Luke Shaw

"I’m taking Luke Shaw at left back. Even though he plays at centre back sometimes, and plays well. Sometimes he looks like he’s playing within himself to me. I think there’s more to come from him. But that just shows you how good he’s been."

William Saliba

"As soon as he came out of the team, that’s when Arsenal’s title challenge came to an end and they started conceding goals left, right and centre. Until then they looked so solid. And he was a big part of that. The difference in Arsenal without him proves how important he has been."

Sven Botman

"He’s been absolutely outstanding. For him to come in to a new country and a new league and do what he’s done, has been brilliant. He has made the players around him better. He defends so well. Newcastle don’t give you a sniff any more and he marshals that back four in my opinion."

Casemiro

"Manchester United are chalk and cheese when he plays and when he doesn’t. People thought he was over the hill but no, he’s been unbelievable for them. I think he’s dragged United up with him, and showed what made him so good for all those years at Real Madrid."

Kevin De Bruyne

"The big-game player. When it matters, he steps up big time and shows how much better he is than everyone else. He is the best footballer in the league in terms of talent. And he is capable of doing mind-blowing things. One of the best to ever play in the Premier League in my opinion. A joy to watch."

Martin Odegaard

"He is a quiet leader, but he leads by example. I think he is Arsenal’s best player. He’s their captain and he doesn’t go round shouting the odds like some captains, but he doesn’t need to because he’s always taking responsibility on the pitch. His team-mates respond to him and he brings people into the game at the right time."

Marcus Rashford

"Fair play to him. He’s come back from a bad situation. You were looking at him for a while thinking is this going to be a Dele Alli situation where someone has hit the heights and then faded away. But no, he’s been phenomenal. His pace, acceleration, he has taken it to another level this season."

Bukayo Saka

"The sky is the limit for him. And he scores big goals. He isn’t scoring the third or fourth goal in a big win. He’s scoring winners, or goals that put you ahead in in a tight game. You have to put him in because he’s been Arsenal’s biggest offensive weapon and they have been top of the table most of the season. At his age, to carry that offensive load for a title-chasing team, is mind-blowing."

Erling Haaland

"Who else? It’s got to be him up front. To do what he has done this season, at his age, is ridiculous. He looks like a 21-year-old playing in an Under 12s league! People say oh if I played for Manchester City I’d score that many. No. You wouldn’t. He’s a machine. And it’s ridiculous how many goals he has scored. These are historic numbers. He’s been different class. And I don’t know how you stop him. It’s scary."

Paul Merson's Premier League XI