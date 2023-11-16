Highlights There have been many standout performers in the 2023/24 Premier League season so far.

Guglielmo Vicario has emerged as the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League, with his calm presence and four clean sheets for Tottenham Hotspur.

Kieran Trippier has been Newcastle's Mr. Reliable, contributing six assists and showcasing his leadership qualities as the Premier League's leading star in the right-back position.

The opening 12 matches of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign have taken place, and we’ve been blessed with some thrilling contests, a plethora of goals, and, of course, a fair share of controversy regarding VAR. Likely title challengers Manchester City are leading the way with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool tailing just behind. For Chelsea and Manchester United, however, the season has been more than bleak. Their blunt attack coupled with their porous defensive shape has spelled out trouble in the embryonic stages of 2023/24 and improvements will be desired by their respective fan bases as the November international break is upon us.

Whatever your thoughts on international breaks, it has come at the perfect time for many teams to rest, recuperate and put in the hours to either a) continue building on their promising start or b) iron out their frailties. And that got us thinking. Which players have shone so far in the Premier League? We’re talking about the division’s most potent goal threats, those midfield maestros that have been industrious throughout and the defenders – typically overlooked – that have been key to their side’s promising structure at the back?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve decided to embrace all kinds of players to muster our Premier League team of the season so far – a difficult and onerous task, of course, but we’ve settled on 11 names. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

A vital part of Ange Postecoglou’s early success in England, Guglielmo Vicario has been the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League. His summer arrival, however, was met with hesitancy and very little fanfare, but he has quickly emerged as a favourite among the club’s fanbase.

A true beacon of positivity between the sticks, the Italian presents a calm figure in and out of possession and has kept four clean sheets. Replacing Hugo Lloris is no easy feat, but the 27-year-old has done so with so much ease and elegance and, therefore, will likely be their number one choice for years to come.

Gugliemo Vicario - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals conceded 15 Clean sheets 4 FotMob rating 7.51 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

RB: Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe’s Mr. Reliable. Kieran Trippier, who clashed with the Tyneside faithful after losing to Bournemouth, has the second-most assists of the season (6) and totted up half of those during his side’s 8-0 rout over Sheffield United. A true leader at the back, the Englishman possesses qualities of a man keen to leave no stone unturned on the pitch.

Trippier has been one of – if not the – standout players for Howe and his entourage, and has led them onto the battlefield, both domestically and on the European stage. An undervalued footballer, perhaps, but no doubt the Premier League’s leading star in the right-back berth.

Kieran Trippier - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 6 FotMob rating 7.54 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

CB: William Saliba

The man responsible for reducing Erling Haaland himself to sour grapes during Arsenal and Manchester City’s Premier League clash as the former ran out 1–0 victors. But William Saliba has been supreme since the new campaign got underway in other games as well. He has shown (time and time again) why he deserves to be ranked third among Arsenal’s greatest-ever centre backs.

Joint with Liverpool, the Gunners have the best defensive record in the English topflight and have Saliba’s high IQ, undeniable physicality, and technical nous to thank for that. Alongside Gabriel, there are not many central defensive partnerships in world football that can rival their telepathy.

William Saliba - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 1 FotMob rating 7.30 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

Read More: Comparing Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk and Wiliam Saliba's 23/24 Premier League stats so far

CB: Micky van de Ven

Quick. Strong. Decisive. Micky van de Ven has truly taken to the trials and tribulations of Premier League football like a duck to water. Hailed as ‘out of this world’ by defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher, the Dutchman has been stationed next to Cristian Romero for the majority of the season and has performed out of his skin on countless occasions.

Life in north London has been nothing short of sweet for the new summer incomings and the same can be said for Van de Ven, who joined for £43m in August. Without the lightning-quick defender, you could say that Postecoglou would’ve struggled much more.

Micky van de Ven - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 11 Goals 1 Assists 0 FotMob rating 7.29 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

LB: Destiny Udogie

Next to Van de Ven is his teammate, Destiny Udogie. Albeit not watertight, Spurs’ defensive line has been more than impressive – and Udogie, at just 20 years of age, has been instrumental to that. The epitome of Ange-ball and, perhaps, a mainstay for the foreseeable future unless the second coming of Roberto Carlos emerges from their ranks.

An offensive threat as much as he is astute defensively, the youngster is the perfect mould of an all-round full-back – a position tasked with almost everything to do with the modern game. You can’t help but think how much better Spurs would’ve fared if Udogie was involved last term…

Destiny Udogie - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 2 FotMob rating 7.23 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

CM: Declan Rice

Looking past the lofty £105m that Arsenal shelled out to secure Declan Rice, it has been an incredible deal for all parties involved. The England regular, part of West Ham's best academy XI, has been instrumental in the way that Mikel Arteta’s side have played and put in an all-time performance against the imperious City.

Rice was no stranger to the Premier League given his time spent at West Ham United, but has taken his performances to an unthinkable level since swapping claret and blue for the fabled red of Arsenal. The London-born ace had all the top dogs vying for his services in the summer and, while a few eyebrows were raised at his price tag, it’s now clear to see why.

Declan Rice - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 FotMob rating 7.50 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

With enough venom in his ball-striking to strike fear into the very best goalkeepers, Dominik Szoboszlai – one of the fastest players this season - has certainly enjoyed his first taste of Premier League football. Stationed as one of Liverpool’s creator-in-chiefs, Mohamed Salah will be thanking his lucky stars a player as gifted as the Hungarian is deployed behind him.

It’s not all about chance creation for the 23-year-old, however, as his technical ability, work ethic, and physical dominance in the engine room make him a perfect servant for Jurgen Klopp’s well-rehearsed system. The Merseysiders have got their hands on a world-beater, and with ample years left in the tank, he could become one of the club’s top players in years to come.

Dominik Szoboszlai - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 2 FotMob rating 7.66 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

CAM: James Maddison

Tottenham’s missing piece, perhaps. In hindsight, the £40m that Spurs parted ways with to see James Maddison join their ranks is beginning to look like an absolute coup. Seamlessly, the Englishman has slotted into the north Londoners’ side and has forged quite the relationship with Heung-min Son, reminsicent of his with Harry Kane.

Long gone are any doubts that the former Leicester City playmaker was not cut out for the bright lights and expectations of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; now, they’ve been replaced with adoration and plaudits for his attacking prowess. He was at the peak of his powers against north London rivals Arsenal, outshining his counterpart in red, Martin Odegaard. We know you’re watching, too, Gareth.

James Maddison - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 5 FotMob rating 7.91 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

Read More: The best XI of signings made by Premier League clubs this summer

RW: Mohamed Salah

What would Liverpool do without Mohamed Salah? It’s a world which Reds supporters dare not imagine but one that could become reality in the near future. For many seasons now, the Egyptian King – who is the most expensive 31-year-old footballer on the planet – has been Klopp’s go-to man and this campaign is no different.

Totting up 14 goal involvements in his first 12 games, Salah sits just behind Haaland on that list, all the while creating a league-leading 11 big chances in the background. Recently bagging two goals against Brentford, opposition manager Thomas Frank said after the game that he could be, "the best player in the Premier League." If 2023/24 is to be the epilogue of his Premier League career, it seems as if he is keen to go out with a bang.

Mohamed Salah - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 10 Assists 4 FotMob rating 8.00 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

ST: Erling Haaland

Who else? Football fanatics may argue against Erling Haaland’s selection given he often goes anonymous in games and then pops up at the most opportune moment to notch a goal – but that is, quite simply, what he does best. And, more importantly, what he does better than anyone other striker in the Premier League.

On the back of his record-breaking 2022/23, the centre forward has continued his potency in front of goal by racking up 13 goals and notching a further three assists. There’s not much that a defender can muster to stop the inevitable from happening, and the enigmatic Norwegian has proved again why Pep Guardiola gunned so hard for his signature back in the summer of 2022.

Mohamed Salah - Premier League statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 13 Assists 3 FotMob rating 7.88 All statistics according to Transfermarkt + FotMob

LW: Bukayo Saka

Yes, we do realise that Bukayo Saka is a right-winger by trade. But if Arteta refuses to leave him out of his starting XI at all costs, then so do we. Arsenal’s primary goal threat, Saka, is the Premier League’s darling – even rival fans can appreciate his brilliance and down-to-earth persona.

But, on the pitch, he can be an opposition’s worst nightmare. Direct, able to use both feet, and deceptively quick, the Englishman, who is predicted to become a legend at the Emirates Stadium, has been the club’s standout performer for many years now and will continue to do so as long as he adorns the club’s badge.