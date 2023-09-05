Highlights Ederson shines in goal for Manchester City, with two clean sheets and quick decision-making.

Kyle Walker impresses in defense for Manchester City, showing positional awareness and recovery pace.

William Saliba plays a crucial role in Arsenal's high line and press, expected to help them in a title challenge.

The Premier League has started with a bang this season. Arsenal's 3-1 win against Manchester United epitomised the excitement the league has brought us in the opening weeks. "Pure Barclays" as some may call it. Manchester City currently top the table as they look to win a fourth straight Premier League title, whilst new-look West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have surprised the pack as they look to relish life after the sales of Declan Rice and Harry respectively.

Due to this, GIVEMESPORT has decided to predict the Premier League PFA Team of the Year after the start to the season. Last season, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland led the line, whilst William Saliba and Ruben Dias shone in defence. Several of these players are expected to feature in this season's team, alongside new faces in the league's elite.

Read more: Naming The Best Premier League Player From Every Country

GK: Ederson - Manchester City

Ederson has solidified himself as one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers ever since his arrival in 2017. 294 appearances later, and the Brazilian is still shining in the Mancunian sun and rain. The 30-year-old has already kept two clean sheets against Burnley and Newcastle this season, whilst he was arguably not at fault for either conceded goal against Sheffield United and Fulham. With a rock-solid defence in front of him, Ederson often has little to do in the net, but when called upon, he is often comfortable between the sticks with his quick decision-making. Manchester City are firm favourites to win the title again this season, making Ederson likely to keep a plethora of clean sheets across the country.

RB: Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Alongside his club teammate, Walker continues to impress in the world's toughest league, despite recently turning 33. The former Spurs full-back was close to leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer, but with a new contract at Man City on the horizon, he will be one of the firm candidates for the team of the year. Walker has featured in all four Man City matches so far, showing positional awareness and maturity in defence. In Pep Guardiola's new system, he has often slotted in centrally, where he can use his pace to make quick recoveries. Although he was at fault for Sheffield United's equaliser, he quickly made amends with a fizzing, low cross into the box, which eventually fell to Rodri - firing home the winner in the process.

CB: William Saliba - Arsenal

Arsenal's collapse in the second half of last season coincided with William Saliba's long-term injury sustained against Sporting Lisbon. The Frenchman, a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, has started this season as crucially as he did last season. Alongside Ben White, Saliba has looked assured in and out of possession, allowing Arsenal to play a high line and press in every match. Although he has only contributed to one clean sheet so far, his confidence and new-found maturity continue to help the north London side. With Arsenal expected to be mounting a title challenge, Saliba will be integral to their potential success, which is why GIVEMESPORT have predicted him in the PFA Team of the Year.

CB: Rúben Dias - Manchester City

There's very few centre-backs in world football that are as consistent as Ruben Dias. The Portuguese defender has slotted perfectly into Guardiola's aggressive defensive line-up, often alongside Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker. This season he has played in three matches, missing the opening match of the season against Burnley due to injury, however, he has still made his footprint known in the following matches. Providing Man City with defensive solidarity and composure, they are able to play on the front foot, knowing they can have confidence in Dias to sort out the defence. Alongside Walker and Ederson, the Citizens have several world-class players to win the title - maybe even comfortably.

LB: Destiny Udogie - Tottenham Hotspur

It may be just four matches into the Premier League season, but Tottenham look to have a new star at Hotspur Way. The Italian, signed last summer but loaned back to Udinese for a year, made his club debut in their 2-2 draw away to Brentford. Providing the north London side with pace and an attacking threat down the left flank, he has made Spurs' transition to aggressive, high-pressing football far easier than expected. Udogie has already registered two assists this season. His quick reactions against Bournemouth helped Dejan Kulusevski double their lead, before his aggressive pressing away to Burnley led to James Maddison coolly slotting home his goal. It's early days for the 20-year-old, but if he keeps his form up, he will walk into the PFA Team of the Year.

CM: Yves Bissouma - Tottenham Hotspur

Under Antonio Conte, Bissouma looked like a kid lost in the middle of the park. Within a disjointed midfield, Bissouma and Spurs struggled to control matches. But under Ange Postecoglou's new possession-based system, the Malian international has set the league alight with his performances. Man of the match in Spurs' opening two matches, Bissouma has shown his class with his quick turns and surging runs, before having the vision and awareness to continue the attack. Coupled with Pape Matar Sarr and Maddison, Spurs have looked assured with and without the ball this season. Provided Spurs' fast start to the season doesn't peter out, Bissouma will be at the heart of all things good in N17, making his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year - despite several strong midfield contenders - highly plausible.

CM: Rodri - Manchester City

Alongside Bissouma, Rodri continues to excel in the Premier League this campaign. As a treble winner, including the scorer of the winning goal in the Champions League final, the Spaniard has continued his sensational form into this season. He opened the season with a well-taken goal against Burnley, before a bullet strike in the dying minutes at Bramall Lane epitomised his importance to the Mancunians. With Kevin De Bruyne out injured, Rodri has found himself relied upon more often than not for goals from midfield. If his form continues, as is expected, he will be a firm favourite within the PFA Team of the Year.

CAM: James Maddison - Tottenham Hotspur

After selling Christian Eriksen in 2020, Spurs never replaced the Danish playmaker. Until this summer. Maddison arrived from relegated Leicester City at the end of June, but has already quickly adapted to life in north London. Dictating the tempo of the matches against Brentford and Manchester United, the goals soon fell his way. A well-taken team goal finished with Maddison's deft touch against Bournemouth, before the Englishman unleashed a curling shot past James Trafford at Turf Moor. With two goals and two assists to his name already, Maddison will be a key player for Tottenham this season - presuming injury doesn't hold him on his way. His partnership with Bissouma and Sarr has already proved fruitful; as Spurs continue to adjust to a new form of football, they are likely to only get better.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

This is a recurring story every season in the Premier League, but Mohamed Salah continues to perform a class above most in England's top division. The Egyptian already has two goals and two assists to his name this season - unlikely not to have more if it wasn't for poor finishing from teammates. His opening weekend performance against Chelsea foreshadowed his future campaign, where Salah earnt himself an assist and provided Liverpool with an attacking threat all match. Goals against Bournemouth and Aston Villa showcased his lethal finishing once again, whilst his determination and work ethic allowed Liverpool to miraculously beat Newcastle with ten men. With Liverpool looking transformed with a new midfield, Jürgen Klopp's men are expected to be fighting for all the major honours this season - Salah's involvement will make his PFA Team of the Year inclusion very likely.

ST: Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Last season proved to be a campaign no one quite expected from Haaland. With 36 Premier League goals to his name, the Norwegian provided Man City with a new dimension in the final third. As the records fell, Haaland continued to push for more. This season has shown his hunger for exactly that, with six goals in four games symbolising his ability. His hat-trick at home to Fulham at the weekend showcased his lethal finishing in the final third, while, although quiet against Burnley and Sheffield United, he was in the right place at the right time to add to his tally. Despite a missed penalty at Bramall Lane, it is likely Haaland will continue to break goal scoring records this season, which is why GIVEMESPORT has included him in the predicted PFA Team of the Year.

LW: Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Although left wing is not Saka's natural position, we had to include him in this team somehow after an electric start to the current campaign. Saka opened his season with a stunning left-footed strike at home to Nottingham Forest. It left Matt Turner helpless in goal, as the Englishman scored a goal that will be on the highlight reals at the end of the season. Despite no goal contributions against Crystal Palace, he was calmness personified to convert a crucial penalty against Fulham, whilst he registered the assist for Declan Rice's dramatic last-minute winner against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. After a sensational campaign last season, it is expected Saka and Arsenal may improve in this campaign, making his predicted inclusion with the PFA Team of the Year an easy decision.

Read more: Ranking every Premier League manager by how likely they are to be sacked nex

GIVEMESPORT's Predicted Team of the Year after four matches