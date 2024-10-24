Key Takeaways Every Premier League team has been ranked by their finishing ability in the 2024/25 season.

Erik ten Hag's struggles are encapsulated by the fact Manchester United rank in the bottom five.

Brentford are excelling in front of goal even without star striker Ivan Toney.

At its core, football boils down to one key element: goals. If you don't score, you won't win. That's why strikers are often the highest-valued players in the transfer market.

In recent years, there’s been a growing emphasis on how efficient teams are in front of goal and the quality of chances they create. The rise of expected goals (xG) has even influenced the way clubs recruit, allowing fans and analysts alike to gauge which teams are excelling or struggling in front of goal.

Thanks to the experts over at WhoScored, we know exactly what category each Premier League club falls into when it comes to how clinical they are in front of goals. The data takes a team's total of goals scored and deducts their expected goals to calculate which teams have been the most clinical in front of goal. And the statistics do not make pretty reading for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

Premier League Club's G-xG Score 24/25 Rank Club Goals xG G-xG 1. Manchester City 19 15.74 +3.26 2. Leicester City 12 9.12 +2.88 3. Wolves 10 8.76 +1.24 4. Aston Villa 14 13.6 +0.4 5. Brentford 14 13.67 +0.33 6. Chelsea 17 17.24 -0.24 7. Everton 9 9.5 -0.5 8. Brighton 14 14.57 -0.57 9. Tottenham 16 17.69 -1.69 10. Ipswich 6 8.41 -2.41 11. Arsenal 14 16.68 -2.68 12. Liverpool 15 18.03 -3.03 13. West Ham 10 13.5 -3.5 14. Nottingham Forest 8 11.56 -3.56 15. Newcastle United 8 12.13 -4.13 16. Fulham 11 16.01 -5.01 17. Bournemouth 10 15.49 -5.49 18. Manchester United 7 12.68 -5.68 19. Southampton 6 12.18 -6.18 20. Crystal Palace 4 10.28 -6.28

Five Most Efficient Teams

Manchester City, Leicester City, Wolves, Aston Villa, Brentford

The league's top five squads are also the only five to have a positive G-xG rating, meaning they have scored more goals than expected based on the chances they’ve created. Sitting in fifth are Thomas Frank's Brentford. At the start of the season, the Bees would have been concerned about their future without star striker Ivan Toney. However, Bryan Mbeumo's impressive displays have steadied the ship at the GTech, turning the Cameroonian into one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

Unai Emery is spoiled for choice when it comes to top strikers. Ollie Watkins continues to be as reliable as ever, while frustrated super sub Jhon Duran has become a fan-favourite at Villa Park with his game-changing ability. His stunning strike against Everton undoubtedly boosted Villa's efficiency rating. Despite their struggles this season, it's clear that converting chances isn't Wolves' issue. It's just creating them that will be the main headache for Gary O'Neil as his side continue to battle for their first win of the season.

Many would have tipped Leicester City to go straight back down to the Championship after their summer of upheaval. However, given the circumstances, Steve Cooper will be delighted with how his attacking players have performed. As for the top spot, Manchester City aren’t just creating clear-cut chances; whether it's spectacular goals or scrappy finishes, it seems there's no stopping the Cityzens when they get within shooting distance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland is the most efficient player in front of goal this season with a G-xG rating of +3.88

Five Most Inefficient Teams

Crystal Palace, Southampton, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Fulham

At the other end of the spectrum, things are not looking so good for the two former Scott Parker sides, Fulham and Bournemouth. With Rodrigo Muniz not firing for the Cottagers and Dominic Solanke having left the Cherries, the mid-table rivals are struggling to capitalise on the chances they are creating.

While not at the bottom, perhaps the most startling of all is Manchester United. Only one other team has scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this season, with Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes among the worst-rated finishers. Despite the criticism Erik ten Hag has faced, the statistics show it’s not solely the build-up play that is hindering United’s goal output. That said, they still rank in the bottom half of the table for xG, leaving plenty to improve on.

Relegation-threatened Southampton sit exactly where they do in the Premier League table, languishing in 19th place. Cameron Archer's penalty miss against the aforementioned Manchester United is a major factor. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace find themselves at the bottom of the pile. The Eagles appeared revitalised after their new manager replaced Roy Hodgson last season, but this form has not carried over into the new campaign. The loss of Michael Olise and the lack of goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta have not helped matters at Selhurst Park.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - accurate as of 24/10/2024