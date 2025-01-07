Summary Some teams prioritise results over entertainment, leading to time-wasting strategies like parking the bus.

Arsenal isn't the top time-waster in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest leading the pack.

Teams like Leicester City avoid time-wasting tactics and bookings, emphasising fair play.

For every Jurgen Klopp or Sir Alex Ferguson, who inject their teams with fire and flair, crafting a brand of football that leaves fans grinning ear to ear and feeling they’ve squeezed every last drop of value from their ticket, there’s a manager lurking on the other end of the pitch. Enter the Tony Pulis' and Jose Mourinho's of the world – masters of the grind, content to drag stadiums through ninety minutes of trench warfare if it means snatching three points. For them, football isn’t about fireworks, it’s about results – and they’d rather park the bus than risk a shootout at high noon.

The Premier League remains a tale of two sides. The entertainers and the enforcers. The artists and the architects. It's the age-old dance that keeps the wheels turning, but it also means that some managers are still happy to turn the beautiful game into a snore-fest. These are the tacticians who see time-wasting as an art form and pragmatic football as gospel. Below, we look at the teams who have wasted time the most so far in the 2024/25 campaign – the ones who know that sometimes winning ugly is still winning.

Premier League Teams Who Have Wasted The Most Time

Contrary to belief, Arsenal only rank fourth, behind the likes of Nottingham Forest

'The master of the dark arts' has been a nickname flying around faster than planes at Gatwick Airport this season when talking about Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side. According to many rival fans, the Gunners have traded flair for grit, stiffened their upper lip, and embraced a more sluggish, stop-start style in their bid to claw their way to a first Premier League title in two decades.

While there’s truth in the claim that Arsenal have wasted more time than 75% of the league, they surprisingly aren’t the ones sitting at the top of the time-wasting table. Despite Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest side, along with Aston Villa and Brentford, being praised for their free-flowing, entertaining football, they ironically lead the pack when it comes to slowing the game down, rounding out the top three.

Ipswich Town, scrapping for every point as if their Premier League survival hangs by a thread, sit fifth with an average delay of 30.1 seconds – a reflection of their fight to stay clear of the drop zone. Similarly, Southampton, locked in their own relegation battle, come in seventh at 29.9 seconds.

No points for guessing those at the other end of the spectrum – Tottenham sit dead last. Their eagerness to get things moving (averaging 24.9 seconds) often comes back to haunt them, with defenders left looking like deer caught in headlights – a recipe for the kind of costly mistakes that have plagued them this season. Elsewhere, Manchester City (25.2), Liverpool (25.9), and Bournemouth (26.9) complete the bottom four, keeping the tempo high but not without risk.

Average Time To Restart Play In Premier League (2024/25) Rank Team Average time of delay (s) 1. Nottingham Forest 32.1 2. Aston Villa 32.0 3. Brentford 30.8 4. Arsenal 30.7 5. Ipswich Town 30.1 6. Brighton & Hove Albion 29.9 7. Southampton 29.9 8. Chelsea 28.9 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 28.6 10. West Ham 28.4 11. Everton 27.8 12. Leicester City 27.8 13. Crystal Palace 27.7 14. Fulham 27.6 15. Newcastle United 27.4 16. Manchester United 27.0 17. Bournemouth 26.9 18. Liverpool 25.9 19. Manchester City 25.2 20. Tottenham 24.0

Premier League Teams That Have Most Bookings From Time-Wasting

Leicester City are the only side to avoid disciplinary action

Arsenal fans may cry foul over the role of officials in this case. The ongoing narrative around their dark arts tactics might influence the referees, making them more inclined to hand out cards in a smoking gun moment. However, some context is needed to understand why the Gunners have racked up the most bookings for time-wasting, with nine to their name so far.

No team has received more red cards in Premier League games this season than Arsenal (3), meaning they have spent longer periods than most trying to run down the clock with one man fewer on the pitch. This was particularly obvious when Arsenal were 2-1 up but a man down from the 45th minute onwards away to Manchester City back in September.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Gunners have taken 47.9 seconds on average to take their corner-kicks this season, with no other team taking more than 38.1 seconds (Brentford second). But they are third-quickest to restart after conceding a goal (68.8s).

Bournemouth, despite being in the bottom four for least time wasted on average, have picked up the second most bookings with seven, while Chelsea are joint-third on six, along with Everton, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest.

Interestingly, Leicester City are the only team yet to face any disciplinary action, while fellow relegation battlers Southampton have only been penalised once. While their lack of success on the field might offer a reasonable explanation for this, the fact that Liverpool also have just one infraction throws a bit of confusion into the mix.

Cards Picked Up For Time-Wasting Rank Team Bookings 1. Arsenal 9 2. Bournemouth 7 3. Chelsea 6 4. Everton 6 5. Fulham 6 6. Ipswich Town 6 7. Newcastle United 6 8. Nottingham Forest 6 9. Crystal Palace 5 10. Manchester United 5 11. Aston Villa 3 12. Brighton & Hove Albion 3 13. Manchester City 3 14. West Ham 3 15. Brentford 2 16. Tottenham 2 17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 18. Liverpool 1 19. Southampton 1 20. Leicester City 0

All statistics courtesy of Opta (correct as of 07/01/2025)