In some sports-based fields, height is almost a requirement. Take basketball, for example - it’s not called ‘the land of the giants’ for no reason, with even the smallest players in the game being conventionally tall. Contrary to that, most gymnasts are of a smaller stature.

But that's certainly not the case with football – a sport where ability and dedication are instead two of the primary factors that are attributed to levels of success.

Of course, the beautiful game has its fair share of prominent tall players thanks to their gangly limbs and above-the-grade ability to win a header, but there are still small players aplenty that have made it to the upper echelons of club football: the Premier League – one of the toughest and most combative divisions in the world.

As long as you're technically sound, however, height seldom comes into play. Granted, being diminutive can - at times – be packaged with certain disadvantages when playing in an overly rough, physical league – but, by no means, does it make a player not up to scratch. Just ask 5ft 7in Lionel Messi, for instance.

Here, GIVEMESPORT take a closer look at every Premier League club's smallest players. Fortunately, size is no longer king in the top tier of the English pyramid, as proved by some of the pocket rockets that pop up on this list. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Every Premier League team's smallest player Club Player Height Arsenal Ethan Nwaneri 165cm, 5ft 4.9in Aston Villa Moussa Diaby 170cm, 5ft 6.9in Bournemouth Justin Kluivert 171cm, 5ft 7.3in Brentford Keane Lewis-Potter and Rico Henry 170cm, 5ft 6.9in Brighton Tariq Lamptey 163cm, 5ft 4.2in Burnley Mike Tresor 172cm, 5ft 7.7in Chelsea Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling 172cm, 5ft 7.7in Crystal Palace Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell 175cm, 5ft 8.9in Everton Idrissa Gana Gueye 174cm, 5ft 8.5in Fulham Bobby De Cordova-Reid 170cm, 5ft 6.9in Liverpool Harvey Elliott 170cm, 5ft 6.9in Luton Town Albert Sambi Lokonga 173cm, 5ft 8.1in Manchester City Rico Lewis 169cm, 5ft 6.5in Manchester United Amad Diallo 173cm, 5ft 8.1in Newcastle United Matt Ritchie 172cm, 5ft 7.7in Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White 171cm, 5ft 7.3in Sheffield United Gustavo Hamer 169cm, 5ft 6.5in Tottenham Hotspur Manor Solomon 170cm, 5ft 6.9in West Ham United Aaron Cresswell 170cm, 5ft 6.9in Wolverhampton Wanderers Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 170cm, 5ft 6.9in All figures per WhoScored - correct as of 25/02/24

Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri – 165cm, 5ft 4.9in

Kicking things off with the youngest player on the list is Arsenal’s very own wonderkid, Ethan Nwaneri. Understandably – at the tender age of 16 – the London-born ace has been limited to minutes in north London as things stand, with him amassing just 11 minutes for the senior side this season.

Given that Mikel Arteta and Co. have already shown their belief in the youngster, however, his involvement with the first teamers is only poised to grow exponentially. A nippy attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing and as a striker, Nwaneri looks well-poised to go from strength to strength under Arteta’s wing.

Aston Villa

Moussa Diaby – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

When fielding an XI made of 11 different body types, it is often those in wide forward positions that are smaller than the rest. That characteristic is often paired with quick feet, silky dribbling and a penchant for leaving players in the dust – and Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby has that in abundance.

Now a key figure for Unai Emery and a pocket rocket in its simplest form, the Frenchman – one of the fastest players in 23/24 – has recorded 10 goal contributions (four goals and six assists) in his maiden Premier League season – and has proven why the likes of Manchester United were circling around his signature before the Villans got their hands on him.

Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert – 171cm, 5ft 7.3in

Son of the iconic Patrick Kluivert, Justin has big shoes to fill – and while the former hit the heights of European football, the latter still has years on the clock to emulate his father’s brilliance.

Standing at 171cm (5ft 7.3in) tall, the Bournemouth winger was looking to stamp his authority on the Cherries and nail down a non-negotiable starting spot on the flank – but that’s been far from the case with him notching just 1,228 minutes of football across 23 matches. That may be because he doesn’t use his small frame to his advantage, with him mustering 0.8 dribbles per game – a statistic that is inferior to seven of his south coast teammates.

Brentford

Keane Lewis-Potter and Rico Henry – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

Thomas Frank’s Brentford are one of the few sides in the Premier League this season to have two players that are equally short: Keane Lewis-Potter and Rico Henry, regarded as the west Londoners' best-uncapped player, who both stand at 170cm (5ft 6.9in).

The latter, a small and workhorse-type full-back, picked up an injury earlier in the season and so hasn’t been able to impact the Bees, while Hull-born Lewis-Potter has two goals to his name in 19 domestic appearances this season, though he has seen a dip in minutes since the return of Ivan Toney. Neither player rarely has the size advantage over the opposition, but rest assured they do not let it get the better of them.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Tariq Lamptey – 163cm, 5ft 4.2in

Factually the smallest player in the entire division and arguably one of the most talented on this list, too, is Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey. The umpteenth sensation to come out of Chelsea's fabled Cobham academy, Lamptey was destined to be a future England international before he opted to switch allegiance to Ghana.

Injuries have become far too rife for Lamptey during his stint on the south coast – but with Ryan Fraser’s move to Southampton, he takes the crown as the smallest player in the top flight. As expected, Lamptey’s battling in the air is not statistically up to scratch, with him winning just 0.2 aerial duels per game – the same as Brighton’s goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen.

Burnley

Mike Tresor – 172cm, 5ft 7.7in

While Mike Tresor might not have set the top tier alight at Turf Moor, he's one of the first names that springs to mind in the small player conversation, despite not necessarily proving so lucky under Vincent Kompany. That’s perhaps because Burnley have a knack of relying on height to assert their dominance in games – and Tresor stands out like a sore thumb.

Michael Obafemi, who stands 3cm shorter than Tresor, is on loan at Southampton – leaving the door ajar for the latter to take the top spot. Still yet to pop up with a goal or an assist in 17 outings this season, the Belgian wins just 0.1 aerial duels (the joint-worst in the Burnley squad) per game – but that’s expected given he plays in the hole or on either flank for Kompany.

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling – 172cm, 5ft 7.7in

Thanks to his noticeable head of hair, you’d be mistaken for not realising that Marc Cucurella – once a promising up-and-coming left-back for Brighton – is the smallest player in the Chelsea roster, standing at just 172cm in height – which equates to 5ft 7.7in - alongside Raheem Sterling, whose mazy dribbling is linked to his small frame, what with him being one of the best wingers in the division.

For all the excitement from his stint on the south coast, his time in west London has been relatively underwhelming with him struggling to hustle and bustle with the league’s top sides. That said, he bodes quite well in aerial duels, winning 1.2 per Premier League game – especially in comparison to his fellow teammates, as he ranks fifth in the squad.

Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell – 175cm, 5ft 8.9in

Full backs come in all shapes and sizes, don’t they? Some are abnormally tall (Dan Burn), while most are small and dainty. It just so happens that Crystal Palace’s Nathaniel Clyne, formerly of Liverpool, and Tyrick Mitchell happen to appear on the shorter side of the spectrum.

Standing at 175cm – the smallest in the Selhurst Park squad by 3cm – the pair have endured differing seasons. Mitchell has been a regular feature of the Palace back line, having made 25 league appearances, while Clyne has a mere 717 minutes of action on his CV this term, with his career in the top flight dwindling before his eyes.

Everton

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 174cm, 5ft 8.5in

Despite standing at the height of your bog-standard winger, Idrissa Gana Gueye is one of a few central midfielders to take the crown as their side’s smallest-statured player. Another position in which height is absolutely critical, the Senegal international makes sure his small build does not affect his play because his 174-centimetre height would typically fall comfortably below the aerial dominance you'd want to see from a man in the engine room.

Everton’s Neal Maupay (173cm) would actually take the top spot for the Toffees but by virtue of him being loaned to Brentford, Gueye is the club’s smallest player, albeit a mere 1cm shorter in height than Ashley Young, Jack Harrison and Lewis Dobbin.

Fulham

Bobby De Cordova-Reid – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

Bobby De Cordova-Reid made his name in English football in the city he was born in as he emerged as an academy graduate to gain club legend status at Bristol City. After a plethora of loan moves, the Jamaican landed at Craven Cottage in 2020 – and he has since made one shy of 200 appearances for the club.

The 31-year-old is another player who has utilised his stature to become an advantage of his as it allows him to be more deceptive in his moment both on and off of the ball. What Fulham's De Cordova-Reid might lack in height, he certainly doesn't lack in talent with his low centre of gravity no doubt coming in handy when facing up to the fiercest defenders in the English top flight.

Liverpool

Harvey Elliott – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

What Harvey Elliott may not boast in stature, he certainly makes up for in his tenacious bite and impeccable worth ethic. Despite not always coming to the fore of Jurgen Klopp’s decision-making when fielding an 11, you cannot dispute the Englishman’s love and hunger to perform for Liverpool.

Elliott’s low centre of gravity aids his bobbing and weaving style of dribbling, making it difficult for defenders to dispossess him with him having the ball taken from him just 0.4 times per game, which is the best of any Reds midfielder. Also not afraid to be in the midst of a tough battle, Elliott is primed to go far in the English top tier with a century of outings for the Anfield outfit already under his belt.

Luton Town

Albert Sambi Lokonga – 173cm, 5ft 8.1in

Having your smallest player anchor this midfield is an unusual sight – but Albert Sambi Lokonga’s small build is deceiving. Not only is he strong, but he’s combative and a workhorse in the centre of the park that can be regularly seen glancing past opposition, aspects that Rob Edwards and his entourage will be very thankful for.

Able to screen in front of the Luton Town back four, one of the Belgian’s strong points is that he can recycle possession without losing the ball. In fact, this season, he has been dispossessed just0.4 times per game – which is one of the best in Luton’s 23-strong squad.

Manchester City

Rico Lewis – 169cm, 5ft 6.5in

One of Pep Guardiola’s many utility men, Rico Lewis, stands at a mere 169cm – making him one of the smallest players in the entire division. Able to play in defence, in central midfield or even more advanced behind the striker, the 19-year-old Bury-born ace has already chalked up 42 outings for the club.

To muster such an important role for the Spanish tactician at his tender age is brilliant going – and with plenty of years left in the tank, Lewis could become a mainstay for Manchester City and England for years to come. Already considered one of the best teenagers in the Premier League, the world is Lewis’ oyster.

Manchester United

Amad Diallo – 173cm, 5ft 8.1in

Amad Diallo impressed in his one-season stint at Sunderland last year but has not been afforded many games to strut his stuff in the Manchester United senior side upon his return – with the 21-year-old not having earned the trust of Erik ten Hag yet.

Not quite a fully-fledged Ivory Coast international with just four international outings to his name, the Old Trafford faithful are calling for him to become a more regular feature in a relatively dismal season – and he’ll be looking to put his 173cm height to good use if he is granted more opportunities to play. A tricky and nimble forward, Diallo has impressed at youth level with his penchant for dribbling and ability to dazzle.

Newcastle United

Matt Ritchie – 172cm, 5ft 7.7in

When you envisage a small and agile winger, former Newcastle United man Ryan Fraser really is the archetype – but with him now on loan in the Championship for Southampton, it has opened the door for Matt Ritchie to take the crown at St James’ Park. Perhaps in the twilight period of his Premier League career, Harvey Barnes (174cm) will take his place upon his inevitable departure.

Stood as a puny 172cm (5ft 7.7in), the Scottish 34-year-old has become a lovable figure for Eddie Howe’s faithful in his 210-game stint. But his height has seen him struggle this season from an aerial standpoint, with him winning zero battles in the air per game. Alternatively, it seems Ritchie uses his small stature for dribbling benefits.

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White – 171cm, 5ft 7.3in

Also Nottingham Forest’s most important player, thanks to his goal provision and ability to weave in and out of defenders in a sort of bobbing motion, the small frame of Morgan Gibbs-White has paid dividends in their pursuit to retain their status as a club in the top flight.

This term alone, the Stafford-born gem has notched three goals and four assists – but has still been snubbed by the England senior squad. Looking to impress ahead of Euro 2024, Gibbs-White will continue to use his slight size to add to his 2023/24 goal return in the hopes of catching the eyes of Gareth Southgate and his England entourage.

Sheffield United

Gustavo Hamer – 169cm, 5ft 6.5in

Packing plenty of pace and power into his diminutive frame, Gustavo Hamer is Sheffield United’s go-to man. Whether it’s a lung-busting run into the box or a last-ditch tackle at the other end of the pitch, you can always count on the Dutchman to be in the midst of the action.

Hamer has bucked the trend that smaller players are easy to nudge off the ball given he is dispossessed just 0.6 times per game. Not many players of the 26-year-old’s height have such a domineering presence, especially in the middle of the park, but with the Blades looking destined to drop, he could be an incredible coup for a team looking to add some bite to their midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manor Solomon – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

Many might believe that Spanish full-back Pedro Porro is Tottenham Hotspur’s smallest player – but they’d be wrong. It is summer signing Manor Solomon, who has struggled with injuries in north London, who takes the crown at 170cm – making him one of the smallest assets in the entire division.

Solomon, just 24, can play in an array of positions across the front line – and, as such, his height doesn’t have much of an effect on his ability. Thanks to his small frame, Solomon is 3cm shorter than Porro, and he uses his (seemingly) genetic disadvantage to great effect, having notched two assists in 198 minutes of Premier League action this term.

West Ham United

Aaron Cresswell – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

A veteran of the English game, particularly for West Ham United, Aaron Cresswell is somewhat surprisingly the smallest player in the Hammers squad. Also the club’s longest-serving player, the three-cap England international has chalked up north of 300 appearances (338) for the club, though his game time under David Moyes has been reduced in recent years thanks to his ripe age of 34.

Liverpool-born Cresswell will certainly hang up his boots as a bonafide West Ham legend after taking up captain responsibilities after Mark Noble retired, but James Ward-Prowse – who stands 3cm taller than Cresswell – could take the top spot in the future, while Said Benrahma (172cm) will be in the mix upon his return from Lyon in the summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde – 170cm, 5ft 6.9in

Taking up the mantle for Wolverhampton Wanderers on this list is Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, known as the Old Gold’s expert ball-carrier. Playing further afield, the 25-year-old Frenchman – still yet to make his senior international bow – can be seen darting everywhere on the pitch as quickly and nimbly as possible.

And his diminutive size definitely comes into play when running at opposition, whether that be on the wing or from a central hub. From a forward-thinking point of view, Bellegarde only completes a seventh squad-best of 0.9 dribbles per game – but his work in the build-up, albeit unorthodox at times, has caught the eye of the club’s higher-ups.