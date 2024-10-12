Key Takeaways Premier League history reflects more competitive matches, with no defeats coming close to the historic 12–0 victories of the past.

The record defeat in the competition is 9-0, a scoreline that has happened on four separate occasions.

Southampton had the misfortune of suffering two 9-0 defeats in consecutive seasons, in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Since the formation of the Premier League in 1992, replacing the old First Division, top-flight football in England has seen some heavy defeats for a number of clubs, although no victory has come close to toppling the 12–0 victories achieved by West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest all the way back in 1892 and 1909 respectively.

English football has become far more competitive in the era of the Premier League, and the gap between the top teams and bottom teams have narrowed hugely since such demolitions of the sport's fledgling years have disappeared from the top-flight game as a consequence, although money has played its part in ensuring a common status quo for the teams at the very top. On occasion, teams are well beaten in the Premier League though, and this is a fate that has befallen every club at times, even the very best of the best. We've looked at the biggest wins in Premier League history before, so here is every Premier League club's record defeat in the competition, ranked from best to worst, based on the following factors:

Ranking Factors

Scoreline - The margin of defeat for each club.

The margin of defeat for each club. Opposition - the calibre of opposition that the defeat was inflicted by, and the opposition's league finish in the said season.

- the calibre of opposition that the defeat was inflicted by, and the opposition's league finish in the said season. Impact - how much of a mark was left on the club's season, and whether they recovered from their heavy defeat.

In the case a club's record defeat margin was inflicted on multiple occasions, we have chosen the more damaging of the defeats, based on the above factors.

Every Premier League Team's Worst Defeat (Ranked) Rank Team Defeat Date of Defeat 1 Southampton Southampton 0-9 Leicester City 25th October 2019 2 Bournemouth Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth 27th August 2022 3 Ipswich Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town 4th March 1995 4 Aston Villa Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa 23rd December 2012 5 Manchester City Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City 11th May 2008 6 Nottingham Forest Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest 18th November 1995 7 Manchester United Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United 5th March 2023 8 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool 19th December 2020 9 Everton Arsenal 7-0 Everton 11th May 2005 10 Fulham Hull City 6-0 Fulham 28th December 2014 11 West Ham Everton 6-0 West Ham 8th May 1999 12 Tottenham Sheffield United 6-0 Tottenham Hotspur 2nd March 1993 13 Newcastle Newcastle United 0-6 Liverpool 27th April 2013 14 Wolves Brighton & Hove Albion 6-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29th April 2023 15 Arsenal Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal 22nd March 2014 16 Chelsea Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea 10th February 2019 17 Leicester Leicester City 0-5 Bolton Wanderers 18th August 2001 18 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 AFC Bournemouth 13th April 2019 19 Liverpool Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool 4th October 2020 20 Brentford Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford 23rd October 2022

20 Brentford

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford, 23rd October 2022

Brentford's record defeat margin is four goals, making them the only club in the Premier League never to have been beaten by a five-goal margin in the competition, although perhaps this can be attributed to the lack of time the Bees have spent in the top-flight. The club have been beaten by four goals twice in the Premier League, interestingly, just 15 days apart - with this drubbing at Villa Park being the latter, after a 5-1 reverse at St. James' Park previously. This game was the first for Villa after the sacking of Steven Gerrard, and the hosts were managed by caretaker Aaron Danks, who took the hot seat before Unai Emery took charge. Brentford found themselves three goals down inside 14 minutes in this one, and never recovered, resulting in a heavy defeat in the Midlands.

19 Liverpool

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool, 4th October 2020

Liverpool have lost by a five-goal margin on three occasions in their storied Premier League history, but it was the most recent, this 7-2 humiliation at the hands of Aston Villa, that was the most egregious for Reds fans. On one of the most incredible days of Premier League action, this game followed a shock 6-1 win for Tottenham at Manchester United. However, this match overshadowed that defeat for their arch-rivals, as Jürgen Klopp's men were destroyed by Villa. The hosts were 4-1 up at half-time and only increased their winning margin in the second half, to inflict a record defeat on a Premier League champion in competition history, in one of the biggest shock results in English football history.

18 Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 AFC Bournemouth, 13th April 2019

The Seagulls have been on the wrong end of a five-goal defeat on three separate occasions in the Premier League, but it was the first of the three that was the most damaging and humiliating for the club. In a relegation dogfight towards the end of the 2018-19 season, and in the middle of a dismal run of form that pushed the club close to the drop, Brighton suffered an embarrassing 5-0 home loss to south coast counterparts Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls fell apart in the second half, conceding four goals to a Bournemouth side that only finished 14th in the league that season. Brighton survived by the skin of their teeth in 17th, and manager Chris Hughton was sacked at the end of the season.

17 Leicester

Leicester City 0-5 Bolton Wanderers, 18th August 2001​​​​​​

Leicester have lost by five goals on six different occasions in the Premier League, but it was their 5-0 home thrashing at the hands of Bolton in August 2001 that is the most humiliating of the bunch. Coming up against the newly-promoted Bolton in the first game of the 2001/02 season, the Foxes were comfortably beaten by the Lancashire side, finding themselves four goals down at half-time, in their final season at Filbert Street before they moved to the Walkers Stadium, now known as the King Power. Leicester would finish bottom of the league, with Bolton narrowly avoiding the drop in 16th place.

16 Chelsea

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea, 10th February 2019

An absolute humiliation for Chelsea at the hands of Manchester City in February 2019 as the Blues were on the wrong end of a 6-0 mauling by the eventual champions. The defeat for Maurizio Sarri's men came just 11 days after another embarrassing defeat, a 4-0 loss at Bournemouth, but this performance by Chelsea was pitiful, as they found themselves four goals down once again, but this time within the opening 25 minutes, and it could have been a lot worse, had Sergio Agüero not missed an open goal within the opening minutes of the encounter. Aguero would net a hat-trick in this game regardless, but this was one of Chelsea's most difficult Premier League days. The Blues would still recover to finish 3rd, a feat they have only managed once since.

15 Arsenal

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal, 28th August 2011

In one of the most memorable matches in Premier League history, Arsenal were demolished by rivals Manchester United in one of the Gunners' worst-ever days. In just the third game of the 2011/12 season, United played Arsenal off the park to hand the visitors their worst defeat since 1927, and a result that Arsène Wenger described as 'humiliating'. Arsenal were 3-1 down at half-time but capitulated in the second half, conceding a further five goals to compound the misery of the manager and fans alike. Carl Jenkinson was even sent off in the closing stages for the Gunners, marking the third straight game that the club had received a red card, and putting the final touch on a thoroughly miserable day for everyone involved with the club.

14 Wolves

Brighton & Hove Albion 6-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 29th April 2023

Wolves' worst-ever Premier League defeat is the 6-0 hammering they suffered at the hands of Europe-chasing Brighton in April 2023. Despite having been in some good form under manager Julen Lopetegui since he replaced the sacked Bruno Lage in November 2022 with the club bottom of the league, neither he nor his players could do anything about Brighton as the Seagulls ran riot at the Amex, despite being without several key players. The hosts were four goals up at the break and only extended their lead in the second half, simultaneously marking their biggest win in the top-flight, and Wolves' worst loss.

13 Newcastle

Newcastle United 0-6 Liverpool, 27th April 2013

Newcastle have lost by six goals twice in the Premier League but it is the most recent that was the worst - an embarrassing 6-0 thrashing at St. James' Park in which the Magpies simply did not ever get going. The first was a 6-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2008 in which Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick, but this showing against the Reds was far more painful for the Geordies. In Liverpool's first Premier League match without Luis Suarez, as the Uruguayan began his ten-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic, the visitors showed no signs of missing him as they left Newcastle hovering perilously close to the relegation zone.

12 Tottenham

Sheffield United 6-0 Tottenham Hotspur, 2nd March 1993

Spurs have lost by a six-goal margin three times in the Premier League, most recently a 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City in 2013 - but it was their first reverse of this nature that was the worst - Sheffield United handing them a 6-0 demolition job at Bramall Lane way back in the competition's inaugural season, 1992/93. Incredibly, this game went completely against the form book, as Tottenham visited Sheffield on the back of five straight league wins, while the hosts were battling against relegation and were languishing in 17th - making this one of the shock results of the season. The win is Sheffield United's biggest-ever top-flight victory, and Spurs would finish 8th in the table, with the club's management team sacked at the end of the season in the wake of this embarrassment.

11 West Ham

Everton 6-0 West Ham, 8th May 1999

West Ham have - incredibly - been on the wrong end of a six-goal defeat on no less than five separate occasions in the Premier League, a competition record. The first of these was at Goodison Park in May 1999, in what had been an excellent season for the Hammers, where they ended up finishing a lofty 5th in the table - but this result left a cloud over the season. Coming up against an Everton side who were scrapping at the wrong end of the table, no one, even the most optimistic of Toffees fans could have seen this result coming.

10 Fulham

Hull City 6-0 Fulham, 28th December 2014

A festive season of woe for Fulham as they succumbed to their worst-ever Premier League defeat in December 2014, an embarrassing 6-0 thumping by Hull City at the KC Stadium. The Cottagers were beaten comfortably by the newly-promoted Tigers, who racked up their biggest-ever Premier League win on a memorable night for their fans. Tom Huddlestone scored for Hull in this game for his first goal in nearly 3 years, adding the final touch to the misery of a terrible night for Fulham, in a season where they were relegated, after going through three managers in the campaign. Rene Meulensteen was in charge for this one, but he only lasted three months in total, in a dismal campaign for the club.

9 Everton

Arsenal 7-0 Everton, 11th May 2005

A shocking result in Everton's best-ever Premier League season, the Toffees were demolished by Arsenal on the penultimate day of the 2004/05 season, having days earlier secured qualification for the following season's UEFA Champions League. The win was the biggest of Arsène Wenger's Arsenal career at the time and was most notable for a vintage performance from Dennis Bergkamp, who scored a goal and registered three further assists as the Everton backline were put to the sword by the Gunners. The defeat was a blow in what was otherwise an excellent campaign for David Moyes' men, and was at the time the joint third-biggest defeat in competition history.

8 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool, 19th December 2020

Crystal Palace's record Premier League defeat came at Selhurst Park in a painful 7-0 home loss to champions Liverpool in the 2020/21 season. The defeat marked the first time the Eagles had ever conceded seven in a home game in their history, and the first time the Reds had ever won by seven goals in a top-flight game in their storied past. Palace's loss was made all the more embarrassing by the fact that Liverpool hadn't won away from home in the league since September, but there was no sign of that trouble on their travels on this day, as they destroyed Roy Hodgson's side.

7 Manchester United

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United, 5th March 2023

Perhaps the most embarrassing result in Premier League history, Manchester United were demolished by their arch-rivals on a night at Anfield that sickened the entire fanbase. In what otherwise was a decent season for the Red Devils in their first campaign under Erik ten Hag's leadership, United were taught a footballing lesson by Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool just a week after winning the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle. It was a tale of a second-half capitulation from the visitors, as they went into the break only a goal down, thanks to Cody Gakpo's late first-half opener, but fell apart completely in the second 45, conceding six goals, including a brace from Mohamed Salah that made the Egyptian Liverpool's record Premier League goalscorer.

6 Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest, 18th November 1995

Nottingham Forest's heaviest Premier League defeat is the 7-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of eventual league champions Blackburn Rovers in the 1995/96 season. Forest were outclassed by the Latics on this afternoon at Ewood Park, and the visitors' defence could not deal with Rovers talisman Alan Shearer, who helped himself to a hat-trick. Forest were also heavily beaten by Blackburn in the reverse fixture between the sides in the 95/96 season, but otherwise had a solid season, finishing 9th, so these heavy defeats to Blackburn did not derail their season, but they certainly left a blemish on a decent campaign at the City Ground.

5 Manchester City

Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City, 11th May 2008

The worst result of a difficult period on the pitch for Manchester City under previous owner Thaksin Shinawatra before the Abu Dhabi takeover, City had had a reasonable 2007/08 season for their standards at the time, securing a top-half finish, but this final-day drubbing at the hands of Gareth Southgate's Middlesbrough was the lasting memory of the campaign. An early Richard Dunne red card set the tone for City's afternoon, and the team soon capitulated, conceding six second-half goals, including a hat-trick from Boro striker Alphonso Alves on a truly miserable day for Sven Goran Eriksson's side.

4 Aston Villa

Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa, 23rd December 2012

Aston Villa's record Premier League defeat - and the biggest in their entire history - came at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the 2012/13 season. Villa had come into the game in good form, having gone six unbeaten under Paul Lambert, and had shown signs of improving in a difficult season for the club as it found itself in a relegation battle, but were thrashed by the Blues in a match that saw a then-record seven different Chelsea players score. It could've been worse for Villa on the day too, as Lucas Piazon missed a late penalty that would've equalled a league-record margin of victory, but regardless, this was a game all Villa fans would've wanted to forget in a hurry.

3 Ipswich

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town, 4th March 1995

The joint-record winning margin in Premier League history, Ipswich held the sole record for the largest Premier League defeat for over twenty years following this heavy demolition at Old Trafford. In a meeting between a United side that finished the season as runners-up to Blackburn and an Ipswich side that finished bottom, the gulf in quality between the two sides was evident, and the Tractor Boys faced their most embarrassing afternoon in the competition, conceding six second-half goals to the rampant Red Devils, and a joint-record five goals to Andy Cole. Incredibly, Ipswich had beaten United in the previous meetings between the sides earlier in the season. The result was the biggest win of Sir Alex Ferguson's lengthy career.

2 Bournemouth

Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth, 27th August 2022

The most recent of four 9-0 thrashings in the Premier League's history, Bournemouth were the last to face that fate as they were destroyed by Liverpool at Anfield. The Cherries were a newly-promoted team to the division having secured automatic promotion from the Championship in 2021/22, and the gulf in quality on this day was enormous. Scott Parker, who had been the man responsible for getting the club back into the top flight, was sacked three days after this match, which was just four games into the 2022/23 season, after the club's ever top-flight defeat. It was Liverpool's joint-biggest top-flight win, and their seven different goalscorers equalled the record set by Chelsea in 2012. More incredibly, the Cherries won the reverse fixture between the team in the 22/23 season, a 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

1 Southampton

Southampton 0-9 Leicester City, 25th October 2019

Southampton were famously on the wrong end of two embarrassing 9-0 defeats in consecutive seasons, across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, but it was the first, this nine-goal thrashing at St. Mary's at the hands of Leicester City, which was the most egregious, and took the Premier League by shock, as it was the first result of this nature for 24 years. The Saints were utterly appalling against a Leicester team battling at the top of the league, and their cause was not helped by a 12th-minute red card for Ryan Bertrand, but quickly found themselves 5-0 down at half-time, before conceding a further four without reply to record the worst-ever home top-flight defeat in English football history. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks each, in only the second occasion that feat had been achieved in the competition. Southampton's later 9-0 defeat to Manchester United in the following season was also humiliating, but the club had been playing with ten men since a 2nd-minute red card for debutant Alexandre Jankewitz. Southampton are the only club to have been beaten by nine goals in the top flight in English football history.