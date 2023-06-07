In modern times, Premier League clubs rarely wait long to change their kits. With pretty much every side barely waiting 12 months to come out with a new strip, it seems the lifespan of a top-flight kit has never been shorter, regardless of how it looks.

Despite the vast number of Premier League shirts that have hit the market over the last 31 years, some designs have been so inspired that they have managed to withstand the test of time and retain their charm.

With that in mind, the Daily Mail recently ranked the top 20 kits in top-flight history - and their selections include some absolute classics.

Join us in taking a walk down memory lane as we look at the countdown in full below.

20 Tottenham 2017-18 (Home)

The only Spurs entry to feature on the countdown is simple but undeniably stylish.

19 Fulham 2007-08 (Away)

Fulham didn't enjoy much success in this beauty of a strip - only avoiding relegation on goal difference in the campaign they wore it.

18 Man Utd 2021-22 (Away)

This delightfully retro number is the sole United away jersey in the rankings.

17 Arsenal 2022-23 (Away)

Arsenal could have won the Premier League title in this all-black effort, but it wasn't to be. The inclusion of gold lettering really helped put it over the top.

16 Portsmouth 2003-05 (Home)

Ty Beanie Babies feature among the most unusual sponsors in Premier League history but, somehow, everything about this strip just works.

15 Nottingham Forest 1992-93 (Home)

We haven't seen many pinstriped shirts in the Premier League era - and the design didn't prove particularly positive for Forest. Brian Clough's side were relegated at the end of the competition's debut season.

14 Liverpool 1992-93 (Away)

It takes a lot to turn a green strip into a winner, but this fusion involving Adidas' famed three stripes is fondly remembered.

13 Man City 2019-20 (Away)

A fantastically understated effort. Ironically worn in one of the few seasons during recent times when City didn't lift the Premier League trophy!

12 Chelsea 2003-04 (Away)

This Umbro-produced classic was worn in the Blues' first season under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

11 Arsenal 2002-03 (Away)

02 certainly got their value for their money with this Arsenal second strip. Their logo couldn't have popped any better on this classic design.

10 Liverpool 2013-14 (Home)

Had it not been for a certain slip, this Liverpool home jersey could easily have been one in which the Merseysiders won the Premier League. A gem of an effort from Warrior.

9 West Brom 2015 (Home - Jeff Astle tribute)

The Baggies wore this replica of their 1968 FA Cup-winning jersey for the visit of Leicester in 2015.

Designed to promote awareness of the Jeff Astle Foundation (which supports those suffering with CTE), West Brom were given special permission to wear the one-off jersey by the Premier League.

8 Blackburn 1994-95 (Home)

The colours worn by Rovers as they became only the second team in history to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Every element of this strip worked perfectly - with the traditional blue and white halves being well complimented by the red McEwan's Lager logo.

7 Man Utd 1992-94 (Third)

The only 'third' kit to feature on this countdown, United marketed this throwback design to the club's Newton Heath era as being '100 years in the making'.

While third kits are often just seen as a cynical effort for teams to cash-in, this one definitely makes its mark in the style stakes.

6 Chelsea 1995-97 (Home)

A reminder of the era when Chelsea first stepped up their efforts to attract big names from around Europe, this Coors-sponsored jersey was worn by the likes of Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialli and Gianfranco Zola.

5 West Ham 1999-01 (Home)

Paolo Di Canio ruled Upton Park in this wonderfully-executed retro-style jersey from FILA.

4 Leeds United 1995-96 (Home)

Asics went fully old school for this minimalistic effort. Doing away with the club's traditional crest, this jersey holds the distinction of being the only one on this countdown with a polo neck collar.

3 Arsenal 2003-04 (Home)

The shirt in which Arsenal's 'Invinvibles' won the Premier League without losing a single game - and they could hardly have looked any better while doing so.

2 Newcastle 1995-97 (Home)

The Magpies pushed Ferguson's Man Utd all the way while wearing this Newcastle Brown Ale emblasioned number.

1 Man Utd 1992-94 (Home)

Worn by the Red Devils as they collected back-to-back Premier League titles in the opening two seasons of the competition, this is just pure early-years top-flight nostalgia.