Speculation has already begun about who Premier League teams should be targeting in the summer to help improve their squads ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

Despite the transfer window not opening for another month, teams are likely to be working frantically behind the scenes even though the current season has not finished yet.

James Allcott and Nubaid Haroon appeared on Sky Sports' TV show Saturday Social this weekend to go through the 20 Premier League clubs and decide who should be on the move.

There were some fairly obvious choices with players who have been heavily linked to certain clubs and also some surprising decisions.

Who should every Premier League club sign this summer?

It is well known that Arsenal are expected to try to bolster their midfield and the panel decided that Declan Rice is the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

West Ham boss David Moyes will not be happy to see the England international leave the club, but if he does depart, then former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be a potential replacement.

Chelsea have had a lot of problems in the centre-forward position this season, with their distinct lack of goals a clear issue. Therefore, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is the player that the west London club should target, according to Allcott and Haroon.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought after players in Europe, and he is seen as the man to solve Manchester United’s problems up front. Interestingly, not Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The Saturday Social guests think Liverpool should try and sign Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister, while Newcastle have been suggested as a possible destination for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

A player that is likely to be in the Premier League next season, despite his current club currently rooted to the foot of the table, is Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder would be a good fit at Leicester City, especially if Belgian international Youri Tielemans leaves the club this summer, which he is expected to do as his contract is up at the end of the season.

Other interesting decisions by Allcott and Haroon include Giovani Lo Celso to Aston Villa, Wilfried Zaha to Nottingham Forest and also Max Aarons to Bournemouth.

Take a look at the video to find out how the duo came to their choices and see if you agree with their reasons why. Or, if you don't have time to sit through the entire video, the above screenshot will sort you right out.