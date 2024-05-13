Highlights Manchester City enter the final week of the Premier League season as favourites for the title despite Arsenal currently being in first place.

Key players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rodri will be essential if Pep Guardiola's side are to lift a fourth consecutive title.

Arsenal's lack of experience could cost them in their final fixture of the season, while City face Tottenham and West Ham this week.

Can Manchester City win a record fourth consecutive Premier League? Or is it Arsenal’s time to shine after top flight gold has evaded their grasp for two decades? As we enter the final matchday of the all-enthralling Premier League 2023/24 campaign, the ultimate prize remains up for grabs for both sides.

Up until recently, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were also heavily involved. But now mathematically out of the title race, the Reds won't end Klopp’s farewell tour with this season's crown. Unai Emery and his high-flying Aston Villa outfit posed an early threat but fell out of the pecking order once push came to shove, though they are still sitting pretty in fourth place.

That leaves just the two sides – City and Arsenal – battling it out in the dying embers of the season and Betway are previewing the final week of the campaign.

Betway's Premier League betting markets provide an educated guess on who will reign victorious on 19 May 2024. But for now, here are some of the finer details of this season's two-horse title race, how previous run-ins have panned out, and who between City and Arsenal are the favourites to go all the way and add another piece of silverware to their already-packed cabinets.

The Closest Title Race in Years

Man City have won four of the last five titles

Previous Five Premier League Seasons Season 1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place W GS Pts W GS Pts W GS Pts W GS Pts 2022/23 Man City Arsenal Man Utd Newcastle 28 94 89 26 88 84 23 58 75 19 68 71 2021/22 Man City Liverpool Chelsea Tottenham 29 99 93 28 94 92 21 76 74 22 69 69 2020/21 Man City Man Utd Liverpool Chelsea 27 83 86 21 73 74 20 68 69 19 58 67 2019/20 Liverpool Man City Man Utd Chelsea 32 85 99 26 102 81 18 66 66 20 69 66 2018/19 Man City Liverpool Chelsea Tottenham 32 95 98 30 89 97 21 63 72 23 67 71

W= Total wins, GS = Goals scored, Pts = Points.

As Manchester and England’s most dominant force, Pep Guardiola has been almost unbeatable in recent seasons, having won four of the last five titles. With Arsenal hot on City's tails in 2022/23, their superior wins total of 28 – compared to 26 games – was enough to see them get over the line.

The season before, it was Liverpool who were their toughest opponents as City's 93-point tally was just one ahead of the Reds (92), having scored just five more goals than their Merseyside counterparts. Chelsea (74 points) and Tottenham Hotspur (69 points) finished in third and fourth, respectively.

In the 2020/21 campaign, it was rather comfortable for Guardiola and Co with second-placed Manchester United finishing 12 points behind, with six wins and 10 fewer goals than those from the east of Manchester. Closely following the Red Devils were their arch-rivals Liverpool, who finished five points behind with one less win under their belt. Chelsea followed in the final Champions League spot.

The last team to secure top tier gold that didn't reside in Manchester were Liverpool in 2019/20. With an 18-point gap between themselves and the Citizens, Klopp’s side won 32 games – compared to City’s 26 and United’s 18. Despite only scoring 85 goals, City's haul of 102 was not enough to see them usurp the Reds at the summit of the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During their title triumph, Liverpool set the record for being the first team to have a 25-point lead in the Premier League table at any time.

City's 32 Premier League wins out of 38 the season before matched that of Liverpool’s in 19/20, but they finished with one point fewer (98). That said, Liverpool were close behind yet again. As mentioned, it was just one point that separated the pair come the final matchday, and it was City’s superior win rate and goalscoring prowess that saw them run out as title victors.

Key Players in the Title Race

Close

Erling Haaland

The talismanic striker, who broke the Premier League goalscoring record for a single season last time out, will have an undoubted influence on how the season pans out. Erling Haaland not only brings shedloads of goals, but the fear factor he carries could be important when coming up against Tottenham in midweek and West Ham on the concluding day.

Kevin de Bruyne

Upon his return from injury, Kevin de Bruyne has proven why he is so revered among the City fanbase. A creative genius, the 32-year-old’s technical nous and enviable vision is the perfect provision for the aforementioned Haaland – and when goals are in demand, having the likes of De Bruyne patrol the midfield will only boost their chances of securing a fourth title on the trot.

Rodri

The glue that holds City together, classy midfield operator Rodri is arguably Guardiola’s most valuable asset. The Spaniard has added goals to his repertoire this season but always fulfills his defensive responsibilities. A key passer of the ball, too, Rodri will have a massive influence on City's final few games of the season.

Martin Odegaard

Galvanised by the armband, Martin Odegaard has become Arsenal's creator-in-chief. Able to thread balls into the path of marauding forwards at a moment's notice, the Norwegian’s innate technicality and calmness could be the difference maker between now and Sunday. A key figure in the dressing room, the midfield magician has all the tools to guide his side to a Premier League triumph.

Related Martin Odegaard and Kevin De Bruyne's 2023/24 Statistics Compared A total of 28 different categories have been compared with one of the midfielders leading in 16 of them.

Declan Rice

Much of Arsenal's defensive strength is down to the protection the back four enjoys from having Declan Rice sitting in front of it. Not only has he shown his ability to weigh in with an important goal, but his work screening the back line will be imperative when the Gunners look to finish the season with a win over Everton.

William Saliba

Arsenal were without William Saliba for last campaign’s run-in – and fans will remember how that panned out. A reliable figure in the heart of the Gunners defence, the Frenchman has been crucial to his side’s league-best defensive record and, alongside Gabriel has forged quite a formidable partnership.

Favourites for the Title

Experience and familiarity will be key

Up next for Arsenal are Liverpool’s title race derailers, Everton. Sean Dyche’s side have endured an up-and-down season but lost to Arteta’s men 1-0 back in September. For City, they travel to Tottenham - where they haven't won a league fixture since 2018 - and then welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium after overseeing a 3-1 win in east London earlier in the campaign.

So, who is most likely to reign victorious on the final day?

The fierce, two-horse nature of this season’s title race will ensure that it comes down to the wire. Neither Guardiola nor Arteta will want to finish empty-handed – but the former may just have the edge thanks to his squad depth and his own expertise at collecting silverware.

Related The 15 Best Managers in Premier League History Based on Stats Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag all crack the top 10 with their points-per-match average.

While having a talent-rich squad is imperative to becoming the nation’s leading football team, so is the know-how of being in such a position. The Gunners last won Premier League gold during their Invincibles (2003/04) campaign and, despite being top of the standings for a record 248 days last season, finished five points off the pace of Guardiola and Co.

Arsenal’s inexperience in becoming champions may hinder their ability to get their hands on the Premier League trophy. Guardiola, compared to his compatriot Arteta, has that winning gene. Having become a serial winner at every club he’s managed, it’s difficult to envisage him and his players bowing down to the pressures of Arsenal on the final day.

Betway have provided the latest odds for results on the final day of the Premier League season.