On Sunday, Arsenal suffered a significant blow in their hunt for a first Premier League title in almost 20 years as they surrendered a two-goal lead for the second week in succession.

While last week a point was potentially still okay given it was at Anfield and the string of fantastic saves made by Aaron Ramsdale at the death, the 2-2 draw this weekend at West Ham very much feels like two points lost.

Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes on Sunday and looked in cruise control with West Ham offering nothing in the way of attacks for the first 35 minutes.

Then, two lapses of judgement from Thomas Partey and Gabriel gifted West Ham a way back into the game; an opportunity they duly seized as the Hammers came away with a precious point in their fight against relegation.

With Arsenal dropping points for a second week in a row, many have been suggesting that the nerves are finally getting to the Gunners as they look to end their title drought. In contrast, speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher made quite the opposite point.

"This idea that Arsenal have bottled it or haven’t held their nerve, I think it's completely the opposite.

“The problem Arsenal have had in the last two weeks is they've got complacent, they've got cocky."

The penalty won by West Ham is the perfect example of this as Partey tried a needless flick over Declan Rice on the edge of his area, which the West Ham skipper seized upon to tee up Lucas Paqueta to win the spot kick.

Of course, much has been made as to whether Rice handled the ball and that Paqueta went down too easily, but equally, Partey shouldn’t have been trying the trick in the first place.

In his assessment, Carragher claimed this trick wasn’t even something the Ghanaian should be trying in training and over-confidence is the reason for the miscalculation.

Jamie Carragher points fingers at Thomas Partey

“I'm convinced if that game is at 0-0, Thomas Partey uses power, he uses strength."

Carragher’s comments have been echoed by Arsenal fans on Twitter and the Liverpool legend certainly makes a good point.

If Arsenal are starting games as well as they have in the last two weeks, then nerves can’t be that much of an issue.

What's next in the Premier League title race?

Next up for the Gunners is a home game against Southampton on Friday night where they can extend their lead at the top to seven points ahead of a likely title decider at the Etihad on the 26th.

For now, the title race remains in Arsenal’s hands, but the result on Sunday certainly feels like a big blow. That being said, very little has changed for the Gunners in terms of the game at the Etihad, they have to take at least a point from that game to keep their destiny in their own hands.